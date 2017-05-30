Resource Sector Digest: One Slam-Dunk Investment - In A Perfect World

Don't 'assume' continuous dividend growth in the mining sector to make up target prices. Mining companies aren't and will never be 'true' dividend stocks due to the inherently volatile nature.

Acacia Mining could be an opportunity - if the Tanzanian government doesn't have a hidden agenda and really means it well.

Itinerant is still looking for acquisition targets, and your input is definitely appreciated!

Setting The Scene

The Investment Doctor will be travelling this week, so we'll just compare some charts in this edition of the Resource Sector Digest. Meanwhile, feel free to continue to comment on Itinerant's previous publication and share your takeover targets with us!

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) continue to trade in the same trading range, so unfortunately there wasn't a lot of firework going in last week.

GLD 5 Day Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

However, the oil price (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:OIL) (NYSEARCA:OLO) continues to fluctuate very heavily. Both the Brent oil price and WTI are very volatile, but Brent oil continues to trade at a premium to WTI, which is great news for Colombia-based oil producers like Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), as Colombian producers are selling their output at Brent-based prices.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

This week's introduction is indeed really short, but there's an abundance of updates later in this article to make sure you don't start showing any withdrawal symptoms!

Actionable Ideas

Unfortunately very few noteworthy commodity-related articles were published last week, but we'll highlight one.

· The Investment Doctor wrote a really intriguing article on Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF), a 63.9% owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX). The government of Tanzania has banned the export of gold-bearing concentrate based on what seem to be completely bogus reasons. Should the country realize its mistake, Acacia's shares might recoup the 40% loss.

Should the Tanzanian government do the right thing and appoint an independent group for further lab testing and analysis, Acacia Mining might become the winner of the year. But of course, should the Tanzanian government/president have a hidden agenda, who knows what might happen.

News Releases

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) and Banyan Gold (OTC:BYAGF) have now completed their definitive agreement whereby Banyan options Victoria's Aurex property. The Investment Doctor is wondering about the 'intensity' of those negotiations, considering the CEO's of Victoria and Banyan are married/dating and have a daughter.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has executed its definitive exploration agreement with Renaissance Gold (OTC:RNSGF). Coeur will fund $250,000 per year in generative exploration expenses which will allow Renaissance Gold to explore for potential new projects in Nevada and Utah. Renaissance will be the 'prospector' where after Coeur Mining will be allowed to earn into the projects. This seems to be a win-win situation, as Coeur leaves the 'heavy lifting' to a pure exploration company.

Anfield Gold (OTC:ANCKF) has released its updated metallurgical test work results on the Coringa gold project. These recovery rates have now increased to 98% for gold and 61% for silver. That's a positive evolution, but this will be completely overshadowed by Anfield's restated gold resources.

In Africa, Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) says it will now fast-track the Akwasiso project before Dynamite Hill, as Akwa is located closer to the existing processing plant, allowing it to process the rock at a lower cost than the current Nkran mine. Elsewhere, in the DRC, Banro (NYSEMKT:BAA) has now confirmed its 10-for-1 reverse stock split. Bluestone Resources (OTC:IMEEF) (OTC:IMEED) will also consolidate its share count, using a 5 for 1 ratio.

Arizona Mining(OTC:WLDVF) has appointed Jerrold Annett as its new VP Corporate Development. As an engineer with a background in finance, he might be a good addition to help Wildcat navigate through the next few phases of its development plans. Arizona now has in excess of C$100M in cash after receiving a C$110M cash injection from BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) spinoff South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY).

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) sent out a friendly reminder to the shareholders of Exeter Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:XRA) to tender their shares to Goldcorp's share for share offer. Goldcorp is offering 0.12 of its own shares per share of Exeter Resource.

Western Areas (OTCPK:WNARF) now expects an increase in its after-tax net income for the current financial year, as it will now report its investment in Bluejay Mining based on the market value rather than using the equity value. This will result in a one-time A$13.3M benefit.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was slapped on the wrist by the regulator as the company filed its financial statements way too late. Management says it wants to be in compliance as soon as possible, so let's see how long it will take them to rectify the situation.

Elsewhere in the oil space, Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is completing its debt financings related to the acquisition of the Athabasca Oil Sands project from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). The yields are acceptable with a 10 year bond having a YTM of 3.89% whilst the 30 year bond offers a YTM of 4.955%.

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) is still very upbeat on its Australian mines as the grade encountered at the Lower Phoenix zone which is part of the Fosterville gold mine continues to exceed the expectations. The company now expects the mine to produce 70-80,000 ounces of gold in the current quarter, keeping it on track for the 200,000-225,000 ounce guidance for this year.

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is still trying to figure out what it should do with the unions at the Grasberg mine. Several workers didn't show up last week, and Freeport now considers them to have left the company voluntarily. 9,000 workers are entering their second month of a strike, and this is definitely impacting the output from the mine.

Almadex Minerals (ACDDF), a spin-out from Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) continues to strike gold (and copper) in Mexico, and an interval of 227 meters of 0.57 g/t gold and 0.25% copper is intriguing. It's just too bad the mineralization starts at a depth of almost 300 meters down-hole. Sabina Gold and Silver (TICKER) also published drill results from its Back River gold project in Nunavut, with 13.5 meters at almost 17 g/t gold and several shorter 1 meter intervals containing gold as well. The company plans to complete 7,000 meters of drilling this year, so you can anticipate a steady stream of drill results.

Elsewhere in Nunavut, TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) received its water license for the Madrid North and South deposits, which will allow the company to put some underground infrastructure in. Talking about permits, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) says its Trans-Mountain pipeline project in Canada will completely depend on a successful IPO of a Canadian subsidiary.

Dominion Diamonds (NYSE:DDC) has released the results of a pre-feasibility study on Misery Deep, wherein it has an 88.9% interest. The reserves are estimated at 1.8 million tonnes and will allow Dominion to recover 8.7 million carats. The initial capex is estimated at $94M whilst the after-tax NPV is estimated to be $92M over a 4 year mine life.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) is trying to sort things out in Guatemala after learning the government is the subject of a lawsuit initiated by CALAS, an anti-mining NGO. This doesn't have any impact on the company's production plans, but it definitely is a nuisance.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is still very confident it will complete the construction of the Hounde mine on time and on budget, as 65% of the project capex has already been spent. Great news, and we can't wait for this 190,000 oz/y producer at an AISC of just over $700/oz will start producing! The first gold pour will occur in the final quarter of this year.

Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) has released a maiden resource estimate on its 3Q Lithium project in Catamarca, Argentina. The Investment Doctor is positively surprised with a total brine volume of million cubic meters at a lithium grade of in excess of 700 mg/l. On top of that, the magnesium/lithium ratio is just over 2, which makes this a very impressive resource estimate. Kudos to the management, and Neo Lithium is positioning itself nicely in the lithium (NYSEARCA:LIT) space. Elsewhere in Argentina, ABraplata Resource Corp (TICKER), in which Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) owns a 19.9% stake has awarded a first 2,000 meter drill contract to Foraco International (OTCPK:FRACF)

And finally, two Mexico-focused silver companies also released an update. Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) reported a silver production of 2.03 million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $6.08 per ounce. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) on the other hand has to deal with an illegal road block at the La Encantada Silver mine in Mexico. Some of the unionized workers disagreed with the size of the bonus and this might not be the smartest plan considering First Majestic planned to invest in the mine's underground development and brownfields expansion plans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, SSRI, VITFF, EDVMF, ABGLF, GTE, BHP, SOUHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.