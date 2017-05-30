Shares In Asia Down In Cautious Trade As U.S. Returns From Long Weekend

Asian shares eased on Tuesday with China and Hong Kong shut for holidays and investors on the sidelines ahead of the open in the U.S. after a long holiday weekend.

Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.47%, though Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) shares were marginally higher, edging higher by 0.08% following news that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) could join a consortium involving a Japanese state-backed fund and KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR)

Japan reported household spending figures for April rose 0.5%, compared with a 1.1% gain seen month on month, and down 1.4%, compared with a 0.7% decline seen year on year. As well, jobs data showed the unemployment rate steady at 2.8%, and retail sales rose a more-than-expected 3.2%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.29%. In Australia, building approvals jumped 4.4%, well above the 3.0% month-on-month gain expected for April. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index reversed early gains to fall 0.58% after marking seven straight closing gains.

The U.S., U.K. and China markets were shut on Monday.

