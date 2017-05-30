Beyond Dividends: Beating The Market With Shareholder Yield

Shareholder yield is a more comprehensive approach to capital distribution, and it also tends to produce superior returns over time.

Dividends are just one of the ways in which companies can distribute cash, buybacks and debt paydowns should not be overlooked.

Dividend investing is a massively popular investing strategy, and for good reasons. After all, it has worked well over the years, and it's easy to intuitively understand why companies distributing big dividends to investors tend to produce attractive returns. Besides, dividends provide current income from your portfolio, which can be a major advantage to many investors, especially those in retirement.

Nevertheless, dividends are just part of the equation when it comes to cash distributions. Including buybacks and debt paydowns can be a smarter and more holistic approach, and research shows that it can also produce superior returns over time.

Money talks

Management has basically two main choices when it comes to allocating the cash generated by the business. It can retain that money, typically by reinvesting in the business or making acquisitions. Alternatively, if the business generates more cash than it needs, management can distribute that excess cash to investors, which can be done via dividends, share buybacks, and/or debt cancellations.

Reinvesting in the business is the best choice when those investments are promising enough in terms of risk and expected return, so everything depends on the particular company and the specific circumstances. However, there is plenty of academic research showing that companies making big capital distributions can be winning investments in the long term.

Dividends are quite straightforward and easy to appreciate. Investors receive a cold-hard cash payment in their brokerage account, which provides a completely transparent and predictable source of return. Money doesn't buy happiness, but receiving cash payments from your investments can surely put a smile on your face.

Importantly, dividends send a clear signal about the fundamental health of a business. If a company is distributing consistent and sustainable cash payments, then the business is financially solid, since it generates more cash than it needs to reinvest.

Dividends are interpreted as a sign of confidence from management. When a company is increasing dividend payments, this is telling to investors that management believes it will generate enough cash flows to sustain those payments in the foreseeable future. Money talks, and cash distributions say a lot about a company's financial strength and management expectations going forward.

Multiple studies have proven that companies with high dividend yields tend to outperform the broad market over time. In addition, investing in countries with high dividend yields also produces superior returns than betting on markets with comparatively lower dividend yields.

The best investment a business can make

Dividends are just one of the ways in which companies can return cash to investors, and many corporations are increasingly focusing on buybacks over dividends lately. Although buyback activity tends to fluctuate considerably on a yearly basis, data shows that buybacks have clearly gained ground versus dividends when it comes to the preferred method for capital distributions in the past several years.

Buybacks are a matter of much discussion among the investing community. Some investors consider them a tax-efficient and flexible way to reward shareholders, while others believe that buybacks are just a corporate gimmick aimed at artificially inflating earnings per share by reducing the share count.

At the end of the day, a company that repurchases stock is essentially investing in its own shares. Such investment can be value-creating or destructive, this depends on the actual purchase price in comparison to the company's intrinsic value. In the words of Warren Buffett himself:

"Charlie and I favor repurchases when two conditions are met: first, a company has ample funds to take care of the operational and liquidity needs of its business; second, its stock is selling at a material discount to the company's intrinsic business value, conservatively calculated."

It's not easy to tell for certain if a stock is undervalued or overvalued at a particular point in time, and many corporate executives are arguably too optimistic when estimating the fundamental value of the business.

However, if you believe that the stock is in fact undervalued, a buyback program makes the investment thesis even more attractive, as the company is investing its capital in an asset with promising expected returns. Conversely, if the stock is overvalued, there is no reason to own it at all in first place, and buybacks make the investment even less compelling on the long side.

Quoting Buffett again: "When companies with outstanding businesses and comfortable financial positions find their shares selling far below intrinsic value in the marketplace, no alternative action can benefit shareholders as surely as repurchases."

According to an article from Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CFA, high conviction buybacks - meaning buybacks that account for more than 5% of shares outstanding in a year - have a positive impact on investment returns. O'Shaughnessy finds that these buybacks are on average conducted at lower valuation levels, and the average stock making a high conviction buyback tends to outperform the market by 3.3% in the subsequent year.

Based on this data, it makes sense to pay close attention to companies making big buybacks, especially if the stock is trading at convenient valuation levels.

Net buyback yield can be defined as the total dollar value of share buybacks divided by the market value of the company's equity. It can alternatively be calculated as trailing 12 months stock repurchases net of stock issuances over market capitalization, or simply measuring the percentage change in shares outstanding. The main idea is measuring the yield that investors are receiving via net buybacks.

Total payout yield means dividend yield plus buyback yield, and it measures the return investors are receiving through dividends and buybacks combined. Different authors have found that making investing decisions based on total payout yield can be a winning strategy over time, and it can even outperform dividend yield.

According to Jim O'Shaughnessy in his extraordinary book, What Works on Wall Street: "When studying the best way to return cash to shareholders, repurchasing shares in the open market provides higher returns than paying cash in the form of dividends." The author finds that dividend yield outperforms the broad market, and both buybacks alone and total payout (buybacks plus dividends) outperform dividend yield.

Shareholder yield

Shareholder yield measures the total cash distributed to investors via dividends, buybacks, and debt paydowns. It's calculated as dividend yield plus buyback yield plus net debt paydown yield. With net debt paydown yield being defined as the total value of debt the company has cancelled divided by its market capitalization.

Shareholder yield is a more holistic approach to capital distributions than dividend yield or total payout yield, as it also considers the money the company is allocating to cancelling debt obligations. By including debt into the picture, shareholder yield avoids companies relying on excessive debt to pay dividends and repurchase stock, which can ultimately lead to financial trouble over time.

On the other hand, there are some important particularities to keep in mind. In times of historically low interest rates, it can make perfect sense from a capital allocation perspective to issue low-cost debt in order to repurchase stock with far superior expected returns.

Also, companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) deserve some special consideration when it comes to debt. Apple made almost $53 billion in free cash flow over the 12 months period ended in March 2017, and it allocated nearly $46 billion to dividends and buybacks over the same period.

Cash distributions are big and sustainable, and management also increased the size of its capital distribution program. The company announced a 10.3% dividend increase in its most recent earnings report, and management raised the share repurchase authorization to $210 billion from the $175 billion level announced a year ago. Under the enlarged capital distribution program, Apple is planning to spend a massive cumulative total of $300 billion by the end of March 2019.

Apple has nearly a quarter trillion dollars in cash and liquid investments on its balance sheet, and it generates more than enough cash on a recurrent basis. However, most of its cash is kept overseas, and repatriating that money would mean a huge tax burden for the company. For this reason, Apple issues debt from time to time in order to finance cash distribution and avoid capital repatriation taxes.

In this kind of situations, it's important to look under the surface as opposed to simply staying away from a company because its resourcing to debt to pay for dividends and buybacks.

Nevertheless, on a general basis, focusing on shareholder yield has proven to be a smart approach over the long term.

According to Wesley R. Gray and Jack Vogel in their research paper entitled Enhancing the Investment Performance of Yield-Based Strategies: "Our comparative analysis of yield-based investment strategies concludes that a yield metric that includes dividends, net repurchases, and net-debt pay down earns the highest historical compound annual growth rate and provides the highest 3-factor alpha estimates."

Based on data from Mebane Faber's book: Shareholder Yield: A Better Approach to Dividend Investing, a basket of high shareholder yield stocks would have produced an annual return of 15.05% from 1982 to 2011, far surpassing the 10.96% return generated by the S&P 500 index and the 13.4% return generated by dividend yield stocks in the same period.

The following chart, also from Mebane Faber, shows how shareholder yield stock have materially outperformed both the broad market and other dividend-based strategies over the long term.

The bottom line is that looking at cash distributions means observing not only dividends, but also share buybacks and debt paydowns. Not only is this a more comprehensive and integrated approach, but a strategy based on shareholder yield can also produce superior returns over the years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.