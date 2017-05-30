Good News: Canada Posts C$21.85 Billion Government Deficit In 2016-17

The fact of the matter is the government deficit was not big enough.

GDP must fall if the current account deficit is not over matched by government sector flows.

At the macro level sector flows are still contracting overall due to the negative current account balance.

The government sector has added to the private sector over the last financial year.

The Canadian government post a C$21.85B budget deficit 2016-17. This time last year, the amount was a tiny C$1.96B.

Why is this good news?

The first question that comes to most people's mind is: why is this good news? Surpluses are good, deficits are bad are they not? In a household or business, yes, they are, as it means you are saving money or making a profit. The government is, however, not a household or business; it is a unique creature that can issue currency. No other entity can legally do this. It is another ball game altogether and not well understood.

The government of a currency-issuing sovereign nation, such as the Canada, has the privilege of creating its money as it spends its annual budget. The Canadian government can create money and buy anything that is for sale in Canadian dollars. The government is like a referee at a football match and can never run out of points to reward goals.

The Canadian government is the monopoly issuer of the Canadian dollar. It is the referee at the soccer match, and we, in the private sector, are the players and want to win as many points as possible. These cost the referee nothing to award - that referee should award as many as we deserve, and then some.

A referee does not take points from one team to give them to another. A team does not need to wait for another team to lose points to be able to obtain more points from the referee.

The government's deficit is the private sector's surplus, and that is a fact of accounting. If GDP is $1.552T, it is because $1.552T of business was transacted in that year and the government has to make sure that it has provided enough medium of exchange for this is occur.

Last financial year, the government sector added C$21.85B to the private sector. The private sector grew by that much as this money was added to the circular flow of income.

If the government had run a surplus, it would have reduced the circular flow of income by the amount of the surplus. When the government runs a surplus, the money is not "saved" in the same way as it is in the private sector. The Treasury simply lowers the amount in a column on a spreadsheet, and the money ceases to exist. The GDP in that year falls by exactly that amount. The money is, in effect, "unprinted."

The government traditionally issues a bond to match its spending; now, there are C$21.85 billion more bonds in circulation. Government bonds are bought with money from the private sector and are a record of how much private wealth is held as term deposits at the Reserve Bank The return is low but risk-free. If Canada passed its version of the NEED Act, this process could be deleted and the money issued by the Treasury with no bond creation via a third party. This would eliminate the "national debt" that so many people misinterpret as a bad thing and politicians use as an excuse for defunding the public purpose.

The bond creation process is a leftover from the gold standard days and has no application in a fiat currency-issuing system. It is a free lunch for private banks, corporate welfare for bankers.

In the presence of a net drain from the government sector, one must look to the external sector to offset and alleviate this drain with a net add to the private sector. Otherwise, overall, the private sector must shrink. A net add from the external sector is better again as it means the private sector is getting a boost from two sources.

Another source of funds for the economy is private credit creation by commercial banks.

To understand the macroeconomic picture, one must turn to sectoral balance of accounting analysis.

Sectoral Flow Analysis

A nation's balance of accounts can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

The community, business, and the stock market are located in P.

For P to expand, it needs the balance of inputs from G and X to be positive. A negative balance causes P to contract.

When one adds all three sectors together, it equals the GDP for that year. One sector's loss is the other's gain, and if they all go down, so does GDP.

GDP = P + G + X

When one makes a sectoral analysis of Canada, one finds the following:

Government Sector

The chart below shows the near-term income flows to the private sector from the government sector.

One notices that the budget has been net adding to the private sector for the last year and that early in each year there is a larger balloon payment.

The chart below shows the long-term picture back to 1986:

Long term, the image shows an overall net add to the private sector with periods of rising and falling deficits. Note how net surpluses preceded the dot-com crash of 2000 and then the GFC of 2008. At present, one sees that the trend is a widening level of deficit spending as more money is injected into the economy each year by the government sector. What the government does not put in the private sector cannot hold as an asset or circulate as income.

Remember one of the jobs of the Federal government is to provide the medium of exchange in the same fashion as it supplies other forms of public infrastructure and services such as defense, education, and healthcare, roads and bridges, etc. To the issuer of the currency, money has another meaning to a citizen that is the user of the currency. For the currency sovereign, the supply of money is limited only to an acceptable level of inflation and the availability of real resources to buy and use.

For the private sector to expand in the face of a net drain of funds from it to the government sector over time, it needs a net add from the external sector to make up the difference and grow. The Canadian private sector is lucky in that it is receiving a cash injection from the government sector and this is a positive thing. But is it enough?

External Sector

The current account is a measure of the net flows within the external sector - from trade, capital flows, and direct foreign investment. The long-term picture is shown in the chart below:

The chart clearly shows a large and continuous outflow of funds overseas.

On a strategic level, this means that the Canada has swapped paper for finite resources. Foreigners are happy to hold Canadian paper while Canadians are happy to have their resources and products. Nonetheless, financially, the dollars have left the circular flow of income and contracted the private sector even if the private sector is materially better off.

Important for the current account is the exchange rate, this is shown in the chart below. The exchange rate is weakening to reflect the economic weakness in Canada and is a reflection of its unemployment and a declining GDP. On the plus side it makes Canadian exports more attractive to overseas buyers.

The Big Picture

Comparing GDP with the amount of money in circulation shown in the charts below illustrates the big picture.

The bottom line is that a country with a negative external balance of accounts cannot long run a government surplus budget, as it would further contract the private sector and lead to a recession. This contraction of the private sector is reflected in business decline, stock market decline, unemployment, crumbling infrastructure, and a less educated and less healthy population. This is not a good base going forward.

Remember our grandchildren get to inherit all the things we build and maintain today. They will be as healthy and as educated as is allowable by the institutions then allow, if the institutions are cut back now they will not exist later for future generations.

A nation with an external deficit must run a government deficit that, at the very least, makes up for the net drain from the external sector. To move forward and expand the private sector, such a government needs to match the external deficit PLUS inject enough money into the economy to provide for full employment and, thereby, a strong aggregate demand.

One might ask how Canada has gotten this far since the GFC in the face of a continuing net drain on the private sector from the external sector and a weak expansionary spend from the government sector.

The answer is: private debt and persisting unemployment.

The following table is a summary of household debt.

Item % Household debt to GDP 100.6 % Household debt total, % of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD) 175.1 % HOUSEHOLD DEBT/INCOME % 169.41%

(Sources: OECD, Trading Economics as marked)

Professor Steve Keen, an expert on private debt, posits that 150% of income is the level at which private debt becomes unsustainable and sets the economy up for a fall if and when aggregate demand sags and a recession starts. Asset values very quickly unwind in a scenario where recession hits, people lose their jobs, cannot pay their loans, banks foreclose and many assets such as housing, stocks and bonds hit the market all at once.

No matter how cheap you make loans using monetary policy, if the market is saturated, then you will not sell any more loans just because they are cheap. Credit creation is only limited by the number of creditworthy borrowers who are ready, willing, and able to go to the bank and apply for a loan. The GFC was caused by a lack of such people and was on extended time for extending credit to borrowers who were not creditworthy but were made to appear so, the NINJAs (no income, no job, no assets)

To borrow money and invest in businesses, people need confidence and the belief that in the future they will have the income to pay the loan and that the investment will be worth more in the future than it is now. On average, the numbers show that rational individuals are not of this opinion.

It makes no macroeconomic sense for the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the face of the high level of household debt. Lifting the price of funds will not lift the demand for it. Such a move is counter-intuitive. What lifting the interest does do is lift the income to the Reserve Bank that is derived from buying the government's bonds at interest. Generally private bank margins improve.

In contrast to government debt, which is a record of how much money the government has put into circulation, private debt matters, as it kills aggregate demand stone dead. We are in a protracted balance-sheet recession.

The spending gap created by external deficits and government surpluses has been made good by the private sector through debt. The problem is that this transaction nets to zero over the long term when the debt is repaid. Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Reserve Bank. Repaid loans extinguish deposits and destroy financial assets at the Reserve Bank.

Personal saving rates are also in long-term decline, as the chart below shows:

Savings have been in a steady decline since the mid-1970s and reached an all-time low in the mid-2000s. After that, there was a change in trend and a small rise in savings as people sought to deleverage after the GFC experience.

So, with an external sector net drain and a heavily indebted consumer, aggregate demand can only be held up by government spending, and that is a fact of sector balance accounting. There is no way around it.

The balance of accounts equation for Canada is not healthy, and the private sector must contract. The GDP chart shows that this is indeed happening.

The private sector must get smaller or take on more private debt in the absence of a compensating income flow from the government sector. Aggregate demand falls, meaning lower sales, less production, less investment, less income, and fewer jobs.

The sector flows at present are shown in the table below. GDP is declining so each year this numbers get smaller in absolute terms.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.70 % -3.3% 1.05 % -2.6 %

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

These are not strong, and I find the total flow tends to be a very close estimate of GDP growth for the year. With weak private credit growth and a negative current account balance, the government sector has no choice but to run a deficit budget if it is not to contract the economy into recession.

The government budget is at present still not enough, and that is why GDP is rolling over, and unemployment remains relatively high both in terms of people and capacity as the charts below show.

