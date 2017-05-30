Royal Bank Of Canada: Wait And Watch

By Abhinav Sharma

After our review of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), today we revisit out FIG "Sector Face-Off" of the eight largest global banks by market capitalization. All of these stocks have witnessed significant upside after the Trump election on the expectation of reduced regulation and potential repeal of the Dodd-Frank Act. Three of the names were up 40% between November 8 and end of 1Q2017. They have lost some of those gains since then, as the markets begin to doubt President Trump's legislative support after the healthcare bill failure and other distractions. As of today, all eight of these stocks trade within 12.5% of their 52 week highs.





Credit: HuffPost Canada

By the numbers

The table below compares several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across the biggest financial institutions by market cap: 2017 P/E, 2018 P/E, 2017 PEG, P/B, Leverage Ratio, EPS growth, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs.





Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, I also created the ranking below:





Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

One name that catches the eye in the table above is Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY). It is the second most expensive on a trailing and forward P/E basis, although not very far from the median. It is the most expensive based on P/E to EPS growth ratio of 2.4 vs comp median of 1.0. It is also the most expensive on P/B of 1.9 vs. comp median of 1.0. In other words, the market is pricing RY at the highest multiples among its peer group, for each dollar earned or each dollar owned. This would suggest an expectation of higher future growth, superior net interest margins or greater room to leverage its book.

Based on fundamentals however, the bank has the worst leverage ratio of 18.7 vs. comp median of 9.1 and the worst EPS growth of 5.3% vs comp median of 12.4%. RY has the best trailing return on equity of 16.8% vs comp median of 10.4% and the second-best dividend yield of 3.7% vs comp median of 2.1%.

Bull vs Bear

On the plus side, Royal Bank of Canada seems to be a well-capitalized bank. Even though RY's leverage ratio is the worst in the comp set, it has a CAR (Capital Adequacy Ratio) of 14.7% which is well above the regulatory minimum of 11.5% set for Canada's six largest banks. The banks' Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) CAR at 11% is also well above the regulatory minimum of 9.5%.

Also worth noting is the fact that the bank's stock might be the least exposed to a hard fall from current levels. RY has gained the least among its peer group since the start of the recent bank bull. This makes sense as only 21% of RY's revenues came from the United States as compared to the predominantly American comp set. If a FIG-wide correction does take place, RY can arguably be expected to lose the least.

On the other hand, I see reasonable risks that the FIG rally post last November's election could reverse completely as President Trump's support weakens with each passing day. We have yet to see deregulatory measures being implemented, although interesting times beckon as the CHOICE Act bill makes its way to the house floor in June.





Although RY is from the outset a seemingly strong bank, concerns exist about current valuation after a strong rally through the last year. The stock is up a whopping 54% from its January 2016 lows. It is trading at a TTM P/E of 12.5x, above its 5-year TTM P/E average of 11.9x.

The bank has historically earned more than 60% of its revenue from its home market, Canada, where growth has been slowing and expected to stagnate. The saturated nature of the Canadian market is one reason analysts expect lower growth rates for RY. These could result in soft dividend growth in the future, possibly upsetting the dividend-loving investor base Canadian banks have previously attracted.

Takeaway

In summary, Royal Bank of Canada has strong and stable fundamentals, possibly enough for the stock to be considered a compelling buy for of a diversified portfolio. However, value investors might choose to wait for a correction in the financials sector before entering at a valuation that they may be more comfortable with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Report authored by contributor Abhinav Sharma

Additional disclosure: Report authored by Abhinav Sharma, edited by Daniel Martins