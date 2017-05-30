Oil Is Dead

From now until the middle of the next decade, oil spikes are still possible, but these will be temporary, bar major disasters.

At the extension of the OPEC agreement we again calling for its irrelevance, just as we did days after the first agreement.

The previous OPEC policy of flooding the market in order to flush out high cost producers, which many thought would include much of US shale production, was an abject failure. It produced a 1% market share gain for OPEC, but such a price collapse that it bankrupted one OPEC member and a few others were well on their way.

It has cost OPEC hundreds of billions of dollars, so it's no wonder they changed track at the end of last year and embarked on production limitations in agreement with some non-OPEC members such as Russia (which was another casualty of the previous glut but better insulated because of a flexible currency).

Immediately after that first OPEC agreement we wrote that it would be meaningless. In that article, we described just how silly and costly the previous flooding policy was, and how shale has been able to significantly lower its cost base.

Now that we have an extension of that agreement, there is little reason to change our opinion. In fact, the situation for the oil market is actually much worse.

Oil bulls can point out that investments in exploration has plummeted to the lowest level in 70 years and there are many who argue that this will sow the seeds of future price spikes.

While that remains a possibility, especially in combination with some disturbance in the Middle-East which is always possible, the structural factors are solidly against any lasting oil revival:

Improvements in shale

Shale elsewhere

Climate change

Relentless rise in alternatives, most notably in China and India

Shale

Rather than caving in, the moderate recovery of the oil price (most of it happening before any OPEC agreement) has once again increased US shale production, from CNBC:

Production growth in U.S. shale fields has driven a 10 percent recovery in the country's overall crude output since September. Shale drilling has become increasingly profitable since oil prices largely stabilized above $50 a barrel since last winter, when OPEC and 11 other exporters agreed to take 1.8 million barrels a day of production off the market.

What's more, this is driven by a big investment boom. New money is flowing to shale production in a large way, just not in a traditional way, from Worldoil:

U.S. shale explorers are boosting drilling budgets 10 times faster than the rest of the world to harvest fields that register fat profits even with the recent drop in oil prices. Flush with cash from a short-lived OPEC-led crude rally, North American drillers plan to lift their 2017 outlays by 32% to $84 billion, compared with just 3% for international projects, according to analysts at Barclays Plc.

Then there is the rise in shale production elsewhere. Yes, conditions are often rather different and this requires large investments, but in places like Argentina these investments are being made as we speak, and there are no reasons to assume (given the quality of the vast Vaca Muerta resource) that the US lessons cannot be applied elsewhere.

In fact, shale is becoming the swing producer just as we argued some time ago.

Compliance

Historically, compliance with OPEC deals has been found wanting, but this has seemingly changed this time around. There are two reasons for that, in our view:

Saudi Arabia has been responsible for the vast majority of the cuts.

The financial fallout of the previous two years has given members a powerful incentive to stick to the agreement.

But fundamentally, these types of agreements are inherently weak as they represent a prisoner's dilemma where individual countries are better off cheating whilst the rest is honoring the agreement. The temptation to cheat will likely become irresistible for at least some members, undermining the discipline of others as there is no effective monitoring nor policing.

Then there are the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with the present agreement heavily favoring the first. How long can that last?

Climate change and foul air

There are several alarmist reports that argue that we have to leave most of the oil (and other fossil fuels) in the ground if we are to keep temperatures from rising more than 2%. While alarming enough to worry policy makers, this is actually a bit of a sideshow as there is a more immediate problem driving energy policies in some of the biggest fossil fuel consumer countries in the world.

This problem is simply pollution. The air in many big Chinese and Indian cities is so toxic it has become one of the biggest silent killers on earth, 1.1 million people die a year from pollution in China alone, and another 1.1 million in India. If you think this is a problem only in India and China, think again (or read this).

And just as there is climate denial, there is air pollution kills denial, but the vast majority of scientists and doctors find nothing in this.

Increasing prosperity, especially in China, produces people who are actually start to worry about this, pressuring authorities to take action. And action they are taking.

Both countries (for China, see here, for India, see here) are embarking on very ambitious plans to change their energy landscape, investing hundreds of billions in alternative energies. And these alternative sources like solar and wind are increasingly competitive with fossil fuels, from Bloomberg (our emphasis):

Clean energy installations broke new records worldwide in 2016, and wind and solar are seeing twice as much funding as fossil fuels, according to new data released Tuesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). That's largely because prices continue to fall. Solar power, for the first time, is becoming the cheapest form of new electricity in the world.

We're basically moving to a world where alternative energy subsidies are no longer needed, from Greentech media:

After more than four decades of relying on subsidies, Denmark's renewable energy industry is ready to survive on its own much sooner than anyone expected. The Danish energy minister, Lars Christian Lilleholt, says that "in just a few years," renewable energy providers won't need state support anymore. He says it's a development he couldn't have imagined as recently as last year. "We're now very close to arriving," he said in an interview in Copenhagen on Monday, after receiving a set of recommendations from a government-appointed panel on Denmark's energy future.

Yes, the intermittency needs big investments in grids, but there is another help increasingly coming into focus.

Batteries

Energy storage costs are falling at similar speeds compared as solar and wind.

This means that, although not today, but sometime within the next decade alternatives + battery storage will become cost competitive, meaning it will no longer make economic sense to invest in traditional (fossil fuel) electricity generation.

The shift is already well on the way, alternatives are dominating new electricity generation already, even in the US, from US Energy Information Administration:

Electric generating facilities expect to add more than 26 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale generating capacity to the power grid during 2016. Most of these additions come from three resources: solar (9.5 GW), natural gas (8.0 GW), and wind (6.8 GW), which together make up 93% of total additions. If actual additions ultimately reflect these plans, 2016 will be the first year in which utility-scale solar additions exceed additions from any other single energy source.

And, according to the IEA, this will be the norm for the world:

Renewable energy will represent the largest single source of electricity growth over the next five years, driven by falling costs and aggressive expansion in emerging economies, the IEA said Friday in an annual market report.

EVs and autonomous cars

While already underway, of course it takes decades for power generation to make anywhere near a complete shift to alternatives, and power generation isn't a big source of oil demand in the first place.

But for the same reason that energy storage is going to boost alternatives in power generation, it's going to boost the electrification of cars as well. Like alternatives, EVs in the early innings are still dependent on subsidies, but like alternatives, the need for subsidies is going away.

In fact, this is stated to happen around the mid of the next decade, here is Bloomberg:

Now research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance indicates that falling battery costs will mean electric vehicles will also be cheaper to buy in the U.S. and Europe as soon as 2025. Batteries currently account for about half the cost of EVs, and their prices will fall by about 77 percent between 2016 and 2030, the London-based researcher said.

One should add that by then, EVs are not only cheaper, they are also much simpler to make and therefore less error prone, from Ben Evans:

Moving to electric reduces the number of moving parts in a car by something like an order of magnitude. It's less about replacing the fuel tank with a battery than ripping out the spine. That remakes the car industry and its supplier base (as well as related industries such as machine tools), but it also changes the repair environment, and the life of a vehicle. Roughly half of US spending on car maintenance goes on things that are directly attributable to the internal combustion engine, and much of that spending will just go away. In the longer term, this change might affect the lifespan of a vehicle: in an on-demand world vehicles would have higher loading, but absent that, fewer mechanical breakages (and fewer or no accidents) might mean a longer replacement cycle, once the rate of technology implementation settles down.

And there is a second revolution underway, that of autonomous driving. This will also have a considerable impact on oil demand, as it increases the capacity of existing roads, reducing congestion. But that's not all, not by a long shot, from Oilpro:

Researchers at the University of Texas have conducted a realistic simulation of vehicle use in cities that took into account traffic congestion and rush-hour use. They found that if our vehicle fleet was fully autonomous, every shared autonomous vehicle could replace 11 conventional vehicles. As their study showed, the world would only need 800 million vehicles to supply transportation services for nine billion people, or 200 million fewer cars than what already exists in the global vehicle fleet. That doesn't sound like a bright future for either the automobile or petroleum industries.

There is further good news saving resources, but much more importantly, lives, from Benedict Evans:

The really obvious consequence of autonomy is a near-elimination in accidents, which kill over 1m people globally every year. In the USA in 2015, there were 13m collisions of which 1.7m caused injuries; 2.4m people were injured and 35k people were killed. Something over 90% of all accidents are now caused by driver error, and a third of fatal accidents in the USA involved alcohol. Looking beyond deaths and injuries themselves, there is also a huge economic effect to these accidents: the US government estimates a cost of $240bn a year across property damage itself, medical and emergency services, legal, lost work and congestion (for comparison, US car sales in 2016 were around $600bn).

We should really rejoice at these prospect, millions of people will be saved by a combination of less pollution and fewer road accidents. In terms of lives saved, investing in alternatives is likely to have the best returns by far over most other causes of death, on a par with eliminating smoking.

Conclusion

We're not in 2025 yet, the year when we can realistically expect power generation through a combination of alternative energy and battery storage to be cost competitive with fossil fuel power generation, and EVs to be cost competitive with gasoline driven cars.

And of course it might not be 2025, it could be a few years later, or a few years sooner, who knows. What we do know is that this transition is already well underway, and it's difficult to foresee anything that can slow it down materially, let alone arrest it.

What we also know is this: ultimately, fossil fuels are a finite resource for which increasingly more expensive exploration and exploitation methods are necessary, even if the shale revolution might have arrested this for some time to come.

On the other hand, technology like alternatives and batteries becomes cheaper when scaled, helped by the odd technological breakthrough.

What is also certain is that apart from climate change, the two most populous countries have powerful incentives to accelerate the development of alternatives and the adoption of EVs, the air in cities kills its citizens in unprecedented numbers.

So we might experience the occasional flare-up of the oil price from here to roughly the middle of the next decade, especially in times of upheaval in the Middle East, but oil is in long-time terminal decline.

