Reality Mugs Mainstream Economist - What It Means For Investors

A conservative is just a liberal (socialist) who has been mugged by reality. Reality can sometimes change an old economist, too. That happened to Richard Bookstaber and he writes about it in his latest book The End of Theory: Financial Crises, the Failure of Economics, and the Sweep of Human Interaction.



Bookstaber, a Ph.D. in economist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ran risk management for Morgan Stanley (MS), Salomon Brothers and Bridgewater and worked at the Treasury Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission. He is now the chief risk officer for the investments office of the University of California. Not a bad resume. He has a message for mainstream economists – the weakest part of mainstream economics is the math:

We are not robots with fixed, mechanistic responses to inputs. We face a changing world that, in turn, changes the context with which we view the world, and that changes us, again all the more so during periods of crisis. The critical implication is that we cannot plug numbers into a model and solve for the future. We cannot know where we will end up until we take the journey. And we cannot retake that journey once completed. The point isn’t to crank out and act on a number. It is to set up a model to see what light can be shed on a real-world problem, and to see if it can fit a larger, intuitive narrative about what is going on . . . is the plot line a reasonable one? If you can model it, you’re wrong.

Mises began making the same points almost a century ago, continuing to repeat it for 60 years and Hayek echoed him for decades beginning in the 1920s. But mainstream economists have always found reality irritating. Milton Friedman insisted that models don’t have to be realistic to be useful. And Harvard economist Dani Rodrik wrote in his Economic Rules: the rights and wrongs of the dismal science that the math models are the Higgs boson that converts gaseous prose into science.



Bookstaber isn’t the first to criticize mainstream economics from within. Complexity theory came from disgruntled mainstream economists and physicists who assembled at the Santa Fe Institute in the 1980s. Economist Brian Arthur wrote in Complexity Economics,