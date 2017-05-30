A New Image: Trump In The Kitchen Breaking The Global Dishes

German Chancellor Merkel stated that the US can no longer be relied upon and Europe must "take destiny into its own hands," something Mr. Macron and Mr. Renzi can accept.

One could argue that Mr. Trump's visit to Europe may actually result in the European Union achieving more political unity than one thought could happen.

President Trump has declared his trip to Europe as a victory but what kind of victory has he actually achieved?

During the campaign for the presidency, President Trump presented us with the image that when he got to Washington, D. C., he would "drain the swamp."

Given his appointments and actions, he seems to be doing little to realize this image.

But, I think, he has given us a new image of himself to focus upon. He is the neophyte in the kitchen promising us to cook us dinner and instead ends up breaking all the dishes.

Mr. Trump's visit to Europe has created this image and the subsequent behavior of European leaders seems to be consistent with this analogy.

Top of the list is yesterday's statement by German chancellor Angela Merkel seals the deal: the United States cannot be relied upon, she says.

As a consequence, "We Europeans must really take destiny into our own hands."

"Of course we need to have friendly relations with the US and with the UK, and with other neighbors, including Russia," Ms. Merkel said. But she added, "We have to fight for our own future ourselves".

And, it seems as if the time couldn't be better for Ms. Merkel.

After with the "leaving" of the UK from the eurozone as a result of the Brexit vote last June and the contentious elections in the Netherlands and France over with moderate victories, it seems as if events might be falling in the direction of a more unified Europe.

Recent meetings between Chancellor Merkel and newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron seemingly have created a partnership between the two largest economies in Europe.

Mr. Macron, himself, was subject to several uncomfortable interchanges with the new United States president and doesn't seem to hide any secrets that he might find it very convenient to create a little distance between Europe and the US.

An interesting add on to this, with my having just returned from Italy, is the fact that it appears that Matteo Renzi is more than ready to jump on this ship. Italy is the third largest economy in the eurozone.

Mr. Renzi is more than ready to enter the political ring again and he seems to see the victory posted by Mr. Macron as his chance to push through his election to be prime minister of Italy once again. Here is the possibility of Renzi, 42 years of age, pulling together with Macron, 39 years of age, and forming with Chancellor Merkel the wave of the future for Europe.

Mr. Renzi is already pushing for elections to be held this fall, possibly even in September, which would allow him to jump on the coattails of Mr. Macron and return to office again.

The thrust of the campaign would not be pitting those for a more unified Europe and the Euro versus those against a more unified Europe and the Euro. The thrust of the campaign would be to unify Europe against a United States that cannot be counted on any more.

This focus, I believe from what I have seen and the people I have talked with, would resonate with the Italian voter. And, it would resonate elsewhere in Europe.

Donald Trump, the dealmaker, likes to divide the people he is dealing with so that he can focus just on one other negotiator to "cut the deal." This gives him, he believes, the strongest bargaining position.

President Trump is for world trade, but on a bilateral basis. Here, he believes, he can cut the "best" deals for the United States. He has pulled out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. He has threatened to pull out of NAFTA. And, he has signaled that this is the way he will conduct business in the future.

However, he is meeting with resistance from others. TPP is pulling together and appears to be willing to "go-it-alone" in terms of reaching a multinational trade agreement. And, NAFTA members are doing likewise.

Then there is China that is attempting to step into the globalization void being created by Mr. Trump and is picking up the mantle of multinational world trade and the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is saying "count on me."

It would be ironic, if not outright funny, if Mr. Trump's visit to Europe brought the European nations together and helped them form the political union so necessary for the ultimate success of the currency union formed around the Euro.

Whether this happens or not, it seems as if we can count on a rearrangement of the world order as a result of the actions of President Trump. What this exactly means cannot be discerned right now - his presidency has only just begun. The meaning of this environment will be discussed over and over again as we move forward.

The bottom line, at least for now, is that the world is definitely going through a period of transition. We have talked about this in the past, how things are different now than they were, say ten or fifteen years ago. Now, however, I don't think anyone can deny that we are going though a global transition period and even emphasize that it is a major earth-tremor.

