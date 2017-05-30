Ambarella Is A Niche Fabless Semiconductor Supplier In A Distinctly Non-Niche Supplier World

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a fabless semiconductor based in silicon valley that rose to prominence as they were the dominant supplier to GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) cameras as GoPro hit its growth inflection point (yours truly bought his girlfriend one for her birthday in July 2014). While it's hard to see exactly what AMBA's revenues with GPRO have done because they use third-party distributors, we do know that GPRO saw their revenues decline 27% Y/Y in CY16. Ambarella typically been tight-lipped publicly about their exposure to GPRO, so we don't have good historical data on this. We don't believe this is unintentional on their part; we believe that GPRO once represented well over 50% of AMBA's revenues.

Our thesis on why AMBA is a short here is basically three-fold:

1) History is littered with fabless semi companies that, after a nice run on the back of one nicely growing consumer product, growth typically fades in these fad-like products (and their semiconductor suppliers).

2) Competition (typically Taiwanese or Chinese chipmakers) take their sockets at these companies' prized end customers. We're not sure whether this has already happened here, but given how much GoPro results have fallen off a cliff for AMBA, we're also not sure it really matters.

3) Ambarella itself has already seen a slowdown in growth that should be commensurate with a re-rating of the stock from ~30x earnings to roughly ~15x in our opinion. We love the optimism that other investors are willing to still assign to the original (now broken) growth story and transfer it to another new growth story at the same company. That's thesis creep as perfectly illustrated as it comes!

It is our belief that Ambarella has seen the same sort of share loss in the action camera segment that many peers focused on various consumer electronics segments have seen in the past years/decades. None of these companies have proven to have durable competitive advantages. We acknowledge that some of this loss of competitive edge is likely due to IP "borrowing" (i.e. theft) but that's for the courts to decide and plenty of semiconductor companies have seen their businesses evaporate, even if resulting from unethical play from competitors. Simply put, you have to win on the field that you play on.

Ambarella does serve end markets outside of action cameras (they actually speak much less about action cameras on earnings calls now), most notably automotive (primarily after-market dash cams).

So where does this leave us? From the February 2017 (Q417) earnings call, we have this:

"Our Q4 2017 revenue of $87.5 million represents an increase of 28.8% from the $68 million of revenue in the same period for the prior year. In the fourth quarter, wearable cameras demonstrated strong year-over-year growth, led by GoPro. GoPro's Q4 revenues increased from approximately 18% of revenue in the prior year to 34% this year. Excluding GoPro revenues, the other camera markets grew 7% year-over-year"

So the one area of their business that they highlighted as a strong growth area was GPRO? In other words, the area of their business that was the biggest growth driver was the same area that caused their (AMBA's) growth to fall from 45% in FY16 (Jan) to negative in FY17/FY18E. One might logically conclude that the other areas (non-GoPro) perhaps aren't as exciting as the company touts and bulls are buying into.

Conclusion

With the stock currently trading at 30x FY18 (Jan) earnings despite negative overall top line growth last year in FY17 (and expected this year again in FY18), we have trouble understanding why it should trade at more than a typical cyclical market multiple, thus we're using 15x as our target multiple on non-GAAP EPS. So we see fair value at approximately $44.57/share, which uses a 15x multiple on FY18 estimated non-GAAP EPS plus their current cash balance of $11.72/share. This represents 31% downside from current levels and an interesting short opportunity.