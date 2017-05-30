Corecivic: The Market Is Ignoring The Risks Ahead

I remember researching Corrections Corporation of America, now Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last September. What I saw was a company in turmoil after the justice department under Barack Obama decided to phase out the use of private federal prisons. Within a week the stock lost 61% of its value. I swooped in on it as a yield play, assuming there'd be time for the company to reinvent itself as a rehabilitation oriented provider, targeting drug treatment. Little did I know in 2 months time I'd be able to cycle out of my shares for double what I bought them for. Corecivic went from being the best deal on the NYSE to one of the worst. I intend on shorting the company back down into the $10's in the next presidential election.

I'll refrain from siding with any political affiliation, but the danger posed to Corecivic from a Democratic administration is real. The phasing out/ending of private prisons is in the Demorcratic platform. A flip to a Democratic senate could happen as soon as 2018. Let's look at what that objectively means for Corecivic. Their primary business would be gone. Do they have somewhere to run? Maybe. But this glaring risk is no longer being reflected in the share price. At $15 I can tolerate affording management time to find a new market, at $30 it makes no sense to invest. With a Democratic party that is more militant and no longer looking to compromise, a shift away from private prisons is almost guaranteed in their next administration. So it begs the question, why would anyone buy a company with a 5.5% yield and 16x earnings in which its core business will be crushed in a random interval of time?

Maybe things are so good operationally that it justifies the valuation? Nope. FFO grew 5% to $.63 a share. Operating prisons is a pretty linear business, don't expect earnings growth to accelerate. In fact one could argue the US prison population is inflated. Half of people in federal prison carry a drug offense, 16% of them carry it as their most serious offense. There is across the aisle support to keep non violent drug offenders out of prison and instead target rehabilitation. Mass incarceration and private prisons are incredibly unpopular. In Louisiana (not exactly a progressive stronghold) "74.9% agree that money spent on locking up non-violent offenders should be shifted to other, more locally-focused programs, including almost 50% who agree strongly" (source:Red Oak). If you're looking for a REIT that pays a 5.5% dividend that trades at 16x earnings with 5% affo growth without the possibility of having its core business uprooted. follow me, I'll be writing on plenty of them (BOWFF comes to mind).

In fact, Corecivic hasn't even grown EBITDA, AFFO, EPS or dividend in the past couple of years. Retail REITs with these characteristics (who frankly don't have the possibility of having no lease in four years time) trade with a 12% yield and well under 10x earnings, metrics Corecivic traded at just a few months ago.

I can almost always see a bull and bear case to any company I look at. I could see one in Corecivic and $15 a share. At $30 I only see that of the bears. At $30 you have a relatively expensive company with no catalysts to push it higher, and a lot of catalysts to crater it. I'm likely to sell some $33 2018 naked calls in fact. To me, I see it as printing free money.

I did point to the possibility of rebranding as a rehabilitation provider, and if I were management that's where I'd be looking. I still see that as the best path forward, but that doesn't mean there won't be pain ahead. Again when I bought shares in October of 2016 the proposition was appealing. At current valuations, heck no!

So why am I not shorting it right now? I don't see any catalysts that'll crater the stock for the next year or so. I see no point in carrying a 5.5% yield why the stock sits and does nothing over the next while. I am convinced the stock is a horrible long term hold, but in the short and mid term it'll likely do nothing.

Here are the scenarios in which the stock becomes a short. Anything above $20 makes sense to short the company back into the mid teens given one of these scenarios:

2018 midterms approach during an unpopular Trump presidency.

2020 presidential election

Presidential impeachment

There are better companies out there for literally any financial criteria you can think of. Earnings growth is anemic. The multiple is frothy. An existential fear of the end of private prisons overhang. Residential REITs carry a similar profile to Corecivic without all the added risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.