MannKind: Scripts Dip, But Stock Moves On Technicals

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors are very used to a good news/bad news world. It is a rare day where everything aligns and MannKind stock moves up and holds its gains. This week we saw decent technical moves on the stock, but the follow through on script growth many hoped to see was not there, and thus, the fundamental situation with the company remains where it has been for many months. What is interesting is that it appears investors feel that some sort of positive news deal is in the near term cards.

Afrezza sales dipped below 300 scripts again, and have essentially repeated a cycle of modest growth weeks followed by modest sales dips. In the end, the see-saw effect of script sales points to very modest growth that is not impressive to anyone. Over the past 12 weeks the 4 week growth has been just a bit above 1 tenth of 1 percent. The big issue with sales is in refills. The trend line remains slightly negative. This means that while people seem willing to try Afrezza, they are not willing to continue it in numbers that deliver growth. This could be cost or it could be the perception that the drug is ineffective or to difficult to control.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis sales are now tracking 15.38% better than what we saw in Q1. This level of growth might be okay if overall volume was much higher, but it lacks meat when you consider that only a few hundred scripts a week are passing over pharmacy counters. The good news is that the remainder of the current quarter will most likely see the percentage of growth rise. The second half of the past quarter was terrible in terms of script sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis we are seeing the gap continue to narrow. At this stage sales are down 11.44% lower in Q2 of 2017 than they were in Q2 of 2016. The second quarter of 2016 was the final quarter that Sanofi was marketing the drug. Beginning next quarter, all year over year comparisons will be MannKind vs. itself.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Every 4 weeks I supply a new data point on the 4 week growth in sales. At one point a reader characterized that 10% month over month growth would be something he viewed as "decent". What the chart below shows is that MannKind has seemed to stabilize the very wild swings in the numbers. The problem with the growth in the chart is that it is minimal. It is not 10%. Instead it is 1/10th of 1%. While dipping into negative numbers has been avoided for 12 weeks now, the extremely modest growth lacks the ability to impress anyone.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of projected sales, Afrezza is below what I outlined back in February. On an aggregate basis I had projected sales would now stand at 4,152 scripts since February 10. The actual sales since that date are 3,948. Essentially sales over the last 15 weeks are 202 units lower than my projection. My projection has been about 14 scripts a week high. I do not think it is likely that Afrezza sales will beat my projection, but I feel that my projection does not need to be refined. What is important for investors here to understand is that MannKind actually needs to beat my projections by a wide margin in order to get any lasting love from the street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains critical. By my estimation MannKind has about $31.9 million in cash, and $30.1 million in credit. This week I have taken the liberty of filling in cash flow for the months ahead so that readers can see the timeline and grasp why addressing the cash situation is paramount. The green line in the chart below represents the latest week where we have sales data. The yellow section outlines estimates based on sales of 300 scripts each week. The red sections highlight when cash runs out, when the company is below the $25 million level needed for the Deerfield covenant, and when credit runs out. There are two big commitments that MannKind has coming in the months ahead. One is a $10illion dollar payment to Deerfield for a debt obligation in mid July. The other is a $3 million insulin payment to Amphastar that will be due no later than November 15th. I have accounted for these in the chart.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

By modeling the cash as I did above, we can begin to make some educated guesses relating to MannKind. If MannKind does not get a deal that generates decent sums of cash, then I believe MannKind will pay its $10 million debt obligation in July with shares, thus diluting existing stockholders. This is critical, because if the company uses cash to pay the debt obligation, it will not have $25 million in cash or credit at the end of Q3 and will default in the Deerfield loan agreement. Of course, MannKind could negotiate with Deerfield about the covenant, but MannKind would be doing so from a position of weakness.

It is y belief that MannKind will attempt to do a rights offering in order to raise and additional $20 to $40 million. It is my belief that the company will say that such a move allows current shareholders the opportunity to not be diluted if they participate. The company will need shareholder approval to authorize additional shares, and perhaps it feels it can have a better chance at that via a rights offering instead of what will be clear cut dilution in any other method.

MannKind has spoken of potential deals. If these are real, they can take some pressure off. As each week goes by, the pressure builds. Even if the company does strike a deal to buy itself a few months, will the deal be lucrative enough to impress the street?

Technical Analysis

As I have stated before, there are many technical indicators that investors trade on. Everyone has a different style that works for them. The key is grasping what works for you and applying it to an equity. I happen to like a simple system that is pretty easy to track with some basic information.

The first technical data item I look at is volume. It is data that is easy to put your hands on and the analysis related to it is simple. In concept, a move in either direction on high volume indicates strength in that move. If volume is low in either direction it indicates that the move does not have a lot of strength behind it. As an example, if a stock has an average volume of 1 million shares and is moving up on volume of 5 million shares, there is a lot of strength behind the move. If the subsequent day volume is coming in at 3 million shares, then the strength in the move is weakening.

I compare current volume to several averages, but rely on the average volume over 20 days to assess potential moves. Volume in and of itself gives a glimpse very near term potential absent any news.

On May 25, 2017 the volume was higher than the previous session, and higher than the 20 day average volume. That indicates a bit of near term strength, but not as much as we saw a week or so ago when volume was much higher. Two consecutive days of increased volume is bullish near term. Watch volume on the next trading day to see if the bullishness continues.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The support and resistance supplies the likely trading range of the stock. I chart support and resistance with the strength of each point. A stock trading between major support and major resistance should be expected. During bullish runs, expect to test the higher arms. During bearish runs, expect the stock to be at the lower end of the range. Typically it takes major volume to break through and hold a major level.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Exponential moving averages (EMA's) assess near, mid, and longer term sentiment on a stock. Essentially what you want to see is the current price higher than each successive EMA. The way I chart this gives an early indicator (pre-signal) simply based on price of each average, and a signal based on whether these averages are above or below the other averages. The chart is pretty simple. Green is bullish, yellow is neutral, and red is bearish. Currently the near term is bullish, the mid term is getting bullish, and the longer term is neutral.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Combing these three technical indicators tells us that the situation remains bullish in the near term, but volume is not quite as strong as the previous moves. The stock spent some time above the resistance at $1.60, but quickly sold off. This means that the stock is towards the top of the trading range, and while there is still strength, the move could lose steam pretty quickly. Bulls want to pass $1.60 on volume of 7 million shares or more. If volume backs off, then the equity will settle down. Remember, any news, good or bad, will throw technical analysis for a loop. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.