Trump Foreign Policy Pivot Should Make Gold Glitter

All this adds up to geopolitical uncertainty - which while arguably not good for the planet, is great for gold investors.

Meantime, yet another person in Trump's administration - this time the President's son-in-law - has been caught up in another entanglement with the Russians.

Trump also declined to sign the Paris Climate Change accord, putting the U.S. with Syria and Nicaragua as the only two countries not to sign the accord.

In perhaps the largest shift of U.S. foreign policy since WWII, President Trump has pivoted away from EU and NATO allies toward Russia.

There are many factors that affect the price of gold and the gold market. Among them are:

Monetary policy / U.S. Fed speak.

The value of the U.S. dollar.

Economic data.

Supply / Demand.

Inflation.

Debt / Paper currency levels.

Gold ETFs (paper gold).

Geopolitical and market uncertainty.

As my followers are aware, it is the last bullet which - I believe - is the current primary investment catalyst for gold. Since I wrote my first article on the possibility of a Trump induced bull-run in gold on December 30 of last year, with "uncertainty" as the theme, gold is up more than $100/oz. In light of recent events, I think gold has much further upside. Sure it's a subjective call, but based on all the factors listed above let's face it - investing in gold is more art than science. That is, Investor psychology certainly plays a role in "geopolitical and market uncertainty". Trump supporters will likely think the world is becoming a better place. Trump's detractors probably think the world is coming to end. Regardless, I believe "uncertainty" is rampant on many different levels: economic, trade, foreign alliances, global warming, and intelligence sharing - just to name a few.

Trump's Pivot Away From Democratic Allies Toward Russia

The biggest "uncertainty" news of the last week was a result of President Trump's trip abroad to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Europe while also having meetings with the G-7 and NATO. Major developments include:

The possibility that both Israel and the U.K. will not be as forthcoming in their sharing of intelligence information with the U.S. after a series of blunders - at least one of which involved (who else?) the Russians.

President Trump wants NATO to pay their fair share. Nothing wrong with that, but the delivery of the message was a public lecture. Trump's aggressiveness on the subject - and his near silence on Russia - appeared to have left the Europeans stunned. It continued Trump's dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy away from traditional democratic allies and toward Russia.

Trump refused to sign the 2015 Paris Climate Change accord and is "thinking about it". In a remarkable feat of global unity, as of this month the deal has been signed by all 197 countries in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change except two: Syria and Nicaragua (and now the U.S.). ABC news reports that of the 195 that have signed, 147 have already ratified the accord.

The BBC reports that President Trump is defending his son-in-law Jared Kushner (he's doing a "great job") following reports that Kushner tried to set up a secret line of communications with the Russians, which reportedly would have used Russian equipment.

"I Need A Beer"

This all culminated on Sunday with a rather startling declaration by Germany's Angela Merkel. Merkel declared a new chapter in U.S.-European relations after the contentious meetings with President Trump last week. She said Europe

... really must take our fate into our own hands.

Talking to a packed audience in a Bavarian beer hall that the days in which Europe could rely on others was

over to a certain extent. This is what I have experienced in the last few days.

In terms of economic trade, the EU accounts for more than 50x the export market for the U.S. as compared to Russia. At the same time, the U.S. runs a trade deficit with the E.U. that is more than 12x that of which it has with Russia:

It remains to be seen what the long-term effects of the President's trip to Europe will have on the economic ties between the U.S. and the E.U. Certainly Russia must be extremely pleased about the course of events. They have been trying for decades to drive a wedge between the U.S. and NATO allies in Europe. Apparently, they have succeeded.

News Blackout

For the first time in U.S. history, there were no press conferences during a major foreign trip (9 days) by a sitting U.S. President. On a trip full of huge policy changes, President Trump spent a total of 29 seconds addressing 5 questions (answering two) lobbed at him by reporters as he quickly walked down hallways or meeting rooms. By all objective accounts, this was an unprecedented news blackout by a sitting U.S. President.

However, when President Trump returned home to the U.S. he lit up Twitter with more puzzling tweets including another comment on "fake news". Again, uncertainty abounds at the highest level of the U.S. government.

Long-term Fallout

The fallout from these rather drastic changes in U.S. foreign policy are likely to be felt for years. As Thomas Friedman pointed out in a recent editorial in the NY Times (see It's Chicken Or Fish), Republican Congressional members are by and large continuing to support Trump. The party that is supposed to be "strong on national security" and "intelligence" is apparently much more interested in using their new-found power to, as Freidman put it:

cut taxes for wealthy people, strip health care from poor people and turn climate policy over to the fossil fuel industry until someone else checks that power by getting a majority in the House or the Senate.

As a result, and without Republican support, dreams of a Trump impeachment appear far-fetched. Republican Senators apparently hold loyalty to Trump above whatever national security issues may or may not be at risk as a result of multiple Trump administration officials' many ties to Russia. What this means is that the "geopolitical uncertainty" factor is likely to play an increasingly important role when it comes to investing in gold for the foreseeable future. That is, the relative silence of the Republican Party in light of so many Trump allegations likely means that Trump will exit the White House only when his term is up or the Democrats make huge gains in the mid-term elections.

Economic Uncertainty

Some scholars are attempting to measure economic uncertainty. The directors of Economic Policy Uncertainty are a group of professors from Northwestern University, Stanford, and the University of Chicago who develop a variety of uncertainty indexes. One - the Monthly Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index - is shown below, but there are also indexes developed on a per-country basis.

Now of course these indexes take into account many factors in addition to U.S. policy changes - such as Brexit, trade agreements, North Korea, etc. etc. And while these indexes are a lagging indicator, gold investors may want to watch the trends in U.S. and global economic uncertainty indexes as the arguably drastic changes in U.S. foreign and trade policies filter down into actual economic development (or the lack thereof). My bet is that, in general, global political and economic uncertainty will continue to rise throughout the Trump administration's time in power. And that will be good for gold. Gold goes higher. Much higher.

I continue to recommend gold bullion as opposed to "paper gold" via the Spider Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). For those short-term traders who prefer more leverage, the following bull ETFs can be considered:

DB Gold Double Long (NYSEARCA:DGP)

(NYSEARCA:DGP) Velocity Shares 3x Long Gold (NASDAQ:UGLD)

For those brave souls that believe all the Trump/EU/Russia drama has been way overblown, the following gold bear ETF should be considered:

DB Gold Double Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DZZ)

But beware - the DZZ fund is down 16.4% YTD.

