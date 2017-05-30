Don't Let Short-Term Worries Put You Off TSMC

It's, however, quite likely that the revenue pressure will not spill over to the third-quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) endured a difficult period in 2016, with the smartphone slump primarily to blame for its woes. More than half of the company's sales are tied to communication applications especialy mobile devices. Smartphone shipments growth dropped to just 2.5% during the year, the lowest level by the industry in its short history. Consequently, TSMC saw its topline slip into negative territory for the first time in more than ten quarters.

Luckily for TSMC, a rising tide lifts all boats--the stock still finished with double-digit gains in 2016 thanks to the raging bull market.

The 2017 smartphone outlook was expected to be much better after the IDC and other numerical navel gazers predicted a healthy rebound. It's hardly surprising that TSMC stock has enjoyed a strong rally in the current year, though of course Trump trade is partly to thank for it. It might have been a bit premature for me to recommend buying TSMC in September 2016 because the stock went on to fall 7% by year's end. Investors who bought then are still sitting on a respectable 16% return though.

TSMC Year-to-Date Returns



Source: CNN Money

Long-term investors looking for new positions in the stock might be wary of the fact that the company warned of another smartphone slump during its April Q1 2017 earnings call. According to the company, Fabless days of Inventory (DOI) remains high which, and is likely to lead to a severe inventory adjustment in the smartphone and PC markets during the second quarter. The company also cut its forecast for foundry market growth in 2017 from 7% to 5%, saying it expects its own revenue growth to clock in at 5%-7%. Looking at the revenue chart below, the revenue slump predicted by the company appears to have already kicked in:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company 2017 Monthly Revenue

(In Millions of New Taiwan Dollars)

Month Consolidated Net Revenue YoY Change Jan. 76,616 8.1% Feb. 71,423 19.9% Mar. 85,875 17.5% Apr. 56,872 -14.9% May

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

It's easy for investors to focus too much on TSCM's revenue warning as well as its monthly revenue trends and conclude that the company is in trouble. Whereas this might be true over the short-term, long-term investors will be better served staying long on this one.

Production of 10nm nodes takes off

Other than high chip inventory levels at fabless manufacturers, there's reason to believe that delays in the production of the company's 10nm nodes was another big reason why TSMC issued a revenue warning for the second quarter. The 10nm process had been delayed for months by stacking component issues for the backend integrated fan-out packaging process, leading to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) leapfrogging TSMC by nearly a whole quarter. Samsung had announced in March that it had already shipped 70,000 wafers of 10nm LPE (low-power early) chips contrary to the claim by several industry pundits that TSMC was in the lead.

But now DigiTimes has reported that TSMC has finally kicked off production of 10nm nodes. TSMC has already received orders for the processor chips from Huawei's semiconductor subsidiary HiSilicon, MediTek and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple shifted from Samsung to TSMC for the A10 chip in 2015, and will source its A11 processor for the upcoming three iPhone models from TSMC.

The 10nm process is a very important node for TSMC because it is slated to become the company's most prolific process node in its history. The company is betting big on the chip, which it believes will power the next-generation IoT devices. TSMC CEO Mark Liu made a bold statement in 2015 when he predicted that 10nm will occupy a whopping 55% of the company's revenue in 2020. None of the company's processes has ever contributed more than 40% to the topline at any given time, the most successful being 28nm which peaked at 37% of revenue in 2014 (the highest for Q1 2017 was 16nm which brought in 31% to the topline). That might not be a stretch going by predictions for IoT growth in the coming years.

Source: IHS

TSMC says that the production issues that plagued 10nm have been fully resolved, and plans to very rapidly ramp-up production of the chips during the second half of the year. The company has already predicted that 10nm will contribute ~10% of annual wafer revenue during the current year. Investors can therefore look forward to a back-end loaded year.

Growth runaways for pure-play foundries

TSMC is the world's largest IC foundry and with fabless IC customers such as Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) etc and IDMs (ON,TI ST,Toshiba, etc). IC Insights has provided the 20th edition of the The McClean Report that forecasts, among other things, 7.6% CAGR for the $50-billion pure-play foundry industry between 2016-2022. The report says that the current trend of mid-size chip manufacturers ditching their fabs in favor of the fabless business model is what's largely responsible for the growth. A good case in point include IC suppliers AMD, Broadcom (formerly Avago), LSI Corp., Fujitsu, and IDT, all of which have adopted a fabless model. TSCM is well positioned to continue winning big business by virtue of its size (59% of the pure-play foundry industry), which dwarfs that by second-biggest supplier GlobalFoundries which owns just 11% slice of the market.

Other positive trends for TSMC include the recent surge in the memory market thanks to growing DRAM demand, strong rebound in the MEMs market, and the company's huge lead in the highly lucrative 28nm process. TSMC still commands 90% of the 28nm market despite attempts by the likes of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) trying to nick some market share. 28nm contributed a quarter of the company's sales during the last quarter.

Further, TSMC expects its 7nm+ node, set to go into production in 2018, to feature 10% better performance, 1.2x increase in logic density, and 15% lower power consumption than the 7nm by companies such as Samsung. That's a good way to hit the ground running if all goes to plan and no unexpected delays resurface. The higher logic density is likely to make the process attractive to mobile manufacturers such as Apple which are increasingly looking to cram more features and functionality in their smartphones. TSMC expects to kick off risk production (small-volume, trial production) of the chip in June 2018. The company usually takes about a year to go from risk production to mass production of new processes.

The biggest long-term risk for TSMC is R&D spending, which is likely to continue increasing as a percentage of sales. The company spent $2.2 billion on R&D in 2016 (7% of revenue). The company predicts it will spend 8% of revenue on R&D in the current year as it continues expanding its new Fan-Out (NASDAQ:INFO) packaging process. TSCM has forecast that it will spend $500 million on development of the technology in the current year, and as much as $1 billion in the near-future.

Summary of TSMC's Major Future R&D Projects

Project Name Description Risk Production (Estimated Target Schedule) 7nm logic platform technology and applications 4th generation FinFET CMOS platform technology for SoC 2017 5nm logic platform technology and applications 5th generation FinFET CMOS platform technology for SoC 2019 3D IC Cost-effective solution with better form factor and performance for SiP 2016 ~ 2017 Next-generation lithography EUV lithography and related patterning technology to extend Moore's Law 2016 ~ 2019 Long-term research Specialty SoC technology (including new NVM, MEMS, RF, analog) and transistors for 5nm node and beyond 2015 ~ 2019

The projects above accounted for roughly 70% of the total R&D budget in 2017, estimated to be around 8% of 2017 revenue.

Source: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Investors though need not lose sleep over it. Companies like Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia spend a far bigger percentage of their revenues on this line-item.



Source: IC Insights

Investor Takeaway

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co faces a difficult time over the next few months because investors will be keen to see how the predicted smartphone slump plays out. But if you zoom out and look at the bigger picture 12 months and beyond, you are likely to like what you see. The stock though still looks dirt cheap, and that might prove to be all the protection it needs.

