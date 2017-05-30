Looking For The Top Dividend ETF

There’s a lot written here about dividend funds. I think it’s fair to say that the Seeking Alpha dividend investor communities have a few favorites. My take is that the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is the darling of the moment. That’s a purely subjective reading but it seems that the fund is regularly lauded by contributors and vigorously championed by commenters. So much so that I’ve been giving some consideration to the fund and started to review the category.

In keeping with the theme of that first paragraph, I started by looking at ETFs that looked to be top choices among SA dividend authors. I settled on six funds, three from iShares, two from Vanguard and one from Charles Schwab.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

There are, of course, many others but this set looked well matched to my interests in a dividend ETF at this time. I wasn’t looking for out-sized yields for one thing. There are a goodly number of high-yielding dividend funds. These are generally filled with REITs, MLPs and BCDs in addition to normal equity. Some are fine income generators, but this wasn’t what I had in mind. One priority is tax efficiency, so I want qualified dividends, not the ordinary income that comes from the RICs. Also, I look to closed-end funds for high-yielding equity and my portfolio is rife with examples that I’d put against any of the high-yielding equity ETFs for performance, yield and tax-efficiency.

Nor was I interested in funds that looked to dividend growth stocks as their primary filter. I've looked at ETFs that target gimmicky lists of funds based on the sole criterion of having raised their dividends since some arbitrary data in the late 20th century. My take away was that portfolios built exclusively from those funds failed to perform up to 21st century standards. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) has its loyalist fans in these parts and its premise is easy to understand. But a hard look at it doesn't support that loyalty. DGRO is such a fund with its primary filter set at uninterrupted dividend growth for five year. We'll see how that's worked out for investors.

My goal here was to add a dividend fund that emphasizes quality and has high potential for capital growth competitive with the broad market indexes, even if that isn’t an explicit goal of the fund. I’m less interested in the dividend income from this investment than I am in fact that moderate dividend yields tend to be a good marker for outperformance in total return. I know there are many in the dividend investing community here that disdain an emphasis on total return, but I’ve never really understood that point of view. To me it only makes sense to seek out investments that provide the highest returns consistent with risk regardless of whether those returns are called income or capital appreciation.

With that prelude let’s start by looking at some characteristics of these six ETFs.

Fees

As a category these are cheap funds. SCHD comes in the lowest at a vanishingly small 0.07%, which helps it gain much of the love it enjoys. I've not tried to sort it out but I strongly suspect the intense interest by SA writers and comments in SCHD started about the time it dropped its fees to an industry low. After all, if fees are your primary motivation in your investing decision making, you can't to better than the lowest. Even so, that 0.07% is only a single basis point below the 0.08% charged by DVY, HDF, VIG and VYM, so I’m willing to call it a wash for fees on those five funds. DVY is the outlier at 0.39% but, as we’ll see, DVY is highly competitive in this group despite its pricey fees. If BlackRock were to slice that vig even to half of what it is (still leaving it well above the competition) it would come close to being the runaway best performer in the lot.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yields range from VIG’s 2.01% to HDV’s 3.30%.

Note that the high-fee fund, DVY, comes in second for this metric and SCHD finishes out of the money in fourth place.

Portfolio Composition

The six funds take quite different paths when it comes to building their portfolios. Look at the sector breakdowns to get a sense of how distinct the funds are.

DGRO and VYM are the only funds that have allocations to real estate and even here the sector comprises a near insignificant fraction of the portfolios.

One fund, HDV, does not come with any exposure to the materials sector.

DVY has a 30% allocation to utilities. All of the others are under 10% utilities and three of those are under 5%. DVY has its lowest sector allocation to information technology at a mere 1.7%. Compare that to SCHD’s 22% and DGRO’s 17.7%, indeed none of the others are 10% and three of the six have the sector as one of their top two. For my purposes that's a big plus in DVY's column because my portfolio is heavily allocated to information technology, so a fund with minimal exposure there is a good fit. That is, of course, an idiosyncratic plus for me; it could as easily be a large negative for someone else's portfolio.

DVY is a bit of an outlier on consumer staples as well with a smallish 8.7% allocation. Four of the funds have that sector as one of their top two and the fifth has it at 14.2%. To return to my own interests, that is a bit of a minus for DVY as I could use some portfolio exposure to consumer staples where I'm fairly underweight.

HDV has the smallest exposure to the financial sector (1.28%) and the largest to energy (16%). If I had to choose, I switch those two number. VIG goes even further and foregoes energy completely at this time but is heavily invested in the industrial sector where its 27.3% allocation is more than twice that of any of the other funds.

What we see is lots of choices for sector exposure among these funds. There’s something to match most points of view. You don’t like financials at this time? Then HDV could look attractive. Want to stay away from energy? VIG may have the portfolio for you. Favor utilities over consumer staples in those two classic dividend categories? Look to DVY. Or, if you want a portfolio that matches the broader market, DGRO comes closest but for its much lower allocations to energy and telecommunications.

Valuation Statistics

Valuations vary as well. VIG has the highest P/E ratio and VYM has the lowest. The other four fall closely together in mid-range. P/B favors DVY and VYM; SCHD and VIG are both over 4 for this stat, a level that falls above the line for most value investors. VYM beats the pack on P/S with HDV, SCHD and DGRO traling.

Ranking the six funds on these three metrics, shows them in two categories. Ranking each fund for each metric on a 1 to 6 scale from best to worst and adding the three rankings VYM comes in at 4 (on a potential 3 to 18 scale) and DYV scores 6. At the other end, DGRO scores 12, SCHD is at 13, and HDV and VIG come in at 14.

Fees, dividend yields and valuation stats were sourced from Fidelity.

Performance History

I looked at fund performance using monthly values on two time scales based on the ages of the two youngest funds.

To include all six I went back to July 2014, which covers the first month of DGRO’s existence. For the other five I started at November 2011, which covers the time from SCHD’s first full month’s results.

Let’s start with income. I've charted yearly income from an initial $10,000 investment.

For all six funds going back a couple of months short of three years, HDY has generated the highest income. DGRO and VIG were the lowest income producers.

For the five funds with a record going back to 2011 (six and a half years), VIG’s payout is well below the income of the other four funds. SCHD is second from the bottom. HDV and DVY are essentially tied for the lead separated by less than $40. They are closely followed by VYM.

So, what we see on income is that DVY’s high fees have little impact on income to shareholders relative to the other, much lower priced funds. VIG has been the lowest yielder by a large margin.

Recall that I was interested in total return and potential for adding capital appreciation to my portfolio. You might think that the low income of VIG would translate to higher overall returns. You might also think DVY's high fees and high income would have taken a large bite out of its returns relative to the others. Here’s what CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) tells us about that using the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFNIX) as a proxy for comparison to the large-cap equity market.

If you had expectations about VIG’s low yield leading to higher growth rates or DVY high fees taking it down relative to the low-cost funds, the data here shows they were wrong. VIG trails all but HDV for both time frames. In HDV’s case high income does come at a cost as the fund has the lowest growth rates of the set.

DVY comes in a close second to the leading fund, DGRO, from July, 2014 with each of them beating VFNIX by a nice margin, something none of the others were able to do at all. Over the longer period, DVY leads the category and falls just short of VFNIX. Clearly, DVY’s high fees have not hurt it in a head to head competition with its peer funds.

Looking at the funds’ returns in another way, here’s total returns for all six funds:

Portfolio Risk and Volatility

Indicators of risk do little to shake the conclusions that are emerging here.

DVY continues to impress. It turned in the lowest volatility (standard deviation) and had the lowest maximum drawdown for the period since November, 2011. Notice that all of these funds do better than VFNIX on the volatility metric but several suffered deeper drawdowns. SCHD trails all the funds and the broader market proxy on drawdown with its -9.5% maximum. VIG is the only other fund in this set that gave up more than 9% from a peak in the time periods under consideration.

Lastly let’s look at the key stats for risk-adjusted returns for the July 2014 through April 2017 data.

It’s hard not to be impressed by DVY’s showing on the historical performance record. No matter how hard you look for some validation for a bias toward lower fees, you'll come up short.

Closing Thoughts

First some thoughts on fees. It's my strongly held position that net gains should take priority over the gross fees it may require to attain those gains. There is no logical basis for seeking out lower fees unless those lower fees mean greater gains. Clearly, that is often the case. In a set of matched index funds, for example, one should put a high priority on fee structures. We've all seen examples that show how small fee differences compound into big gains over decades. But in a diverse group of funds with distinct approaches to comparable goals, it stands to reason that one should look at fees not as presenting a filter based on their absolute numbers but relative to the value they bring.

Behavioral psychologists have documented an odd quirk of human nature: Many people will give up personal gain if their own gain means others are profiting as well. It's often seen as the basis for certain groups of voters consistently voting against their own interests. One often sees this same phenomenon in action in investor responses to management fees. I write a lot about closed-end funds which tend toward the higher end of the management fee spectrum. I continually hear from readers that they would not go near fund XYZ because the fees are too high. This despite my having shown that net returns by XYZ dominates the competitions despite those fees. The only explanation I can see for that mindset has its roots in that bizarre behavioral quirk. This is reinforced by the frequent expansion of the aversion to high fees by denigrating the greed of managers who extract them from their unwary shareholders.

Don’t get me wrong. I am not suggesting ignoring fees and I’m well aware of the data that shows how fees can eat into returns. Nor am I one to underestimate the avariciousness of fund managers. But I’m also aware that there are many cases where fees are more than offset by net returns. I submit that the present analysis demonstrates another of those cases.

DVY has clearly delivered a strong performance relative to the other five dividend-income funds examined here. It is at or near the top of the group in every measure of quality and performance. The only place it falters is in the fact that it has a 0.39% management fee. Compare it to the current heartthrob of the SA dividend investing set, SCHD. Sure SCHD is charging as close to nothing as any ETF gets. But what do you get for that cheapness? You get what you pay for once again. In this case it's underperformance. Actually shockingly poor performance relative to DVY. SCHD has a lower current yield than DVY and has generated less income in the time since its inception than DVY over that period, so that lower current yield isn’t simply an anomaly of recent fluctuation in the fund’s holdings. It looks a lot more like a flaw in the indexing algorithm relative to DVY’s. In addition, SCHD has had less capital appreciation than DVY. Its stock price has added 81.4%% since November 2011 to DVY’s 87.2%. That’s 6% off the capital appreciation you would have seen if you’ve been using the fund for income. And that income netted you 15.4% less than the DVY investor received. Add to that its deeper downdraws and greater volatility and it’s hard to make an argument in its favor. But you could always take solace in having paid less to the fund’s managers I suppose.

As I finish this up I notice one author recently considered five of the funds I’ve looked at here to be the “top five dividend ETFs.” Hyperbole? Perhaps. But, oddly enough, the five do not include DVY. And, in 91 comments only varan (who, let me add is one of the voices on Seeking Alpha definitely worth paying attention to) and birdyman123 put in a nod to DVY. Perhaps our intrepid author just missed it. Or maybe it was those pesky fees and the idea that someone else was earning money running the fund.

DGRO looks like a good choice as well, especially if fees are a priority. It doesn't have as long a record as the others but what it has does put it at the top of the performance charts and very near the top on the other metrics I've looked at. DGRO's primary negative would be its lower yield. On this metric it only beats VIG and accumulated dividend income is the lowest of the six. Many dividend investors will find 2.14% as being lower than their investment criteria would allow. For Fidelity customers, DGRO and HYD are commission-free funds but trading costs have fallen so low that this is becoming a less important consideration except perhaps in smaller accounts where one makes regular modest additions to the funds.

Those with a Schwab account might find the commission-free status of SCHD to be a point in its favor, but its mediocre performance looks to me to negate that edge for most investors.

Based on what I know now, my choice would be DVY but I’m going to continue looking at a few more funds before I commit to adding a dividend ETF to my holdings. After reading varan’s comments I have to look at SPHD, FDL, and FVD before I do anything. Should get to that soon and I’ll get back to you when I do.

