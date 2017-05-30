Fortuna Silver: Attractively Priced And Fully Funded For The Lindero Construction

The strong balance sheet contains enough cash to fund the Lindero gold mine, which will produce 128,000 ounces of gold per year in the first three years of the mine life.

Introduction

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) has always been one of my favorites in the silver space, but Itinerant was right when he thought FSM was overvalued, back in September. However, the share price is now trading more than 30% lower since his sell-call, and it looks like Fortuna Silver might be attractive enough to be picked up again. The company has definitely underperformed the silver price (NYSEARCA:SLV), as you can see on the next chart:

SLV Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

The first quarter performance was great with a net profit and positive free cash flow

Publishing production and financial results at the end of May is pretty late for a mining company, but Fortuna Silver didn't really disappoint with a silver production of 2.03 million ounces and a gold production of 13,200 ounces. With a reported AISC of just $6.08 per ounce of silver (net of applying the gold sales as a by-product credit), Fortuna Silver produced 26% more silver at a 35% lower all-in cost thanks to the additional contribution of the expanded San Jose silver mine in Mexico.

Source: financial statements

Whilst the production result is in line with the full year guidance, the AISC of $6.08 is definitely beating the guidance of $9.8/oz, and this translated into an excellent performance. The revenue increased by approximately 50% to almost $65M, but the total production cost increased by less than 40%, resulting in the mine operating earnings increasing by almost 75%. A spectacular performance, and as the G&A expenses decreased really sharp, the operating income more than tripled, despite the need to record a $2.1M charge related to the currency exchange rate.

In conclusion? An excellent performance, and a net income of $13M or 8 cents per share isn't really a surprise. And as you know by now, a mining company's cash flow results are definitely much more important than a net income statement, as it provides a real and true overview of how a company is performing, and if the claimed AISC is backed by the cash flow numbers (some companies 'forget' to add interest expenses of G&A expenses to their all-in costs).

Source: financial statements

Fortuna Silver generated a pure operating cash flow of $30M, resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of $19M after taking the tax and interest expenses into consideration. However, the $10.2M in tax payments seems to be mainly related to paying deferred taxes (which is also backed up by the balance sheet - see next image - where you see a decrease in the long term and short-term taxes owed to the various governments), and the real tax expense attributable to the first quarter was just $4.5-5M. Taking this into consideration, I will work with an adjusted operating cash flow of $24M.

Source: financial statements

An 8% FCF yield is okay, but you should buy Fortuna for its growth profile

The total capex in the first quarter was approximately $9.8M. That's indeed very high, but I would like to point out just $5.1M of this capex bill was deemed to be 'sustaining capex', needed to keep both mines operating. An additional $1.9M was spent on the Lindero development project, whilst $2.7M was spent on Brownfields exploration. From the conference call:

"Moving on to capital investments on slide six. Our consolidated CapEx for the period was $9.7 million. The breakdown is $1.9 million to the Lindero project; $2.7 million in brownfields explorations; and $5.1 million of sustaining capital at our two mines."

Both activities will create additional value, but aren't strictly necessary to keep the mines open. The end result? An adjusted free cash flow of $19M. Nice.

What's also really intriguing is the full year sustaining capex guidance, which is $11M for Caylloma, and $16M for San Jose. This brings the total sustaining capex bill to $27M, which means the average sustaining capex in the next three quarters will be in excess of $7M.

That's one of the reasons why the AISC in Q1 was exceptionally low, and will increase in the next three quarters. It also means you can't just extrapolate the $19M in adjusted FCF by multiplying it by 4 to end up with $76M. Keeping the silver price unchanged, $76M might be a stretch, but $65-70M should be doable, and $60M the absolute minimum.

Source: company presentation

Using the $60M and the current market capitalization of $750M, Fortuna Silver is trading at a free cash flow yield of 8%, which already is quite attractive, but there's more. With $191M in cash and short-term investments, and a gross debt of $40M, Fortuna Silver has a substantial net cash position of approximately $150M.

This cash will very likely be used to construct the Lindero heap leach gold project in Argentina, which it acquired last year when it completed an offer for Goldrock Mines (OTC:MFMNF). The total initial capex of this new mine could be fully funded by Fortuna Silver's net cash position and its expected free cash flow, although it will very likely raise some more debt as well.

The construction period at Lindero will be less than 18 months, and according to an updated feasibility study in 2016, the average AISC in the first nine years will be less than $800/oz for an average annual production of 108,000 ounces of gold. The output will be much higher (and the production costs lower) in the first three years of the mine life, ensuring a fast payback of the invested amount.

Investment thesis

But if we would just use the 108,000 oz/yr at a net margin of $450/oz, it's clear the addition of Lindero to the production mix will push Fortuna Silver Mines' annual free cash flow to in excess of $100M (and perhaps even $115-125M in the first three years of the Lindero mine life). And that's what makes Fortuna Silver Mines an interesting investment, based on both the current cash flows as well as the company's future prospects.

Fortuna was smart to use its shares to buy Goldrock Mines, and investors who now get in at a sub-$5 level should be doing really well (especially considering the company raised US$65M in January at a 35% higher share price). Itinerant was right to call it a 'sell' in September, but I think the company is a 'buy' right now. It has been underperforming the Silver Price, but I think it will outperform it over the next 12-18 months.

