Financial Markets See Less Growth And Less Inflation: A Look At The Dollar And U.S. Interest Rates

It appears as if market expectations for economic growth and inflation are perfectly consistent with what officials at the Fed see, confirming that the market is closely following Fed policymaking.

Over the past several weeks, investors reinforced the idea that maybe Mr. Trump would not be able to get all of his economic ideas passed through the US Congress.

Recent movements in the financial markets seem to indicate that investors are backing away from the optimistic statements coming from the Trump administration in terms of economic growth and inflation.

I've been out of the country for over three weeks and one of the surprising things I found upon my return was how investors have seemingly revised their expectations about what the Trump administration can accomplish in terms of economic growth and inflation.

Although this movement began in the first half of March, it seemed to accelerate while I was traveling.

The one thing I did notice while in Europe was the continued weakness in the value of the US dollar, reflecting the fact that the economies of the eurozone seem to be picking up some strength relative to the growing expectations that the US economy seemed to be treading water.

In the first half of March it took only about $1.07 to purchase one Euro. By the time I left the US in early May, it required $1.08 to buy one Euro.

Last week, one Euro commanded over $1.12. This was quite drop over this three-week period.

In early March, it appeared as if longer-term US interest rates were on the verge of breaking through recent highs and accelerating to even higher levels. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note hit 2.60 percent and this level was looked upon as a possible "tipping point" that could vault through too much higher yields.

Breaking out the conceptual components of this yield into the expected real yield on the securities and the expected rate of inflation, we calculate that in the first half of March, the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) were averaging around 0.56 percent, while inflationary expectations ran up to 2.04 percent.

Note that the expected inflation rate was above the policy target of the Federal Reserve, which has been set at 2.00 percent for a long time.

Needless to say that this level of expected inflation was somewhat a surprise given the Feds efforts to maintain the level of inflation at or below the 2.00 percent level, but this exuberance was attributable to the excitement that surrounded the talk coming from Trump and members of his administration and the possibility that the president would produce sufficient economic stimulus to get the economy growing faster and accelerate the inflation rate.

By early May, the real yield on the 10-year Treasury, the yield on the 10-year TIPs, fell to around 0.40 percent. This drop of 16 basis points was connected with the decline in the expectations that Mr. Trump and his administration might not produce the economic programs that had been talked about earlier and that economic growth was not going to get up into the stratospheric levels the president had earlier talked about.

Furthermore, inflationary expectations dropped back below 2.00 percent, to about 1.95 percent, as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35 percent.

The surprising thing to me was that this decline in inflationary expectations continued during the three-week period I was in Europe.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 2.25 percent while the yield on the 10-year TIPs remained at the 0.40 percent level. This meant that the inflationary expectations built into this 10-year nominal yield dropped another 10 basis points to 1.85 percent.

The move in the foreign exchange rate and the move in US Treasury yields were consistent and reflected a growing perception that Mr. Trump was not going to be able to get through the US Congress the aggressive economic program he had been talking about…although he had not defined it very specifically…and that there was little or no chance that economic growth and inflation would achieve the optimistic levels the president had boasted about.

President Trump has a huge battle ahead that he must win if he is to get an overall economic program through Congress, let alone his own party. In addition, the growing attention going to the Russian investigation will divert attention from the economic program and give him even less chance of doing economically what he would like to do.

Thus, expectations for faster future economic growth remain modest and expectations seem to continue to run below the policy target of the Fed.

Both of these seem entirely consistent with the projections produced by members of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee. In a real sense, investors seem to be "following the Fed," something that they have been doing for much of the period following the Great Recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.