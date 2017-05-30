VLCC Tanker Newbuild Orders Continue To Pile Up

But low newbuild prices coupled with the potential for a recovery proved too irresistible for some and 2017 has seen a large number of orders placed.

2016 saw a drop in newbuild orders placed leading to speculation that a re-balancing of the fleet may be on the horizon.

Over the last five years, the VLCC fleet has experienced significant growth leading to the current oversupply situation.

Note: This article was originally published May 10th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

VLCC stands for Very Large Crude Carrier and they typically transport approximately 2,000,000 barrels of oil. Companies engaged in the ownership of these vessels include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime Inc. (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP), and Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Background

The crude tanker market has been under pressure lately due to an influx of vessels hitting the water which have increased vessel supply at a faster rate than demand growth for seaborne crude imports. This growing disequilibrium has been responsible for the decline in charter rates.

Source: Weber Week 18 Report

But low charter rates coupled with a lack of investment and/or credit availability led to a massive drop in newbuild orders in 2016, which paved the way for a potential rebalancing over 2018 and 2019.

Shipyards, which expanded capacity prior to the 2008 boom to supply vessels for what turned out to be an unsustainable market, faced increasing competition for a shrinking number of orders leading to exceptionally low newbuild prices.

Source: Gibson

Over the past couple years I have a major concern of mine as summarized in a July of 2016 entitled Will Low Ship Prices Sink A Maritime Recovery?. Here I predicted, "I believe the low (newbuild) prices will entice owners to order at the first significant sign of a rate upswing which would continue to maintain an oversupply and thus rate pressure."

Long story short, if a significant number of orders are placed it could jeopardize the potential recovery.

As noted earlier the fleet rebalancing has led to speculation that 2018 and 2019 may be the years we see an improvement based on the supply side outlook. But right on schedule came an influx of orders over the past few months.

VLCC orders

Over the last five years, the VLCC fleet has experienced tremendous growth, expanding by 117 vessels (net) through the end of 2016. 2016 saw the highest amount of net fleet growth as 47 vessels hit the water with only 7 being sent for demolition.

Source: McQuilling Services

Q1 of 2017 saw another 17 vessels delivered with only two removed from the fleet.

Vessel oversupply was a main reason for the depressed VLCC rate environment starting in 2016 and continuing to this day. This depressed rate environment was also a reason why 2016 only saw a total of only 13 orders for the entire year.

Gibson reports:

The lull in new tanker orders last year coupled with accelerating pace of deliveries reduced the size of the orderbook, raising hopes that the rapid growth in fleet size witnessed currently will come to an end in 2018/19.

While the orderbook was reduced from 13% in the beginning of the year to nearly 10% at one point, it has come roaring back to approximately 13% with the addition of several new orders.

In fact, at last count 30 orders for VLCCs have been confirmed in 2017. Already this is more than double that of 2016 and on pace to be one of the busiest VLCC ordering years as Gibson reports that "a number of owners (not just VLCC owners) are considering investment in new tonnage and are actively talking to shipyards."

Prior to these orders the VLCC segment was forecast to experience net fleet decreases in 2019, which ideally was going to contribute to the rebalancing of the market and improving charter rates.

However, with many of these new orders set for delivery at the end of 2019 that rebalancing has now been called into question. This would follow what it predicted to be a heavy year for fleet growth in 2018 with a net addition of 24 VLCCs according to Weber's latest weekly report, further exacerbating the oversupply problem.

Why the orders now?

As noted earlier, these orders are partly due to irresistible newbuild prices which have touched 2004 lows.

Intermodal reports:

This (rise in tanker newbuild orders) is most probably happening on the back of lower and admittedly attractive prices yards are currently offering. The fact that specific pricing details in regards to most of the tanker orders of late remain private by shipbuilders is also reinforcing the conviction that these are on the low side and possibly well below currently quoted average market levels.

Additionally, prior to these orders 2018 and 2019 looked to be the beginning of another bull market brought on by a rebalancing of the fleet. Until recently, 2019 was projected to have negative net fleet growth while demand for crude imports continued to grow at fairly acceptable levels. If those predictions were to hold, owners would understandably want as much tonnage on the water as possible.

Which brings us to our age old shipping conundrum. Individually, owners can be very smart, however, collectively these decisions can become harmful. An individual can look at the forecast and make decisions for their own specific company that is correct. But they do not exist in a vacuum and that's the rub. When individuals across the board start making the same decisions based on a similar macro outlook we run into problems. Many times this is what creates the boom and bust cycles in shipping.

Owners could also be preparing for a large amount of demolitions from the fleet as the IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention comes into effect following the first five-year IOPP after September 2017 followed by the 2020 0.05% sulfur cap.

Drewry recently published some very interesting figures regarding the impact of these measures on the tanker market demolition projections.

Drewry notes:

In the existing fleet, there are about 20 mdwt of vessel capacity aged 19 years or more, for which the fifth special survey is due during 2017-22. Drewry assumes that all of these vessels will be scrapped during 2017-22, as unattractive freight rates, poor employability and the additional cost associated with complying with the forthcoming IMO regulations will force owners to scrap them. Additionally, there are about 367 vessels (of 67 mdwt), for which the fourth special survey is due during 2017-22. As these vessels are currently in the age range of 14-19 years, owners will have to decide whether to scrap them before they are due for their next survey as the owners will have to incur the additional cost of fitting ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) as well as scrubbers required to comply with IMO regulations on sulphur limits. If we assume that about a third of these vessels are demolished during the forecast period 2017-22, the recovery in tanker freight rates will not start until after 2019. However, the extent of actual demolitions will be a crucial factor for deciding how quickly the market recovers.

But demolition predictions are hardly an exact science, and the amount expected over the next couple years is very much up for debate. McQuilling believes that 2017 will see a total of 10 VLCCs exit the market followed by 23 in 2018 and an average of 34 per year on the outer years of their forecast. But Weber has a much different take with just 3 expected in 2017, 11 in 2018, 41 in 2019, and 38 in 2020.

Speaking of Demolitions

While current market and future market conditions coupled with the age of a vessel are the number one consideration when determining when to scrap, demolition prices often influence the decision to scrap or keep a vessel. Since the summer of 2016 demolition prices have been steadily rising until last month.

Source: Intermodal

This improving market was punctuated with vessels sent for demolition commanding $400/ldt. Owners took advantage of these prices by making April the busiest month for demolitions in quite a while.

Source: BIMCO

But prices have been falling lately, down about 10% from those recent highs. If prices continue to fall the incentive to scrap will also be reduced leaving more tonnage on the water.

China, which produces half the world's steel remains an important gauge in the market.

Regarding Chinese steel prices, Bloomberg reports:

Steelmakers profited from a surge in prices through mid-March as infrastructure spending and real-estate construction boosted demand. But the rally has faded. Reinforcement bar used in construction slumped in the past month, along with iron ore, as buyers worked through bloated stockpiles. Steel output has risen much faster than end-user demand, leading to increased inventories.

This situation means we should continue to see pressure mount on demolition prices in the near term.

Any Good News?

It's tough to find a silver lining in a situation like this. But let's speculate a bit and try to find it.

One major factor contributing to depressed newbuild prices is massive overcapacity in the shipbuilding segment. Competition among too many yards for a scarce amount of contracts drove prices to extremely low levels. But with shipyards reducing capacity, consolidating, or just going bankrupt, the shipbuilding market is well into a much needed corrective phase.

As capacity is reduced and newbuild orders begin to mount, this could provide for the formation of a price floor for VLCC newbuilds, which would join a firming floor for assets already on the water. This is important since NAV is a key component in determining the value a shipping company.

Allied stated in their Week 17 Report:

The newbuilding market came to life this past week, with the numerous rumored deals that were in the works now coming to light. Interest has intensified considerably these past months, with in part the increase in secondhand prices having pushed a number of potential buyers to this direction, while at the same time the slowly firming prices being quoted by shipbuilders pushing others to place orders on speculation fearing that they will lose the window to secure these low prices before it closes shut. The truth is that given the current cost structure present in the main shipbuilding nations, prices are unlikely to hold at such low levels for very long.

Of course, this creates a bit of a tug of war between how these newbuild orders could provide for a valuation floor (or even price increases) vs. future prospects which would diminish as more tonnage contributes to lower rates. Let me explain a bit better. If newbuild prices continue to rise in the face of a growing orderbook owners will be forced to evaluate an investment in a newbuild as prices are rising while each newbuild order placed diminishes the potential strength in an upcoming bull market. This scenario has the potential to slow the demand for newbuilds as prices rise and future prospects diminish.

Just how much do asset values matter?

In early 2016 I wrote an article entitled What's Holding Back Crude And Product Tanker Stocks which examined why asset values were approximately 40% higher during 2006-2007 as opposed to 2015 when charter rates were at very similar levels. Asset values were not the only thing lower over those two similar periods as stock prices were significantly lower as well. That article attempted to show the correlation of asset values and stock prices. I concluded, "we see asset prices artificially depressed as a result of a disequilibrium in shipping yard capacity, with further pressure in the form of low input costs, government involvement, and tightening credit. Therefore, if stocks are correlated more toward asset values rather than rates, FCF, or any other metric, they could remain depressed until this disequilibrium is resolved."

Resolving shipbuilding overcapacity can be done by increasing orders, removing yard capacity, or a combination of both which looks to be happening.

Conclusion

An oversupply of VLCCs has been the main factor contributing to low charter rates. A correction for this disequilibrium looked to be on the horizon for 2018-2019 but a recent flurry of orders has called that timeline into question. 2017 has already seen more than double the orders placed in 2016 and there are still 235 days left in the year.

Owners may think that they are positioning themselves to take possession of their new vessels once the current phase of rapid fleet growth is over, or at least nearing the end. But as noted earlier owners may be making decisions that are good for themselves and their company, but collectively these decisions can be harmful. In this case it could result in another wave of orders destined to hit the water in 2019 which could prolong the oversupply issue.

Gibson notes that apart from low price levels, ordering a new tanker now offers an additional benefit - the flexibility to have their tonnage prepared in a most efficient and practical way for the approaching key legislation: the Ballast Water Treatment Management convention, which will come into force in September this year and the 0.5% global sulfur cap for marine fuels, effective January 2020.

There is some sound logic as to why we have seen the latest round of orders: low prices, the potential for an upcoming bull market around delivery time, approaching legislation where retrofits on old vessels would cost millions, potential increases in demolition as IMO mandates take hold, and owners attempting to position their companies for the greatest returns.

All this suggests that unless owners collectively realize they are turning into the author of their own future misfortune, the interest in newbuilds is likely to continue. So for the remainder of the year the VLCC orderbook needs to be watched closely as we have already received newbuild orders representing almost 5% of the current fleet.

Thank you for reading and I welcome all questions/comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.