Market Volatility Bulletin: Big Data Week (But Vol's A No-Show)

CNBC: 9:00 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are bearish in the overnight session, after seeing a three-point range in limited holiday action on Monday. Currently off around 0.25%, the futures have posted overnight highs around 2414.75, with lows standing at 2407.75. With the large amount of economic data hitting wires this week, investors may be going risk-off into the week.

Commodities are also looking bearish overnight, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures down nearly half a percent, and crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures trading lower by 0.80%. Oil rebounded back up to $50/barrel on Friday after a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. As a side note, gold futures have rolled over to an August front-month, with volume now confirming the open interest shift that occurred late last week.

Spot VIX was up nearly 10% at times overnight. Currently, it is up just over 8.50% before the opening bell. VX futures are trading modestly higher on low volume. As we head into a week of heavy economic news, Fed Funds futures traders have lowered their sights for a June hike, still pricing in an 84% probability of a move next week. This is down from 88% at the end of last week.

Source: Bloomberg

Data on Tuesday begins to flow in a holiday-shortened week with Personal Spending data for the month of April, followed by the Consumer Confidence number later in the morning. Wednesday has weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories, as well as April Pending Home Sales. The ADP Nonfarm Employment change comes in Thursday ahead of the more watched Friday NFP Jobs number.

CNBC: Friday Close

Stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished little changed on Friday, as many traders and investors began the holiday weekend early. Friday was the lowest volume day of the year so far, as measured by both NYSE trading volume, and S&P futures volume.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shown above, utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) posted the strongest sector performance last week, gaining over 2.50% as the S&P 500 closed roughly 1.50% higher. The energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector fell over 2% on the week, as crude oil futures fell from highs around $52/barrel to weekly lows just above $48 on OPEC-announced production cut extensions that failed to impress investors.

Shout-Out

To start the week, today we'll highlight a Friday piece from SA contributor Marc Chandler. Titled" Oil And The S&P 500", the article briefly discusses the recent shift in correlation between the two assets, and offers some insight into using correlations to anticipate movement.

Source: Bloomberg, Marc Chandler

Mr. Chandler begins the short piece by noting that while historically, the correlation between oil and the S&P has been weakly positive, it is currently breaking down to near zero. Currently, the author, mentions, knowing what oil is doing does not generate much insight into what the S&P 500 will do.

Shown above is the rolling 60-day correlation of oil against the SPX, illustrating the relationship from the beginning of last year. The products were correlated highly in the early part of the year, and has since moved back and forth between weakly negative and weakly positive.

Source: Bloomberg, Marc Chandler

The second chart above demonstrates the correlation based on the percentage change in each time series.

Ultimately, investors are interested in the correlation of returns. In Q1 2016, the correlation reached almost 0.60, fell by 2/3 to 0.20 before the end of Q2 2016. It recovered in Q3 but was unable to surpass the earlier levels. By the time OPEC announced its decision to reduce output to encourage a drawdown of inventories, the correlation was trending lower. It briefly dipped into negative territory in February before it recovered in March but has been trending gently lower over the past two months and now is near 0.18.

In closing, Mr. Chandler states that while historically there has been some benefit to monitoring oil prices to anticipate stock movement, investors should not place much weight on the direction of oil movement now.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we come out of the long weekend, volatility traders are seeing moderately higher spot VIX values, teamed with near-flat VX futures. After spending most of Friday inside of single-digits, spot looks to open up above the 10.50 area. June (F1) futures are currently trading at 12.05, with July (F2) futures at 12.95. Both of these levels are barely changed from the close of last week.

Shown above, the overall term structure for VX futures has not changed much from the beginning of the month to now. While there was of course a relatively large vol. move higher during the middle of the month, it is important to realize that almost none of that move has lasted. Volatility in all forms continues to be compressed back down extremely quickly.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shown another way, note how the futures move higher appears quite muted when compared to the spot index. Over the coming weeks, Friday' s job number is likely to have a large impact on whether or not the Fed moves short-term rates higher in their next meeting. While we certainly believe the Fed Funds futures market, or that a rate hike next month is extremely probable, the possibility exists for surprises later in the year. Namely, our view is that while currently priced in as quite unlikely, the small (currently around 10%) chance of a fourth rate hike this year does exist, and may serve to shake up the markets quite violently.

We have to get this piece out for publication, but over the next couple days we will feature some excellent comments made by two of our regular readers.

Organic at-the-money vol begins the trading week quite low, though up at the monthly and quarterly expiries. We mentioned last week that we did not quite trust the implied vols for the weekly maturity due to the three-day weekend. With that past us, Monday June 5 volatility looks absolutely crushed, especially considering that there is a good amount of new economic data to consider this week.

It would seem that the options market are not concerned about Friday's NFP report. With the June rate hike all but certain, perhaps market participants do not believe that this jobs number is capable of creating any sort of ripples.

Whether it be North Korea flexing its muscles, Merkel trading barbs with Trump, or the general testiness of summer trade, options markets do not see much on the horizon in terms of volatility trading. 10.3 for quarterly at-the-money vol is quite cheap!

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Monday, May 8 we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

We were supposed to close this trade down on Friday, May 19. On that day, when we penned Tracking-the-Trade, the ES was at 2378 and the overall position was up $6.95.

We found the dynamic of the position - alongside the interesting market movements from last week - to be such that we thought it would be informative to extend the trade out until last Friday. Not so much from the standpoint of wanting to improve the P&L on the trade (it sure did not improve!), but just to see how the Greeks shifted, expiries bleeding off, etc.

So we followed the trade on a week that turned out to be a reasonably large "up week". We only executed on one small modification last week, just to keep our Greeks in check.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

As we discuss the wrap-up on this trade last Friday, ES stood at trades at 2415 and the spot VIX below 10.

Tactics:

We opened on May8 trading the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk was quite limited when we initiated. Without making any modifications, we could potentially have lost a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade was the drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday May12 we suggested a modification that turned out to be crucial last Wednesday when the S&P dove.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below in the IV column to the far right:

It is worthy of mention that when the ES shot down to the 2350 area, the implied vol on these options were indeed higher than the 10.4 "predicted" vol that they sported during initiation: closer to 14 in reality. That said, quite a bit of time had bled off them from the inception point, and so the "time-weighted" skew was actually not too far off in terms of net impact.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

The fourth column was the "Current" column: it's what the options sensitivities were at trade initiation.

The delta was negative; but really the profile was fairly balanced: none of the Greeks were of great magnitude. This is not a bad trade to make if you believe (as our thesis stated) that we were at the top end of a fairly small trading range.

As mentioned earlier, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and this trade worked brilliantly when the ES swung lower last week. In fact, this trade made us more than the initial trade did. After Friday's move higher, however, this component has not been too helpful. In fact, all that remains on this trade as of now is the value of the May31 2330 puts: $.40 total (down $5.40).

In complete contrast, on Tuesday, with the ES at 2403 and our core thesis seemingly violated, we put on a trade that essentially reduced our potential upside considerably. Of course, we "regretted" that decision on Wednesday and Thursday when the ES swooned, but at the time it really was the right thing to do: be wrong early. This modification expired worthless, and so we brought in an extra $2.10 to offset other losses.

"How's the trade finish out?"

This is the completed P&L on the trade:

With the ES trading at 2410, the trade closed down a (pre-commission) grand total of $5.35. The adjusted basis was $5.55 and Friday's mid on the overall position was $.20.

We're certainly not all worked up about the P&L. The initiation and the first two mods that we traded under the impression that the trade would close May19. Last week was more "follow-up".

Even with that said, read the conclusion section for a way of thinking through the position's P&L last week.

The major driver of our losses - and the major hero during the prior week's swoon - was the first modification, taken May12. This was "responsible" for nearly 100% of our net P&L loss; but it indeed filled its role when the ES drop did in fact occur.

Not unlike a traditional put spread, this trade had run its course by call it last Wednesday and could do little damage from here. By then the theta from the two short options had almost completely dissipated: our net theta was once again negative, although only modestly so.

By Friday, our dominant May31 2385 put was basically worthless, and so the delta on the position was virtually nil.

Mechanics - "Closing Down"

Closing down a trade like this would be very easy to do. This is because you have low-value out-of-the-money options, on a quiet day where liquidity is high.

Furthermore, the remaining position was quite simple:

long one May31 2385 put,

short two May312350 puts

This is very easy to close out. Simply sell the 2385, and buy the two 2350s. Getting this done at or around the mid should not be a problem at all. Commissions through InteractiveBrokers on the trade are $3.63.

Speaking of commission, the total costs of this trade over the three-week period would have been 25.41 on IB's platform ($1.41/option, no fixed cost).

Conclusion: What to Think About This Trade

This trade is a little difficult to discuss in light of the fact that we initiated with the understanding that we'd wrap up by May19. We'll analyze the trade through that prism first.

ES was at 2378 when we were"supposed to" close. The core thesis of a rangebound market had seemingly been violated. We soft closed the trade with our second modification, and then in after hours the market dumped. By May 19, the trade was up about $7, mostly due to the strength of the May31 2385 put. We said at the time that this put would basically rule the fortunes of the following week.

This turned out to be true. Over the next week, the ES rose almost 40 points, from 2378 to 2416.

Our P&L is quite interesting through this lens. First off, the trading range thesis (our Strategy) was decisively violated by Wednesday's after-hours trade. What was a decent thesis for May8-May19 finally died off come May24.

Secondly, our P&L suffered a good deal. But we want you to consider how well the back spread, led by the dominant May31 2385 put, performed relative to a short position in ES. A short position in ES would have been down 38 points; the back spread (without accounting for last week's net positive modifications) was down $13.20: just over 1/3 the loss associated with a raw short ES holding.

Please understand, this is not us being defensive, trying to look for the silver lining. We bring this point to your attention to show that the back spread really may deserve a place in your tool kit, depending on what your strategy, risk tolerances, etc are.

Because volatility and volume were so low last week, it doesn't feel like it, but the S&P actually moved a pretty good span. That move was not sympathetic to a long-put holding. As it turned out, the long put was certainly preferable to a short ES holding.

We're glad that we let this trade play out another week to observe how things played out. We're glad that we let this trade play out another week to observe what happened. Sure it's more fun to report positive P&L trades rather than negative P&L trades. But the point of these segments is education.

Several of the options that were "live" on Friday May 19 (such as the May26 2350 puts) quickly rotted by end-of-day Monday May22. We de-risked the downside by trading the 30-point put spread; we amped up our theta by rolling the May26 puts out to May31. We attempted a put fly on Wednesday, and never got the fill. In short, we kept on this trade, but mostly let it play out under its own dynamic.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

