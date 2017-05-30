Do Legal Losses Matter When GSE Reform Direction Changes?

Even though plaintiffs have lost many cases, even if they won, those wins would likely have been appealed anyway.

Mel Watt seems to be prepared to implement some sort of capital buffer for Fannie and Freddie to prevent them from drawing money if they don't need to.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are counter cyclical providers of credit for the middle class and below in America. As equal opportunity affordable housing publicly traded government sponsored enterprises, they take mortgages from issuers that meet specific criteria and package them up as agency mortgage backed securities. In 2008, when housing prices collapsed, unrelated private label mortgage backed securities that investors had bought without paying attention to the actual quality of the underlying mortgage began to collapse in value as people realized that home prices wouldn't go up forever and people who had relied on this instead of their ability to pay their mortgage would default and lose their homes that they couldn't afford in the first place. A movie has been made about this called The Big Short, where actor Steve Carell plays as Mark Baum who in real life is Steve Eisman. Steve Eisman is an American businessman and investor known for having shorted securitized subprime home mortgages. Eisman is now long GSE preferred.

Investment Thesis: GSE investors have suffered defeat after defeat after defeat after defeat in the courts. The conservatorship has been the longest in history and has resulted from two government agencies conspiring in secret ordering Fannie and Freddie to pay the government all of their net worth. Ordinarily it is illegal for companies in conservatorship to pay dividends, but in 2008 HERA was passed into law and basically plagiarized the FDIA which governs the FDIC. Lawsuits representing plaintiff interests have not raised the issue of cash dividends during conservatorship. Instead, these lawsuits have primarily revolved around the imposition of the Third Amendment Net Worth Sweep. As far as what FHFA can do, courts have ruled that the facts surrounding the Net Worth Sweep do not matter. FHFA, a government agency, can in effect do whatever it wants with Fannie and Freddie's money. Last year in November, incoming Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that he planned to get Fannie and Freddie out of government control. The problem presented with that objective is that since the government has taken all of the money without consideration, is that existing lawsuits would need to be settled in order to attract new capital which is necessary in any reprivatization event. I own preferred shares because I think that their legal claims are the strongest even though the remand from the district court of appeals for contract claims opened up a can of worms.

How Much Wood Could A Woodchuck Chuck If A Woodchuck Could Chuck Wood?

How much capital could Fannie and Freddie raise if they were forced to reprivatize in a reasonable time frame if they were allowed to retain capital?

Right now, Fannie and Freddie are slated to have $0 capital by next year. While a funding arrangement is not capital, some senators who have openly advocated shorting GSE securities and have profited on it themselves have suggested pulling back some payments to Treasury. Earlier this year, Fannie and Freddie paid Treasury $10B. Corker suggested that Watt should force Fannie and Freddie to draw $10B as a means to prove that drawing on Treasury's limited line does not spook markets. Watt suggested that this action was inconsistent with the law and instead said that he was prepared to dance alone if necessary in regards to retaining some sort of capital buffer. Further, Watt said that he believed it was within his power to take unilateral action if necessary to accomplish this goal.

Suspending Treasury payments does not mean that the regulator will free the GSEs according to FHFA's Bob Ryan:

Bob Ryan used to be Senior Vice President of capital markets at Wells Fargo. Watt testified that GSE reform was his responsibility while housing reform was the responsibility of congress. Hypothetically speaking, these capital buffers could be the existing capital buffers just extended beyond 2018. Realistically speaking, however, tax reform presents a problem.

Tax Reform Highlights True Utility Of The SPSPA Terms

FHFA Director Watt seems to be advocating that any draw against the SPSPA would be bad if it can be avoided by retaining capital in advance. Trump's tax reform agenda would trigger draws at current and future capital levels if things don't change. Watt addressed this in his hearing:

We also know that a short-term consequence of corporate tax reform would be a reduction in the value of the Enterprises' deferred tax assets, which would result in short-term, non-credit related losses to the Enterprises. The greater the reduction in the corporate tax rate, the greater the short-term losses to the Enterprises would be.

To proactively avoid these draws, Watt would have to retain billions of dollars more than they are currently allowed to. The nature of this problem simply highlights that the SPSPA's handling of the GSEs as off-balance sheet government agencies is purely discretionary. Early on, the goal was to trap the GSEs in a maze of accounting losses and the only way to do this was to tie security issuances to these accounting statements as opposed to actual cash shortages.

The people who made the earlier determinations to trap the GSEs behind a mirage of accounting losses are no longer at FHFA and have been replaced by people who think that draws ought to be avoided if possible. This marks a change in pace because the people who used to be in charge structured the SPSPA to force draws that would not have been necessary under a common sense agreement.

Summary and Conclusion

Everything happens for a reason. By that I mean to say that if you look at the world today, if you break things down looking backwards in time you can reasonably deduce cause and effect on occasion. If you look back to 2008, Fannie and Freddie were never facing a liquidity crisis, or a shortage of cash.

A forensic analysis reveals that absent conservatorship Fannie would have never run out of money. In effect, the government has used elementary accounting techniques to violate property rights in order to stabilize the mortgage market. In 2008, the concern was that if GSE security values collapsed, the great recession would have been a depression instead.

Time passed and the game became outrunning statutes of limitations, investors none the wiser. Government employees saw fit to issue to the government large blocks of senior preferred stock retroactively justifying the imposition of conservatorship despite the fact that Fannie and Freddie didn't need money. Times have changed. Watt wants congressional housing reform and FHFA inside sources say that congressional reform is paramount to resolving GSE reform. Treasury's Mnuchin says he wants Treasury to keep getting paid.

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 22788 shares of FMCCP, 7370 shares of FMCCT, 1341 shares of FMCKO, 12885 shares of FMCKP, 12788 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO. I own these shares because I think it is impossible to reprivatize Fannie and Freddie in any form without resolving the lawsuits. With the lawsuits resolved, however, billions of dollars of fresh capital can be raised by issuing new equity securities. The total value of future equity available to existing equity holders is tied to tax rates, guarantee fees, and capital requirements.

