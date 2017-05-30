3D Systems - Did We Time Warp Back To 2013?

Are we again in 2013 when there was no price too high to pay for the opportunity to own a sliver of the exciting 3D printing growth opportunity?

Oncoming competition from HP will make even their mundane 3% organic revenue growth guidance for this year tough to maintain going forward.

Investors seem to be infatuated again with 3D Printing stocks despite tepid or non-existent growth.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) has, in our view, inexplicably rallied over 50% since reporting Q117 earnings a couple of weeks ago; these are no longer the halcyon days of 3D printing so we are scratching our head as to what's going on here. Was their quarter that great? After looking at it every which way, the answer is simply "No."

They reported Revenues/non-GAAP EPS of $156.4M/$0.06 vs. consensus $155.8/$0.10. The EPS miss on essentially inline revenues was a function of higher than Street modeled OpEx, which isn't that surprising given the company gives no formal quarterly guidance at this point. To cut to the chase, I believe the name is a no-brainer short at this point.

Key reasons why it's a short now/ASAP

- For roughly 3% organic revenue growth (guidance is ~5% growth but they've already acquired a company which they say will add ~2%), investors are now paying about 40x EV/non-GAAP EBIT (and roughly 40x non-GAAP earnings as their non-GAAP tax rate is minimal).

- Despite the fact that DDD hasn't grown in years (Revenues: CY14 $654M, CY15 $662M, CY16 $633M, CY17E $662M), investors are still giddy enough to put a high growth multiple on what looks to me at best a GDP (or likely lower) top line grower.

- Industry sources (namely 'IDC') cite a double-digit annualized industry growth rate, so clearly, DDD is a share loser.

- New CEO (from HP) has done a good job of cutting a bloated cost structure over the last year-plus since arriving. We believe this dynamic has likely run its course, reflected in an uptick in R&D spend last quarter and a resulting bottom line miss in Q117

- Recent insider selling has emerged by a director who has been a savvy buyer in the recent past.

- A January 2017 acquisition of Vertex appears to be more of a revenue buy, than a logical synergistic acquisition given a low percentage of revenues derived from 3D printing.

Expanding on the points above

DDD has guided to 2%-8% revenue growth in 2017, including approximately 200bps from their Vertex acquisition, putting organic growth in the neighborhood of 3% at the mid-point of guidance. For a supposed growth industry and a stock that is clearly valued as such, this somehow doesn't make much sense to us. In three years (despite acquisitions along the way), DDD will have grown 1.2% (not CAGR, total). Find me another growth stock with sub-0.5% top line CAGR over 3 years!

So we're left with a company growing 3% organically in 2017 based on guidance (and <1% CAGR over the last 3 years despite acquisitions) trading at ~40X an untaxed EV/Earnings (or EBIT). I'd be happy to fill up my short book all day with dozens of names that fit that spectacular short profile.

The relatively new CEO (Vyomesh Joshi) has done a good job of cutting costs, but these improvements are starting to show diminishing returns. In the most recent quarter, DDD showed 5% non-GAAP EBIT margins vs. 3% a year ago (on 3% top line growth). Hardly impressive.

Third-party research sees the 3D printing market growing at a 20%+ CAGR, so clearly DDD is implicitly losing share.

DDD Chairman Lowenbaum, to his credit, has been a savvy trader of his company's stock. In the last couple of weeks, he's sold 50K shares for a bit over $1MM after buying 20K shares at roughly half that price a year ago.

After the new CEO took over, the company's historically disastrous M&A strategy had appeared to be over. Now, we get a Jan '17 Vertex acquisition. All the company has told us is that it's accretive (used $34M in cash and a de minimus amount of shares, so this is simply akin to saying that the acquired company is profitable and/or soon will be given the cash on DDD's balance sheet was earning roughly zero in interest).

What we found most interesting about the recent Vertex acquisition (which is focused on materials) is that it was said on the call discussing the acquisition (1/31/17) that the acquired company had "more than 10% came from 3D printing."

For a 3D printing company to acquire a company that derives less than 20% of revenues (given their quote we feel comfortable assuming that) of their revenues from actual 3D printing materials, we believe smacks of desperation and a buy that merely pads revenue.

While they only claim it added about 2% to revenue, for a company struggling to show any revenue growth at all (~5% revenue growth at the mid-point is current guidance, which includes the Vertex acquisition), this matters and buying 2% of revenue to aid in showing growth is very noteworthy in an industry that is characterized by lumpy revenues due to systems that often cost several $MM each, and, thus, inherent unpredictability.

Risks

High short interest (23% of float) is the biggest risk I see here, though I'd point out it is roughly a third lower in terms of total shares short than where it's been at its highs over the last couple of years.

M&A is always a risk, but I honestly can't imagine who would be dumb enough to buy them up here; there wasn't interest when the stock was in the single digits, so why now at $22 when numbers haven't gone up?

Conclusion

DDD is roughly a GDP-level grower (and has been below that for the last 3 years). While cost-cutting under new management has taken them back to a very modest level of profitability, given the lack of meaningful growth of profits, I struggle to see why this company should be valued at more than 15x-20x operating income to be generous. At the high end, that would put the shares at $12 based on 2017 guidance, which represents almost 50% downside.

