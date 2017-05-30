22nd Century: No Harm Owning This Stock

As global health organizations look to reduce the harm from tobacco products, 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII) provides a unique opportunity to profit from the situation. Not only does the small cap have an existing business headed towards positive cash flows but also a biotech working towards FDA approval of reduced-harm cigarettes for users that don't wish to quit and a cessation product for those that want to quit.

The stock has traded back towards the multi-year highs around $1.50. Will any harm come to a portfolio holding this small cap even with signs of potential stock promotions?

Company Background

The company is a plant biotech firm mainly focused on tobacco harm reduction products based on proprietary technology from growing tobacco plants, but increasingly moving into cannabis research. The near-term investment story centers on the products that 22nd Century is working directly with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for approval.

The small biotech recently reported some interesting Q1 results and projections for the next couple of years that counter some previous plans to reduce focus on existing products in the sales channel, and focus directly on obtaining regulatory approvals.

For Q1, 22nd Century reported revenues of $2.2 million, but a substantial $2.6 million loss. Sales were down 19% YoY, though the company reduced the loss by some $0.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA was only down 6% to $2.6 million despite a large reduction in sales.

At the time of the annual letter to shareholders in March, 22nd Century announced a decision to reallocate resources away from sales and marketing to regulatory affairs. The company generated $12 million in sales last year and still projected a sales increase in 2017 due to signed deals in the pipeline.

The term "greatly exceed" is now being replaced with a sales target in excess of $16 million for 2017 and significantly beyond $20 million by 2018. Even more important, the goal is for the manufacturing factory to reach cash flow positive next year, providing the company a business outlet to offset some of the risks surrounding obtaining FDA approvals.

Fellow contributor Samuel Rae recently outlined more details on the company's background and the potential issues with the FDA now in charge of approving products containing nicotine. The recent shift in regulatory authority makes the impact to 22nd Century difficult to predict.

Bigger Plans

Apparently, some large shareholders want 22nd Century to drop the manufacturing of legacy products and products for third parties, though this was prior to the recent deals that boost sales to a reasonable path to cash-flow positive. The prime reason are the plethora of products in development and testing that have potential for significantly more revenues.

The company highlighted the following strategic objectives:

X-22 Smoking Cessation Aid - pursuing regulatory approval in the U.S. and other countries as a prescription-based smoking cessation medical product. Looking to establish a strategic joint venture to conduct a Phase III clinical trial.

- pursuing regulatory approval in the U.S. and other countries as a prescription-based smoking cessation medical product. Looking to establish a strategic joint venture to conduct a Phase III clinical trial. Brand A - pursuing authorization from the FDA for the very low nicotine cigarettes in development that have 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes to reduce addiction.

- pursuing authorization from the FDA for the very low nicotine cigarettes in development that have 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes to reduce addiction. Brand B - pursuing FDA approval for low tar-to-nicotine cigarettes that reduce the harm from smoking.

- pursuing FDA approval for low tar-to-nicotine cigarettes that reduce the harm from smoking. Hemp Plants - developing new industrial hemp plants without THC as a foundational plant for many new food and nutraceutical products such as medical marijuana.

In essence, 22nd Century is moving on several fronts with a general focus on either helping people quit smoking or at the very least reduce the harm from smoking for those with no desire to quit.

Reduced Harm

The concept of reduced harm tobacco cigarettes is an important one to understand. Most smokers don't have a real desire to quit smoking, thereby making any product that can reduce the harm to smokers as a potential future hit.

According to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 12 million or 32% of all smokers have no desire to quit smoking. Most smokers in the study didn't even stop smoking for 1 day during 2015. In addition, the majority of smokers would be interested in trying a reduced exposure tobacco product.

The company has a couple of products in development for achieving this goal. The primary being the Brand B cigarette that offers a low tar-to-nicotine ratio. The low tar reduces the harm to smokers and the CDC research suggests that the group of diehard smokers would be willing to accept such a product.

Earlier this month, 22nd Century announced that the FDA approved a clinical trial studying Brand B. The trial design is to confirm that smokers take in less smoke by adjusting to the higher nicotine levels.

The company will submit a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MTRP) application to the FDA for Brand B.

The Brand A product has the opposite goal with a very low nicotine (VLN) tobacco product. With significantly reduced nicotine, the goal is to make a cigarette that reduces the nicotine content below a level sufficient to cause addiction.

The World Health Organization (WHO) published an advisory note proclaiming the threshold for addiction isn't identified, but the amount of nicotine is possibly less than 0.4 mg/g of dry cigarette tobacco filler. The company offering a solution with a 95% reduction to the nicotine in cigarettes is 22nd Century due to growing proprietary tobacco plants.

Back in February, the company got guidance back from the FDA on the Brand A product. Management will meet with the regulatory body's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) this summer to discuss the MRTP application for this product.

The CTP provided guidance that the company should break its previous application into separate Premarket Tobacco Product (PMT) application and a MRTP application to enjoy the benefits of a shorter review for PMT applications, while also providing more scientific data for the revised MRTP application.

In theory, the PMT will allow 22nd Century to begin selling the products without the nicotine benefit claims and provide investors a sign that the FDA will indeed approve new tobacco products as opposed to potentially blocking anything new.

The application will request that CTP allow 22nd Century to package and advertise Brand A as an over-the-counter VLN cigarette that reduces smokers' exposure to nicotine in comparison to conventional tobacco cigarettes. The key to the whole process being that the regulatory body is only requesting that the company submit existing data from clinical studies with no request for further clinical trials.

Recent studies such as this one from New Zealand published in the Nicotine and Tobacco Research journal and another multi-site clinical study led by Dr. Eric C. Donny of the Pittsburgh Cancer Institute all support that VLN cigarettes are a potential substitute for conventional tobacco cigarettes. The ultimate thought is that making them available will reduce tobacco consumption, addiction and increase the path to quit smoking.

These studies come on top of other government funded studies over the last several years that increase the likelihood of FDA approvals of the 22nd Century products. Either product could provide significant revenue streams for the company whether developed commercially or licensed to another big company.

Cessation Product

If that wasn't enough, 22nd Century has a guidance meeting scheduled with the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to discuss the X-22 cessation product. The meeting seeks to find an appropriate path for X-22 to become a subscription-based cessation aid for smokers in the U.S.

Upon an agreed path with CDER, the company plans to conduct a Phase III trial in 2018 with "fast track" status due to the serious life-threatening nature of smoking and the desire of FDA to designate such products in the program for expedited review.

Along with the industrial hemp plants, these options provide more long-term catalysts over the potential immediate rewards of the reduced harm products.

Burning Cash

For a small plant biotech firm, one shouldn't be surprised that 22nd Century is burning cash. For Q1, the cash balance dipped by about $2.7 million.

The company ended March with $10.7 million cash on the balance sheet and the company suggests enough funds exist to fund operations until 2018. 22nd Century last raised funds back in October 2016 by selling shares and warrants for net proceeds of $11 million.

The offering included 8.5 million common shares and 4.25 million warrants with an exercise price of $1.45. As well, the company raised about $10 million in a couple of other equity offerings in 2016.

Considering the promising work with the FDA on multiple fronts, investors shouldn't be concerned with the ability of 22nd Century to further raise funds to support clinical trials and work on regulatory pathways in numerous countries around the world. As well, the licensing of technology offers another path to financially support its work.

The plans for the commercial operations and manufacturing facilities to turn cash-flow positive is a good sign, but one shouldn't be surprised to see 22nd Century raise additional funds by early next year at the latest.

Elevated Risk

The limited cash balances and lack of FDA approved products naturally highlight the risks in the stock. As well, the ability to successfully manufacture, produce and distribute on a profitable scale is still unproven.

The previous failure of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to obtain FDA approval after licensing the product from 22nd Century further highlights the risks in the stock. 22nd Century has improved the technology and completed numerous studies via public institutions that show the benefits their products offer on reducing the harm. Regardless, one can never be sure about regulatory approvals.

One also shouldn't overlook the impact of big tobacco lobbying to block any implementation of recommendations by WHO on nicotine reductions. After all, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) worth $143 billion surely doesn't want to see regulatory approvals of products that reduce the addiction to cigarettes and provide less harm to smokers, therefore offering better products for consumers. Surprise roadblocks could always pop up due to the influence of big tobacco.

The last risk is the ongoing concerns over stock promotions that GeoInvesting originally brought up regarding 22nd Century all the way back in 2014. The article highlights questions regarding issues surrounding this subject from nearly three years ago as well as the rebuttal from the company.

With additional signs of ongoing promotions, according to stockpromoters.com, investors have to decide whether this is a stock for them. Stock promotions can be undertaken by a company to promote a stock or an entity outside of the company looking to manipulate the stock for profit.

For a small cap, the presence of stock promotions doesn't necessarily alter my investment thesis especially when the trading action isn't outside of the normal realm for a company that is in essence a biotech. Wild swings in price and trading volumes would make the stock uninvestable and signal heavy manipulation. 22nd Century has traded in a tight range since the start of 2015 with normal swings based on clinical studies and progress on its path to FDA approval for reduced-harm cigarette products.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that 22nd Century has several catalysts to reward shareholders with a market cap of only $125 million. At the current price, the stock shouldn't harm investors.

The inherent risk, though, suggests a position is only warranted in a diversified portfolio willing to accept the risks of capital loss typical of a small biotech stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.