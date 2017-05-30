Helmerich & Payne: Goldman Sachs Hates This 5.2%-Yielder - Should You?

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has recently downgraded Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from neutral to sell, citing lofty valuation as well as concerns that rig count growth could hit a plateau in the near future. The investment bank's analyst Waqar Syed also slashed Helmerich & Payne's price target from $63 to $45, which implies 16% downside from where the shares last closed. Although I believe that these concerns are not entirely unfounded, for long-term-oriented investors looking for a dividend stock, the weakness could be a buying opportunity.

The drilling rig count in the U.S. has grown significantly since last year, with virtually all of the growth coming from onshore markets. As per the latest report from oilfield services company Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) for the week ended May 19, there were 901 oil and gas rigs operating in the U.S., depicting a gain of 123% from 404 rigs in the corresponding period a year earlier. But the drilling activity may not continue to climb at strong rates. In fact, Helmerich & Payne itself has also said in a recent presentation that the "rate of increase in activity may slow to a more modest pace." The risk of activity slowdown, therefore, is somewhat justified.

The company's shares are priced 11.9x 2018 EBITDA, significantly higher than the peer average of 7.4x, Syed noted.

Thanks in large part to Goldman Sachs's call, Helmerich & Payne stock has fallen almost 8% in the last few days to $53.79. The stock also briefly fell to 52-week lows of $52.96 on Thursday. It now offers an unusually high dividend yield of 5.21%, considering that the oilfield services and equipment industry aren't exactly known for rewarding shareholders with dividends. The industry's average dividend yield is a mere 1% while Helmerich & Payne's own five-year average yield is 2.8%. If shares continue to decline to Goldman Sachs's price target, then it could push the dividend yield to more than 6%. This could make Helmerich & Payne a great investment.

Remember, the business environment will likely continue to improve. The oil prices seem to have stabilized around $50s and could climb to as high as $60 a barrel in the short term due to a lack of production growth from OPEC and some non-OPEC oil producing countries who have recently decided to extend the production freeze agreement by 9 months. Meanwhile, traders are expecting a major decline in U.S. oil stocks in the coming weeks, which should ease concerns regarding an inventory overhang. This should have a positive impact on oil prices. In this environment, a drop or even flattening of drilling activity seems unlikely. Helmerich & Payne may witness a decline in the pace of growth of drilling activity, but it will be growth nonetheless. This should the company's revenues, earnings and cash flows higher.

Helmerich & Payne dominates the U.S. land rig market with a 19% market share which puts it ahead of its competitors Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS). In addition to this, Helmerich & Payne also has a high-quality asset base. It owns the largest number of technologically advanced 1,500 hp AC rigs, which are far more efficient than the older rigs, than any other company in the U.S. It also has a strong balance sheet, with one of the lowest levels of debt in the industry. Helmerich & Payne, therefore, is a high-quality stock, which is why it trades at a premium to its peers.

Helmerich & Payne's strong financial health also makes it particularly appealing for dividend investors, since the payouts are backed by a solid balance sheet. At the end of the last quarter, Helmerich & Payne had just $492.37 million of debt, which is insignificant for a company that is valued at $5.7 billion and has around $790 million of cash reserves. Its debt-to-equity ratio of around 11% is more than 10 times smaller than the industry's average of 125.86%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. On top of this, it also generates strong levels of cash flows.

Helmerich & Payne usually generates enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as some, if not all, of the dividends. The low debt levels, coupled with the company's ability to generate strong cash flows, have allowed it to reward shareholders by consistently growing dividends for the last 44 years. For the last six months, however, the company has reported a cash flow deficit of $181.5 million, after accounting for capital expenditure and dividends. But that's likely temporary.

Helmerich & Payne has witnessed a surge in costs associated with quickly putting idle rigs back to work in order to meet the growing demand. In fact, in the previous quarter, the company deployed an additional rig after every 52 hours. Thanks to the rapid pace of bringing idle equipment online, the company has ended up burning cash flows, but it has further solidified its position in the U.S. by gaining market share. That will lay the foundation for growth in the long run. Investors will begin to see a surge in revenues, earnings, and cash flows once costs stabilize and the newly activated equipment begins contributing to the company's top and bottom lines.

