Struggling To Prepare The Global Case For Further BOJ Deficit Monetization

Prime Minister Abe and the BOJ got away with the initial attempt at deficit monetization under the broad title of Abenomics when he became Prime Minister. As a new global leader, he was given his slot to deliver something for his economy whilst other nations patiently awaited their turn. Since then however, reciprocal QE action from developed nation central banks has taken away the positive impact of the unilateral Japanese action. Progress in achieving the 2% inflation target on time has lately been frustrated by President Trump's interjection into the debate on currency levels and currency manipulation. This delay has profound implications for Japanese monetary policy and also for Governor Kuroda's employment prospects when his term as BOJ Governor expires. Japan is running out of policy options as it undershoots on inflation. Another unilateral monetary and fiscal easing will be challenged, unless global buy-in especially from President Trump can be achieved. Japan is currently involved in a global PR exercise to get its developed nation trade partners to accept another unilateral attempt to weaken the yen through deficit monetization.

Despite Prime Minister Abe's attempt to hedge Japan's economic position, with a joint-EU bet on free trade, the narrative of the Japanese economy is being driven by perceptions framed in America. President Trump's recent jawboning of a weaker US dollar, combined with the risk off environment created by his North Korean missile strikes has met with little if any verbal contradiction from Japan. Japan is focusing on trying to have indirect trade dialogue with Vice President Pence rather than the unpredictable President Trump going forward. The Japanese evasion is principally a response to the President identifying the weakening of the yen under Prime Minister Abe as a potential deal breaker.

The BOJ certainly seems unable or unwilling to say or do anything that would weaken the yen against the US dollar either. The latest yen- prisoner to be captured by America was BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata. Opining almost apologetically, he recently stated that a continually falling yen is in fact not good for the Japanese economy. He also stated that the 2% inflation target will therefore be achieved the hard way through wage gains, rather than through competitive devaluation.

The last report observed the collective horror of the BOJ and MOF that a volatile foreign exchange market would undermine Japan's progress to meeting its inflation and growth goals. Following the abortive G20 meeting in Germany, at which collective responsibility to avoid protectionism was avoided, this currency volatility reared its ugly head as the yen strengthened. This swift move propelled the BOJ into remedial action. This remedial action was however verbal and lacking in physical substance. BOJ Policy Board member Yukitoshi Funo simply went through the verbal motions of paying lip-service to the fact that the achievement of the inflation goal is some way off, thereby necessitating the continuation of the last monetary expansion. Whilst he noted the growing global headwinds putting further economic growth at risk, his comments his fell short of a commitment to further monetary policy expansion.

Funo was then followed by BOJ Governor Kuroda who affirmed that there is no reason to withdraw the current monetary stimulus, or to raise the yields targeted in the new yield curve targeting policy. Funo's rhetoric was thus symmetrical and failed to weaken the yen. BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya attempted to temper the strengthening of the yen, but made no real attempt to signal any greater easing of monetary policy in his latest remarks. In his view, it is premature to talk about any rolling back of the monetary stimulus. This posturing however does not materially weaken the yen, even if it may slow down its appreciation.

Recent discussions about the possible ending of QE have also contributed to yen strength. BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso framed market perceptions further towards anticipating the end of BOJ QE, with his latest comments which seemed to contradict Governor Kuroda's. According to Nakaso, the BOJ has already started initial discussions about how the QE process will be scaled back. This signal is reminiscent of how the Fed broke this news to the market. Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata however put this discussion well into perspective. Whilst he said that the discussion is occurring, he framed it as being hypothetical and premature since the inflation target is still a long-way away.

Iwata was even more emphatic in delivering the message that the BOJ has no intention of directly weakening the yen against the US dollar. According to Iwata, the BOJ has no need to buy US Treasuries since there are enough available JGB's to enable it to hit its 2% inflation target. The BOJ will thus not directly weaken the yen by selling it in order to buy US dollar denominated Treasuries. The signal is that any yen weakening, which may accompany BOJ domestic monetary policy action, is purely a coincidental bi-product rather than a deliberate policy objective.

Unfortunately for Japan, America is not backing down from its intentions to vigorously investigate foreign exchange rates and potentially related trade balance statistics. At the recent G20 gathering in Washington, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin called for the IMF to enhance its surveillance of currency markets. In response, Finance Minister Taro Aso was forced to reject the American assertion that trade imbalances can be addressed by adjustments in foreign exchange rates. American attempts to weaken the US dollar are starting to become more forceful.

The minutes of the previous BOJ monetary policy board meeting, did not fully end the speculation that the central bank will target higher yields in line with the upward global pressure on interest rates. Unfortunately, the minutes revealed some dissenting discussion; between those who desire a higher yield curve target and those who said that the BOJ should remain solely focused on hitting its domestic inflation target. The BOJ was thus forced into a compromise position of forecasting higher inflation, whilst qualifying this view with the fact that progress to hit the target is still too slow to require a higher yield target. The lack of unanimous consensus failed to resolve the question in observers' minds going forward.

The weak 0.1% rise in the Japanese CPI for January has been mainly attributed to the rise in oil prices. This was the first rise in thirteen months. The February Core CPI produced a marginal monthly gain, even though unemployment fell to its lowest level since 1994. Evidently wage pressure is not going to drive inflation, just as can be seen in America also. Retail discounters have effectively prevented any strength in consumer inflation. The reversal in oil prices, combined with this continued retail discounting suggests that the outlook for inflation will remain subdued in the immediate future. With one year left before his term expires, it is now highly likely that Governor Kuroda will miss his 2% inflation target. Despite this, the BOJ Governor gives no indication of veering off his path to try and hit the target at the current pace.

The recent publication of Japan's version of the Fed's Beige Book, known as the Sakura Report, maintains the uncertain assessment of the economic conditions in eight out of the nine regions covered. This uncertainty is principally attributed to the economic uncertainties in the global economy. Japan therefore remains aware that it is in limbo and thus far is doing nothing about it.

Consistent with the thesis that Japan is evading conflict over the yen with President Trump, BOJ Governor Kuroda presaged the upcoming BOJ policy meeting in order to signal no further easing in monetary policy would be made. He chose the surprising subject of the alleged strength in consumer spending as his signal. As the reader will have noted earlier, this consumer strength could be put down to disinflationary discounting by retailers; so Kuroda's choice seems a little confused. In order to blunt the message, that the end of policy easing is to be expected in the short term, he confirmed that the current phase of easing will not be ended prematurely.

Governor Kuroda also said that the path of inflation will be monitored closely; thus holding out the hope for some additional easing in the future. The BOJ will not therefore shadow the Fed's expected tightening this year. To underline this point he then opined that, even though economic growth is healthy, inflation is still not growing as expected. Since there is a now a question mark over this expected Fed tightening, given the softening Q1/2017 economic data and President Trump's jawboning of a weaker US dollar, the signaled possibility of an additional BOJ monetary easing is unlikely to weaken the yen significantly however. It was interesting to note that Fed speakers Vice Chair Fischer and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, both came to the BOJ's aid by emphasizing that the median three interest rate increases remain on the cards. This is evidence of central bank coordination of rhetoric and policy, to avoid a Taper Tantrum that could potentially strengthen the yen, as a knee jerk risk-off market reaction is emerging. Clearly, the unfolding exit from QE by both the Fed and the ECB is going to be such a gradual event that the yen risks strengthening.

Reporting back to the Japanese parliament after the Spring G20 meeting, Governor Kuroda explained that all attendees accepted the BOJ's monetary policy stance. By inference, this implies that G20 does not see Japan as a currency manipulator; but rather as a central bank doing its best to fight deflation. Looking a little further into the future when perhaps a stronger yen and weaker growth dynamics have been tolerated by Japan, in order to accommodate President Trump, Japan may be more emboldened to address its own issues through looser monetary policy again. In preparation for this moment , outgoing BOJ Board members Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato will be replaced with new members who are seen as capable of enabling further expansionary monetary policy. Incoming Board member Goshi Kataoka is a well-known reflationist. He is also from future potential BOJ Governor Masayoshi Amamiya's cadre within the BOJ; and he is a close colleague of Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata. Incoming Board member Hitoshi Suzuki is from the banking lobby; and it is expected that he will be able to frame the BOJ's yield curve targeting strategy in a manner that does not increase the burden of negative interest rates on this sector.

At its latest meeting, the BOJ left policy unchanged and incrementally raised its growth and inflation forecasts for this year. BOJ Governor Kuroda also announced that the economy will continue to grow above potential. This view was supported by labour market data which showed that employers are now just beginning to hire more permanent workers than temporary ones to address the tight labour market conditions. Tempering this enthusiasm, Governor Kuroda hinted strongly that the inflation target won't get hit this year and whilst hitting it in 2018 that it might struggle to go further. In relation to the exit from QE, Governor Kuroda said that this could only occur when inflation breaches its target. Given what was said about the sustainability of this process, once target inflation is breached, observers should not hold their breath for the BOJ following the Fed with rate hikes and reductions in QE any time before 2019. The BOJ thus ticked all the boxes on not appearing to manipulate the yen, whilst leaving the door open for manipulation later when the heat is off. This is not enough to weaken the yen per se, but it may be enough to satisfy the global audience that the BOJ is justified in pursuing a further loosening of monetary policy.

Having officially adopted an unchanged policy position, Governor Kuroda moved into his familiar unpredictable persona. This alter ego seems to be intent upon resisting political pressure to expand monetary policy. Speaking on the sidelines of the 2017 Asian Development Bank meeting, he said that the Japanese labour market is experiencing a secular change in behavior. He explained this new change thus: "[A projected growth rate of] 1.5 percent is not great, but in Japan it is well above medium-term potential growth rate, meaning that the output gap continues to shrink and becoming positive and the labor market continues to tighten so that wages and prices would eventually rise to achieve the 2 percent inflation target around fiscal 2018." He has thus introduced a new structural dynamic (beyond his control!) into the discussion of achieving target inflation and also the tenure of his employment.

Adopting his characteristic unpredictable dynamic verbal equilibrium, Governor Kuroda then acknowledged the end of QE in principle; along with the need to provide detailed guidance on how its scaling back would impact the economy. He also acknowledged that the current pace of bond buying is below the target level for the latest phase of QE; and by so doing introduced the probability that the BOJ may be preparing to scale back its bond purchases on aggregate. But then on the other hand, since it is falling behind and the yen is strengthening this is justification for a new phase of monetary policy expansion!

Having introduced the element of instability, Kuroda then removed the fear that a scaling back of QE is an imminent threat; by saying that he remained committed to the policy of yield curve targeting. He also affirmed that the lower level of bond purchases is compliant with the latest strategy of yield curve targeting; and that purchases could be scaled up or down depending upon how the targeting decision changes. Kuroda and his current has thus been framed (by himself!) as consistent with current conditions by capable of changing at any time. Kuroda is thus seeking to create some policy flexibility to deal with future threats.

Just to make sure that Kuroda had not been misunderstood, Board Member Yutaka Harada warned that any premature ending of QE should not be attempted at this moment. Harada does not believe that the economic growth and inflation trends have become strong enough to warrant any scaling back of the monetary stimulus. This is also the view of Board Member and potential replacement for Kuroda Matsayoshi Amamiya. Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata also confirmed that no decision has yet been made to scale back the balance sheet. Governor Kuroda was thus forced to agree with his colleagues that, whilst the tools exist for the exit from QE, it is still too early to seriously contemplate using them. This left a remaining question mark over what the status of yield curve targeting currently is. BOJ Board Member Makoto Sakurai then confirmed that there is also no imminent danger that the target yields in the current yield curve targeting strategy will be raised either. Consistency with current conditions, whilst creating flexibility for the future, was thus substantially advanced the commentary and guidance from Kuroda's colleagues.

Faced with this environment, of current consistency and future flexibility, Prime Minister Abe must now decide if there is more utility in keeping Kuroda on for the slow progress to reach his target in 2018 and then beyond; or whether to have a new sprint for a higher target with a new BOJ Governor when Kuroda's term ends. Kuroda can say that, even if he didn't hit his target on time, he was close. In their most recent meeting, Kuroda promised the Prime minister that he will maintain the current easing phase based on the view that, despite recent progress, the inflation target is still some way off. He also suggested that the BOJ could possibly ease further, if it started to seriously undershoot its inflation and growth targets. Kuroda has thus communicated that current consistency and future flexibility strategy clearly to Prime Minister Abe. The ball is now in Abe's court to decide what to do next.

The BOJ Governor also showed further loyalty and utility to his Prime Minister by opining an intellectual argument that strongly vitiates against President Trump's views on the weak yen. In Kuroda's view, based on the fact that a great deal of Japanese manufacturing capacity has now been offshored, it is doubtful that the weak yen has had a major impact on exports. Kuroda must however be careful with this line of reasoning, because observers may conclude that the weak yen has not boosted the Japanese economy at all; thus risking backfiring by undermining positive perceptions of QQE and Governor Kuroda himself. If there has been no major beneficial impact from QQE, then Kuroda's rationale for applying it could easily be questioned.

The IMF became the first global institution to support the BOJ's adherence to QE. Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa opined that it would be premature for the BOJ to withdraw QE at this point in time. He also cited the need for further sales tax increases to reduce the fiscal deficit as necessary. Since these sales tax increases can be viewed as economic headwinds, the IMF justifies its support for the continued monetary policy expansion from the BOJ.

Following up closely on the IMF, policy maker for hire Ben Bernanke delivered his own verdict. He believes that the options for the BOJ to act in isolation from the government to stimulate growth and inflation are limited. In a euphemism for officially sanctioned money printing, which he calls "more explicit coordination of monetary and fiscal policies", he advocates that the BOJ should actually explicitly monetize the fiscal deficit. Evidently Bernanke sees that the BOJ is running out of assets to buy and therefore needs the bespoke tailoring by the government to create them.

It is clear that, as Japan begins to undershoot its inflation target, this time around international consensus is being created first before the BOJ attempts to unleash another round of shock and awe monetary stimulus that will doubtless weaken the yen. Prime Minister Abe is securing an automatic renewed term, so there is no precedent for the global community to allow a new leader some time to deliver his policies. Abe is seeking a boost of his initial policy, even though it has now worked successfully and his administration is long in the tooth. Presumably this new global consensus seeking agenda is primarily born out of the reality that President Trump stands ready to brand global currency manipulators. Such branding may also lead to reciprocal action and even trade wars. Japan therefore needs buy-in from President Trump and the rest of the global community. Bernanke and the IMF seem eager to sell this story for global buy-in. President Trump will however be a tougher sale. Having walked away from the Trans Pacific Partnership from day one, he shows little inclination to put any other agenda than "America's First".

