Building a winning portfolio is the goal of every investor. For some, the goal is to construct a portfolio where the dividends will sustain them in retirement. Other investors focus on capital appreciation. The plan laid out in this article is one where the investor focuses on the anomaly known as momentum. We might call this the inertial model of investing where stocks at rest continue to remain at rest or stocks in motion continue to remain in motion unless outside forces act upon them. The "outside forces" in this case are what we call market forces. We are looking for securities moving up and cull securities if they do not meet a performance standard. This is known as the momentum model of investing.

When one is working with an anomaly, we need to be aware of the "Schwert Rule" and it goes something like this. After an anomaly is documented, analyzed in academic literature and becomes too popular, it frequently disappears, wanes, or becomes totally useless. That has yet to happen to the little understood momentum investing model.

To begin the portfolio building process, first set up some directives as shown in the following Main Menu. The two screen-shots or slides shown below come from a spreadsheet known as the Kipling. Here are a few of the key settings in the Main Menu worksheet.

1. The Number of Offset Portfolios is set to twelve (12) as we are interested in the rankings of the securities over the past 12 trading days. The primary reason for this setting is to avoid what is called the luck-of-review-day. We want to avoid what might be an outlier on the day the portfolio is reviewed.

2. Two look-back periods are used and the choices of 60 and 100 trading days comes from extensive back-testing. Note the 50% weight allocated to the 60-Day look-back and 30% weight assigned to the longer 100-Day look-back. The remaining 20% applies to the volatility of the security where we seek low volatile investments.

The first step in building a winning portfolio is to select what securities will be placed in the investment quiver for ultimate selection. I begin with a core group known as the Baker's Dozen. These thirteen core securities make sure the portfolio has a global exposure. They are:

U.S. Equities (NYSEARCA:VTI) Developed International Equities (NYSEARCA:VEA) Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:VWO) U.S. Real Estate (NYSEARCA:VNQ) International Real Estate (NYSEARCA:RWX) Commodities (NYSEARCA:DBC) Treasury Inflation Protection (NYSEARCA:TIP) Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt (NYSEARCA:PCY) Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) 20-Year Treasury Bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) Powershares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Provides exposure to tech companies. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B or BRK-B) Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) Provides exposure to timber.

Securities beyond the core 13 come from screening over 125 ETFs. Many are commission free. From this large base of ETFs I am looking for top performers when compared to the cutoff ETF, SHY. To be selected for inclusion as a potential investment, the ETF must be outperforming the 1-3 Year Treasury Bond, SHY.

Tranche Momentum Recommendations: The following worksheet is critical in identifying which securities to sell, buy, and hold. First, the sell rules. The two primary sell rules are designed to reduce portfolio risk. Holding down losses is a primary function of the Kipling spreadsheet.

Sell if the security is under-performing SHY. In the following table we would sell VTI, DBC, VNQ, and BRK-B.

Sell if the price of the security is below its 195-Day Exponential Moving Average. In the following table sell DBC and BWX.

Buy rules require a little more judgment than the sell rules. In the Main Menu the Maximum Number of Assets is set to ten (10) so the focus is on the top ten momentum performers.

Focus on securities that have a Group Rating of 1, 2, or 3 where 1 is the highest rank, but rare in reality. The five ETFs that meet this standard are MTUM, AAXJ, EWP, EWQ, and FEZ.

Securities with a Group Rating of four (4) or five (5) are held in the portfolio if they are already part of the portfolio. New positions are not opened for ETFs with a Group Rating of 4 or 5 unless one makes exceptions.

Buy if the Heikin-Ashi (H-A) candles are positive. FEZ is removed from the buy list as the short-term H-A candle is negative. Once more, an exception might occur if the security passes the PnF Ratio screen. More on this below.

PnF Ratio Example: The securities remaining on the buy list narrow to MTUM, AAXJ, EWP, and EWQ. These four ETFs must pass one more screen and it is the Point and Figure Ratio screen. The security must be outperforming a benchmark and the benchmark in this example is RSP, and S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF.

Special Note: Check the performance of RSP as an individual investment. The best conditions for adding securities to a portfolio are when RSP is also in a buy mode.

The following screenshot shows how MTUM is performing with respect to RSP. Note that the last column of X's is higher than the preceding column of X's. This indicates that MTUM is outperforming the market benchmark. If you go to the provided link above and substitute the other three possible investments (AAXJ, EWP, and EWQ) you will find that AAXJ and EWQ pass the PnF Ratio test, but EWP does not. Therefore, EWP is removed as a possible addition to the portfolio.

Judgment time comes when one might conclude that MTUM, AAXJ, and EWQ do not provide sufficient diversification, even though these three ETFs include more stocks than are found in most portfolios. If the asset classes are insufficiently diverse, consider one of the other 10 ETFs. I might conclude that AAXJ (Asia) and EWQ (France) is skewed too heavily toward international equities. To balance this out, consider QQQ, even though it ranked #10 based on relative momentum. While QQQ is normally a Hold, it passes the PnF Ratio test. If not already in the portfolio QQQ is a potential ETF for inclusion if one is willing to bend the rule of not adding securities with a Group Rating of 4 or 5. This is where personal judgment comes into play.

Once the purchases are made, the portfolio goes into "neglect mode" for 33 days at which time one goes through this same process of reviewing the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, MTUM,REM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.