CenturyLink: Why Corvex Likes The Stock

The stock remains a solid recommendation based on the financials of the new entity with or without the CEO catalyst.

Back towards the start of May, Corvex Management, LP presented at the Ira Sohn Conference that CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) was their top pick. The telecom giant remains a core portfolio position of Stone Fox Capital due to strong free cash flows and the high yields.

The stock got an initial bump from the recommendation at the important investor conference. Now the questions is what to do with CenturyLink at $25 based on this recommendation.

At the time, Corvex reported a 5.5% position in CenturyLink to back the conviction of the presentation from Keith Meister. The thesis is based on the purchase of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT), but goes much further than just the merger.

Mr. Meister wants Level 3 CEO Jeff Storey to take over the reigns of the new entity within a year and current CEO Glen Post to become the Chairman. According to the WSJ, Corvex picked Level 3 at the conference four years ago prior to the company buying TW Telecom.

Over this period, Level 3 has far outperformed CenturyLink backing the recommendation of making Jeff Storey the new CEO. The performance isn't even close with CenturyLink losing one third of its value.

CTL data by YCharts

Clearly, Mr. Storey has recent experience of turning a large merger in the sector into a huge success story. Prior to the merger with TW Telecom, Level 3 wasn't exactly a success story and he was a high-level executive since 2008. Though Mr. Storey didn't become the CEO until in 2013, as the stock took off with the merger.

LVLT data by YCharts

So while the success of Level 3 during the CEO tenure of Mr. Storey might be an occasion of great timing, the long-term weakness in CenturyLink is easily matched with the current CEO that took over in 1992.

Corvex sees at least 50% upside in the stock. My own investment thesis sees the stock as cheap due to the high dividend yield supported by the increased cash flow from the Level 3 deal.

The above charts make it difficult to argue against an executive change along with the merger. In addition, my previous article highlighted the free cash flow targets of the new entity reaches $4.6 billion in 2021 before additional debt considerations.

The new CenturyLink easily covers the annual dividend payouts of about $2.2 billion so one can quickly see why Corvex Management likes the deal and wants Story in the CEO role. His past experience of turning these large telecom deals into money makers for shareholders matched with a cheap stock already appears a home run play.

The key investor takeaway is that the nearly 9% dividend appears very solid due to the Level 3 merger. In addition, investors have the potential capital appreciation catalyst based on the obvious management change recommended by Corvex.

