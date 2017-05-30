Pound Holds Weaker In Asia As Election Opinion Polls Eyed

The pound held weaker in Asia on Tuesday as opinion polls showed a tightened battle ahead of the June 8 election and investors noted the campaign to date was closer than expected.

GBP/USD dropped 0.27% to 1.2806, while USD/JPY changed hands at 111.13, down 0.12% after a busy data day. AUD/USD traded at 0.7420, down 0.24%. In Australia, building approvals jumped 4.4%, well above the 3.0% month-on-month gain expected for April.

Japan reported household spending figures for April rose 0.5%, compared with a 1.1% gain seen month-on-month, and down 1.4%, compared with a 0.7% decline seen year-on-year. As well, jobs data showed the unemployment rate steady at 2.8%, and retail sales rose a more-than-expected 3.2%.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party dropped to 6 percentage points, Reuters reported, in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest to show a tightening race since the Manchester bombing and a U-turn over social care plans. Barely two weeks ago, a series of surveys showed May was on course for a landslide parliamentary majority in a June 8 snap election which she called to secure a strong mandate for Brexit talks.

But her Conservative Party remained on 43 percent, according to a survey conducted by Survation for ITV's Good Morning Britain program, seeing their lead drop as support for Labour rose 3 percentage points to 37 percent.

Markets in China and Hong Kong are shut for a holiday.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, rose 0.28% to 97.60.

Overnight, the dollar was little changed against a basket of the other major currencies on Monday, holding above last week's six-and-a-half month lows with U.S. financial markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Traders had a subdued start to the week with markets in the U.S, the UK and China closed for holidays.

Investors were looking ahead to Friday's U.S. employment report, which was expected to show that conditions in the labor market remain solid. A strong U.S. jobs report would cement expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting in June.

Data on Friday showed that the U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first three months of the year. Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.2% in the three months to March, the Commerce Department said, up from an initial estimate of 0.7%. It was still the weakest expansion since the first quarter of 2016, but economists think growth is likely to rebound sharply in the current quarter.

The traditional safe haven yen showed little reaction after North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile early on Monday. Investors remained in a cautious mood amid ongoing political concerns surrounding the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump attacked the media and dismissed White House leaks as "fake news" on Sunday, following reports that Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior aide, sought to set up secret "back channel" communications with Russia before Trump took office.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday that inflation in the euro area remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, tempering expectations ahead of the bank's upcoming meeting on June 8. Recent signs of strength in the eurozone economy, along with fading political risk, have fueled speculation that the ECB could scale back its massive monetary stimulus program.

Sterling weakened after an opinion poll showing that the Labor Party narrowed the gap on the ruling Conservative Party ahead of upcoming elections, adding to political risks surrounding Brexit. Investors had been confident that May would secure a strong win in the election, strengthening her hand in Brexit negotiations and allowing her to ignore lawmakers pushing for a hard Brexit.

