Eli Lilly: Compelling Risk/Reward

With a 2.65%dividend yield, solid free cash flow generation, and a strong pipeline, Eli Lilly remains an anchor in the pharmaceutical space.

Under a worst-case scenario, Eli Lilly is slightly overvalued by approximately 10% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 8% (EBITDA Multiple Method).

DCF analysis reveals upside potential of around 16% based on a perpetuity growth method or 18% based on an EBITDA exit multiple method.

With a 2.65% dividend yield, solid free cash flow generation, and a strong pharmaceutical pipeline, I think Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) offers a compelling risk/reward, even if the stock is trading at 12.2x EV/EBITDA NTM.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company to assess if there is any upside in the company as a standalone entity.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly above analyst estimates, shows that Eli Lilly's valuation looks still attractive.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my bullish view on Eli Lilly's Pharmaceutical pipeline, which has been recently discussed at their Investor Day.

I like the depth of ELI LILLY’s pipeline, which is composed by both new products launched over the past two years, as Trulicity, Taltz and Basaglar, and few very interesting late-stage pipeline assets, as Abemaciclib. Baricitinib and Lasmiditan.

Source: ELI LILLY’s Q1/2017 Results Presentation.

I think the market has overlooked the upside potential for Taltz, despite strong data showed for the treatment of Psoriasis. You can see here for a comprehensive review of the Psoriasis space.

I believe the long term opportunity for Abemaciclib could be much bigger than expected, but it’s too early to assess the full potential of the drug, because the full details of the clinical programs for this drug have still to be released. I discussed here the profiles of the key competitors of Lilly in the relapsed HR+ metastatic breast cancer.

Lastly, I’m a bit more pessimistic than consensus about the complete response letter received by the FDA related to the requested approval of baricitinib in rheumatoid arthritis (NYSE:RA). You can see here few more details about baricitinib.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, as a result of more bullish assumptions behind few key Eli Lilly's future growth drivers, but also a conservative approach in modeling the future dynamics in the diabetes space.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 2%, which is below the Free cash flow growth in the terminal year (i.e. 2022) and I assumed a WACC of 8%, that is above the Bloomberg one (i.e. 7%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Eli Lilly is undervalued by about 16% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 68%), assuming more aggressive estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA Multiple Method: this analysis reveals a similar result for Eli Lilly's valuation, given that the company still looks undervalued by about 18%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is a reasonable assumptions because it's approximately in line with the peers' multiple (i.e. 12x EV/EVITDA 2017) and with Eli Lilly's historical EV/EBITDA valuation.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Eli Lilly is trading slightly above its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis.

Source: Eli Lilly's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Eli Lilly's Current vs. 5 year average EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. peers) – Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 3% in 20120-2022, which is below consensus. There isn't a specific driver behind this scenario, but it reflects a bear case of pricing pressure in the U.S. market in the Diabetes space (GLP-1 and SGLT-2) and limited success of Eli Lilly's pipeline in immunology (i.e. Taltz in Psoriasis) and oncology (i.e. Abemaciclib in breast cancer). There is no clinical data to assess how likely this picture is, but I think a bear case scenario should contemplate these assumptions given that there are always many uncertainties behind the pipeline.

I assume a limited improvement in the EBIT margin over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 10x EBITDA exit multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2021 revenue is 9% below consensus and my estimate for 2021 EBIT is 14% below consensus.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst-case scenario, Eli Lilly is slightly overvalued by approximately 10% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 8% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:



Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Eli Lilly is trading at an attractive risk/reward.

Assuming that the management will be able to deliver on their key pipeline development, the upside risk will be around 16% to 18%.

In a worst-case scenario, with catastrophic assumptions for the outlook of Eli Lilly’s pipeline and for the Diabetes market, the downside risk should be around 10%, which looks still attractive compared to at least 15%-20% of upside in the base case.

