Microsoft's Future Growth Will Come From Azure, Investors Are Missing This Opportunity

Investment Thesis

While I believe that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) future growth will be driven by its Intelligent Cloud segment, in the article that follows I will explain my thinking on each of its segments, followed by a overview of Microsoft's potential valuation, and lastly I point out a risk to an investment in Microsoft.

Business Overview

Microsoft has delivered strong performance in the trailing 9 months, however, I suspect that over the next 3-5 years its growth generator will come predominantly from its Cloud business, Azure.

Microsoft has 3 main operating segments which I describe in turn.

Productivity and Business Processes

This segment's growth in 2017 Q3 of 22% makes for good headlines, as Microsoft's had seen its revenue largely stagnant in the previous 3 fiscal years (2014-2016). However, in spite of my fears of alienating readers, I will point out that I do not believe that Microsoft's acquisition of LinkedIn for $26B in cash to have been a particularly wise move by Microsoft.

My opinion of LinkedIn is that its an overvalued vanity project that in spite of having had strong revenue its is not a particularly enriching business. This is evidenced by LinkedIn's contributing loss $587m in the trailing 9 months ending 31 March 2017.

It is certainly possible that I am wrong, I hope for Microsoft's shareholders that I am entirely wrong and will in time put correct however, so far, I remain skeptical.

Cloud

Microsoft's server products and cloud services increased by 11%. This was driven by Azure. Azure is one of Microsoft's Cloud packages. It offers extensive capabilities for business of all sizes and complexities. Azure's aim is to empower businesses by offering them their infrastructure needs combined with top of range security. As businesses continue to grow their IT infrastructure demands, these business can outsource its management and administration to Azure's service offering.

Azure's revenue was once again very strong in the quarter, up 93% in 2017 Q3. This is on the back of several quarters of strong growth with the trailing 9 months being up 100% against the same period a year ago.

Azure's Gross Margin

Azure has very healthy gross margins. Although Microsoft does not break down how each business contributes to its particular segment, management does state that in spite of having had to invest for future growth and thus had higher operating expenses than would normally expected its operating income was still slightly higher than 2016 Q3.

More Personal Computing

In spite of this segment's operating income growing at 20% YoY, I suspect that long term this business will not keep up with its Cloud business.

This segment should, most likely, sustain modest growth ahead. Since Windows will continue to be have a place in many offices' desktops. For instance, in 2017 Q3, revenue from Windows increased 4% (and 3% up in the trailing 9 months ending 31 March 2017), which in spite of this overall segment's revenue falling 7% in the quarter, driven by a fall of its Surface and Phone revenue, ultimately, Windows' revenue continues to be a strong and reliable contributor to this segment which essentially offers Microsoft the financial flexibility to diversify and grow in other markets, such as its Cloud business.

Financials

Microsoft continues to have very strong returns on invested capitaL, with a FCF margin of 28% (defined as, FCF/Revenue). It has used its excess FCF to pay a steadily growing dividend, which currently stands at 2.2% yield and has been active repurchasing shares. Altogether, throughout 2017 Q3 this allowed it to return $4.6B to shareholders.

At the end of the 2017 Q3, Microsoft had $126B in cash and cash equivalents with $122B held overseas (which are subject to repatriation taxes) and a net cash position of approximately $43B (or approximately 8% of its market cap being cash).

Relative Valuation

Source: morningstar.com

On a relative valuation Microsoft appears to be already fairly valued. While this type of valuation is certainly useful to gain perspective it actually detracts from Microsoft's real investment potential and a DCF valuation more accurately demonstrates Microsoft's intrinsic value (which I will go through soon).

What follows is a comparison of Microsoft's relative valuation compared with its peer group.

Relative to Peer Group

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations; (NYSE:ORCL);(NASDAQ:AAPL);(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

In the table above, I show how Microsoft's valuation compares with its peer group. It is a reminder that in spite of having a great track record and has promising growth ahead its valuation is very much in line with its peer group. For example, on a price to cash flow metric it is practically the same multiple as the rest of the peer group.

DCF Analysis

My back of the envelop DCF analysis which assumes that Microsoft's might in the near term regain meaningful growth driven by its Intelligent Cloud's operating segment could drive its consolidated FCF up by 8% over the next 5 years before leveling off at 4% (which is just above inflation and certainly below Microsoft's long term full potential) before discounting this cash flow at 6% this brings Mircrosoft's overall valuation to at least $750B or at least 35% potential upside.

Note: I discounted Microsoft's future cash flow at 6% which some might feel to be slightly aggressive. However, I found it to be a realistic discount rate in light of the company's track record and strong net cash position of $43B.

Investment Risks

Apple's operating ecosystem continues to gain meaningful strength. Apple's consumers that purchase an iPhone soon discover that its ecosystem is wonderfully convenient as all of the users' files sync with ease. Apple will continue to be a persistent headwind to the adoption of Windows. Worst case scenario, Apple's Mac system will continue to increase penetration and meaningfully decreases the revenue that Microsoft derives from its Windows' revenue.

Conclusion

Despite having had its revenue largely stagnate in the past 3 fiscal years, I feel that investors are overlooking Microsoft's Cloud business. I have attempted to argue that Microsoft's current share price still offers patient investors a source of investment returns with a margin of safety.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.