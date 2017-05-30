Taxes, Competition And Wellness Trends Will Test Coca-Cola's Ability To Grow

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is progressing with its refranchising program as the management signed a new letter of intent with Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages LLC. for the Tri-State Metro Operating Unit. The new agreement puts Coca-Cola on track to complete the refranchising of company-owned territories in the U.S. by the end of 2017.

So far this year, the company's share price has gained nearly 10% value as the market is expecting that the shift from low-margin and capital-intensive bottling operations will allow Coca-Cola sharpen its focus on reviving profitable and sustainable growth.

Coca-Cola is a victim of a widespread war on sugar. The company is suffering from falling sales as consumers continue to cut sugar intake from soft drinks. The risk of lackluster volume sales growth is likely to increase further as approximately 17 countries have levied a tax on sugary drinks while another 11 are under process to introduce soda taxes.

The market research firm Global Data, previously known as Canadian, forecasts that Asia's beverage market will generate nearly two-third of incremental volumes due to increasing consumption of bottled water and functional beverages across the region - accounting for more than 47% share of the global beverage industry by 2021.

The changing tides in some key emerging markets have the potential to dampen Coca-Cola's future growth. For instance, India is a critical target market for Coca-Cola due to its enormous population size, rapidly growing economy, and increasing urbanization. However, the problem is that Coca-Cola is facing stiff headwinds in India and several other emerging markets. According to Nielsen, the value size of Indian soft drink industry has expanded at a compounded annual growth rate of 11% on 5% growth in volumes during the past few years, but Coca-Cola has lost 2% market share between 2014 and 2016.

Source: Economist

Things are about to get even worse as the increase in GST on soft drinks from 32% to 40% will make it more difficult for Coca-Cola to protect its market share against India's domestic brands which are 15% to 30% cheaper. Euromonitor estimates that soft drink volumes in India will grow at a slower CAGR of 3.7% between 2017 and 2021 due to increase in taxes, which is not good news for Coca-Cola due to the availability of a wider range of affordable brands. Thus, the intensifying competition from domestic players, such as Hector Beverages, Parle Bisleri, and Manpasand Beverages, which are more focused on health and wellness beverages, will continue to challenge Coca-Cola's market position.

Coca-Cola drives only 3% of total off-trade volumes from India, but the potential loss of market share due to the underperformance of carbonated brands depicts that even emerging markets are cutting their thirst for soda. To win back customers, Coca-Cola must step up its innovation game and introduce a wider array of non-carbonated brands that can outpace regional brands. In this regard, Coca-Cola is boosting its fruits operations in India with the launch of its Circular Economy initiative. The strengthening of the entire supply chain of fruits and increased use of fresh juice content in its beverages will help Coca-Cola better compete with the likes of Frooti Fizz and Rooh Afza Fusion which contain 11% and 20% fresh juice content, respectively.

India is an example of how consumers and competitive landscape have changed in the emerging markets. Similar to India, Coca-Cola's market share in China is shrinking due to the consistent underperformance of carbonated brands amid rapidly growing demand for functional beverages, premium juices, read-to-drink coffee, and bottled water.

Coca-Cola has a solution. The company is spreading its sugar reduction initiatives, including the most recent cut of 30% from Fanta, which is the bestselling fruit-flavored soda brand in the U.K. It seems that reformulation and addition of sweeteners like stevia and acesulfame are working in Coca-Cola's favor as the brand sales have remained healthy. With the latest cut, Fanta now contains 4.6 grams of sugar per 100 ml serving - putting the brand outside the U.K.'s sugar tax net, which is due to come into effect next year.

Furthermore, Coca-Cola European Partners is pushing its largest-ever sampling campaign featuring Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in a bid to enhance the brand appeal. The company will run the campaign throughout the summer while the distribution of five million small cans across the country will help build loyalty for reduced sugar Coca-Cola. The company is seeing early success as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is steadily capturing market share.

However, the aggressive reduction of sugar could help only stabilize the declining volumes of carbonated soft drink as the consumer has already changed. For instance, Packaged Facts estimates sports and energy drink sales have surged at a 5-year CAGR of 7.1% to $25 billion amid shrinking market for soda. The market data firm projects that the size sports and energy drinks market will reach at $32.7 billion by 2021 - growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, as the consumption of beverages with functional properties will continue to increase at the expense of soda drinks.

Coca-Cola's reluctance to reduce its dependence on carbonated brands has proved detrimental in the past. However, it seems the company is hitting the right notes with the increased focus on non-carbonated beverages. Coca-Cola has invested $1.175 billion in new brands in plant-based and value-added dairy beverage categories during the past five quarters. The idea is simple. The global beverage industry is seeing the tremendous amount of innovation, particularly from small-scale companies. In this scenario, Coca-Cola's Venturing & Emerging Brands unit is actively searching new brands across all the categories that have the potential to support top-line growth over the long run. The expansion of Venturing & Emerging Brands unit in Asia is a smart move as the acquisition of regional brands will help Coca-Cola protect and grow its market share in Asia.

It may have become harder to compete against regional brands due to delayed entry into some critical growth categories. However, the deep pockets and ability to quickly scale up new brands due to its vast distribution network will help Coca-Cola regain lost momentum.

Coca-Cola still generates slightly higher profit margins than PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), but the fact of the matter is that Coca-Cola's margins have declined steadily while peer group's margins have improved, as shown in the following graph. Another point of concern is that the expected shift in sales mix due to growing demand for bottled water could put pressure on margins if Coca-Cola fails to capture more market share in the premium water, sports drinks, and value-added dairy beverage categories. The war on sugar and spread of soda taxes will also negatively impact the margins as carbonated soft drinks reflect high own price elasticity of demand.

Source: Sec Filings, Morningstar

Coca-Cola continues to focus its productivity initiatives to support profit margins in the challenging industry dynamics. So far, the productivity program has generated $1.7 billion in saving while another $1.3 billion worth of savings will trickle down to operating margin by 2019. Furthermore, a substantial reduction in SG&A expenses due to refranchising will positively impact operating margin while reduced CapEx intensity will support operating cash flow growth. As a result, the increased investments in R&D and a series new small-scale acquisitions in growth categories will provide much-needed support to the top-line in the coming years.

Concluding Remarks

Coca-Cola has consistently underperformed the peer group as well as the broader market since 2012. But subdued stock performance and a 7.7% compounded annual growth in dividends have boosted the forward dividend yield to 3.26%, compared with PepsiCo's yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola offers a better yield, but the risk is that its dividend growth rate declined significantly due to weakness in bottom-line. However, dividend growth is likely to improve with the release of cash from refranchising of bottling operations.

The debt burden has drastically increased due to continued borrowings to finance domestic needs over the past five years. At the end of first quarter 2017, Coca-Cola had $47.4 billion worth of total debt, up from $32.6 billion in 2012, due to which the total debt to EBITDA has surged to 3.9x - significantly higher than PepsiCo's total debt to EBITDA of 2.9x. The completion of refranchising could dilute EBITDA in the near-term, but leverage ratio is expected to improve steadily over the next few years due to potential debt repayments from refranchising proceeds. Furthermore, debt repayment could also accelerate as tax reforms will allow Coca-Cola repatriate overseas cash.

Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 24x and 22.9x based on consensus earnings per share estimates of $1.89 and $1.98 for the fiscal year 2017 and 2018, respectively. Coca-Cola looks slightly overpriced compared to the peer group average of 22.2x, as well as its 5-year historical average multiple of 22.7x, due to a three-months long rally.

Yes, the company's fundamentals will improve due to refranchising of low-margin and capital-intensive bottling operations, but core business risks like increasing taxes, intense competition from regional brands, and health and wellness trends will continue to test Coca-Cola's ability to re-accelerate sustainable sales growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.