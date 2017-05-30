The S&P 500 Rally Will Continue On

2017 has been dominated by Tech, Discretionary, and Healthcare with these three sectors leading the way for the markets. For the year, Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up almost 17 percent, with Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) up nearly 12 percent, and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) up just over 10 percent, while the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up about 8 percent through May 26th.

XLK data by YCharts

Valuations

The question that is on everyone's mind, can this run up in prices continue? My view is yes, quite easily. When I start looking at some of the sectors like Tech, Healthcare, and Discretionary, I find their valuations are not that high on a historical basis.

According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, the S&P 500 Information Technology sector is trading at 17 times 2018 operating earnings per share. The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector is trading at 18 times 2017 operating earnings per share. Finally, the S&P 500 Health Care sector is trading at just 14.6 times 2018 operating earnings estimates. From 2008 until 2016, Tech has averaged a P/E ratio of 17, while Discretionary have averaged 20, and Health Care has averaged 16.

These three sectors have been leading the markets higher and are trading in-line or below their average valuations based on the past several years. It would indicate there is likely still some room for further multiple expansion within each of these three groups.

Of the remaining sectors, the Telecoms are the cheapest based on 2018 forward operating P/E, at roughly 12.25, with an average around 19. Meanwhile, Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are trading at around 12.35, with an average multiple of nearly 15.

The S&P 500 itself is trading at only 16 times 2018 operating earnings and has averaged nearly 17.50 times since 2008. With operating earnings estimates of almost $146.50, at the S&P 500 historical average over the past several years of 17.5, it would bring the index to a level of nearly 2,563, slightly above our year-end target of 2,550.

I have been focusing on this 2,550 level now for some time, actually, since almost the beginning of the year and with S&P 500 closing around 2415, the S&P is now only about 6 percent away from this level.

Correction?

Many of have been calling for a correction now for what seems like months and yet thus far many have been very wrong. There is an underlying flaw most investors make in believing the market is "due" for a correction. The first is that the S&P 500 has gone too far. Too far based on what? Since December 31st, 2014 the S&P 500 is up 17 percent. Since July 15th, 2015 it is up only 14.6 percent. Since June 24th, 2016 it is up 18.5 percent. I can pick any day in time and make a case for a market up a lot or just a little bit.

S&P 500 Operating P/E Ratio Forward Estimate data by YCharts

One of the other problems investors seem to make is basing the market's valuation on trailing multiples. However, if one explores historical trading multiples, one would find their understanding may be slightly off. Since 1988 the S&P 500 has an average historical operating P/E ratio of nearly 19, with a standard deviation of roughly 4. That average tells us that today's trailing P/E ratio of around 21, is within the norm of historical P/E's since 1988 and not overvalued.

Summary

I expect the S&P 500 to continue to rise in the coming months on the basis that we should continue to see further multiple expansion with a return to average historical levels. Many of the sectors leading the markets higher this year are cheap relatively to levels seen in the past as noted earlier in the article.

Join Reading The Markets:

Don't Forget To Please Follow Me, Up Top.

It was in an article on December 6th that I wrote that I believed the Tech Sector would break out. On December 22nd, I wrote that I expected to see the S&P 500 rise to 2500. Then on April 10th, I noted the S&P could rise to 2,550. I have been talking about all of these trends in the market in our member only area "Reading The Markets" for months. I am are running a free 2-week trial for anyone who signs up through 9 PM, May 31st.

Watch our latest video: A Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) Story: Game Over?