Telenav - Unrecognized And Unloved Play On In-Dash Autonomous Directions

Summary

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is a supplier of navigation software, primarily to automotive OEMs. The company has undergone a multi-year transformation from being exclusively a provider of navigation software to mobile operators (essentially all Sprint (NYSE:S) and AT&T (NYSE:T)) to one that is leveraged almost entirely to supplying a growing number of automotive customers, which began with their Ford (NYSE:F) relationship initiated back in 2008. Revenues from mobile carriers remained over 90% of revenues through FY11 (June FY) until Ford first became a 10% customer for TNAV in FY12. Today, with the Ford rolled out globally, automotive represents approximately 70% of revenues (and an even larger percentage of billings, which we will discuss further below). The growth in automotive is at an inflection point primarily due to the coming ramp of business with GM that should cause revenues to more than double over the next two years, in our estimation, and drive meaningful earnings and cash flows. Based on a modest multiple of 15x FY19 (June FY) earnings plus cash, we see the stock being worth roughly double where it trades now over the next 12-24 months.

Investment opportunity

Simply put, TNAV is particularly attractive now because the automotive business is set to more than double over the next 2 years which is a huge growth inflection that will drive the company from loss-making (over the last few years) to profitability (or at least FCF+) soon (in FY18 based on our estimates which begins July 1, 2017)

Business Segments

We would be remiss if we did not point that the company does report in 3 business segments, though our focus is primarily on Automotive Navigation. The segments can be seen in the model above. The automotive segment is where we see the most material ramp over the next 2 years, as can be seen in our model.

Given our focus on the auto segment, we should discuss Ford initially. To start out, Ford represents at least $150M (can be seen in both annual & quarterly filings) in annual revenues for TNAV currently. Given that GM was approximately 50% larger in terms of unit shipment volume worldwide in CY16, we use that as a starting point in estimating the potential for GM relative to Ford for TNAV. Given that the solution TNAV is providing to GM is embedded (AND connected - i.e. maps updates, search, etc), we assume that GM can be ~50% larger than Ford in terms of automotive units over time (based on 2016 industry shipment volumes) and a slight (10%) ASP premium with GM vs. Ford given that it is a connected, higher value-add solution being provided.

Revenue vs. Billings

One issue that has somewhat obscured the ramp in the automotive business recently (and actually caused a decline in reported revenues, despite their automotive business actually ramping strongly) are the nuances that sometimes automotive arrangements require deferral of revenue (and costs) over an extended period of time, sometimes as long as 10 years (~3 years is more typical). This is despite TNAV getting paid by their auto OEM customers upfront and TNAV paying out their vendors (primarily map providers) as well. When the embedded solution with Ford was rolled out, there was no need to defer revenues and all revenue was recognized upfront as TNAV's solution was installed in a new vehicle as an embedded solution. But now, various arrangements (including Toyota (NYSE:TM), Ford in certain geographies, and now the embedded/connected solution being provided to GM) that exist require revenue/cost deferral due to an ongoing service commitment, i.e. the TNAV is required to allow the vehicle to connect to their data centers for updates, etc., under the auto OEMs agreement with the car buyer. Again, this does not change the timing of cash flows or the profitability of these arrangements, but it does have a significant impact on the income statement as can be seen in the growing divergence between Revenue and Billings in the model above. This divergence may improve slightly going forward.

Management has communicated recently that they expect to adopt a new FASB accounting standard under GAAP that will allow them to substantially recognize all of these arrangements as revenues immediately, rather than deferring as they do now. From the Q2FY17 call:

Starting with fiscal 2018, we anticipate that we will early adopt the FASB's new accounting standard, ASC 606, revenue from contracts with customers. We believe that in adopting this new accounting standard under GAAP, our reported revenue will more accurately reflect the economic substance of our transactions with our customers. Accordingly, starting with the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we do not anticipate continuing to report on the aforementioned non-GAAP measures."

The "aforementioned non-GAAP measures" are billings, GM on billings, and adjusted EBITDA on billings. We assume in our model in FY18 all automotive revenue is recognized upfront as revenue and none is deferred; we still do not have clarity on this, based on our most recent conversations with the CFO, however, we still think this accurately reflects cash flows, thus we're calling it revenue/EPS in the model shown until we have guidance otherwise. Essentially, if our numbers above are not revenues/EPS, they'll simply be Billings/FCF (or, neither if we're wrong!) Latest discussion from CFO on this issue is here.

Risks

- The key is likely whether TNAV can actually double revenues over the next 2 years and generate commensurate cash flow. I think I've laid out their strong relationship with GM (in units of roughly 1.5x larger than Ford units) which should ramp relatively quickly at a higher ASP than Ford (I don't know how much of the connected premium will mean, so I conservatively assume a modest 10% premium, but I see no reason it couldn't actually be 2x; management can't disclose unless they wish to violate confidentiality and lose one of their two most important customers so we'll have to wait and see).

- GM does not ramp as expected. While the company has been working with GM for over three years now, the initial vehicle models (some Cadillacs on half model year roll-outs, i.e. in between model year '17 and model year '18) with TNAV's embedded/connected solution are currently rolling out already per the company's Q3 call.

The company also announced an extension (from 2020->2025) and expansion of their current GM deal in conjunction with their earnings release. TNAV has already gone through a soup to nuts rollout with Ford which began in earnest in 2011, so this is not new territory for them. Auto OEMs do not take multi-year planning lightly and the facts that 1) TNAV has now started rolling out (initial half-model year Cadillacs), 2) the 2020-2025 extension just announced 3) GM is committed to a higher ASP solution (embedded/connected vs. just embedded with Ford), and 4) GM unit shipments were ~50% higher worldwide than Ford's in CY16 all seem to indicate that not only is GM committed but that the GM rollout will be larger than TNAV's current rollout with Ford.

- Ford agreement expires at the end of CY17. There is always the potential that Ford does not renew the arrangement. We view this as unlikely given that Ford fairly recently launched their SYNC 3 platform (in many geographies) with TNAV included over the last 12-18 months. TNAV first had their embedded navigation solution installed in Ford's SYNC 2 platform when it was rolled out beginning in model year 2012. With TNAV designed into the SYNC 3 platform, we view it as unlikely that they will lose this business until the rollout of a new platform (SYNC 4?) from Ford. Given the roughly 4-5 year cycle for SYNC platform changes Ford has demonstrated thus far (the original SYNC launched in 2007), we don't expect to see a new platform (with potentially different software providers) until the 2020-2021 timeframe. It's also worth noting that TNAV called out that TNAV embedded navigation take-rates on SYNC 3 with Ford had been materially climbing recently versus their prior versions. Hardly a sign of trouble with the Ford relationship.

- Competition from Apple's CarPlay and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android Auto. Ford has opened its SYNC 3 platform to these options, which could reduce demand for the embedded solution from TNAV. While the risk here is hard to gauge and not to be discounted, we'd note 1) that free mobile navigation solutions from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google have long been available (nearly a decade) without meaningfully impacting the take rates of embedded in-dash navigation, and 2) Auto OEMs view this as a huge upsell/competitive opportunity (i.e. why just give an easy connection to AAPL/GOOG when they can potentially upsell a sleeker, embedded in-dash recurring revenue solution of their own?).

Valuation

We base our 12-24 month price target on a multiple of 15x our FY19 fully taxed EPS estimate of $0.89 plus FY19 ending net cash per share of $3.73 to arrive at a target of $17.14, representing 109% potential upside.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.