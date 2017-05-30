'Safer' Dividend Dog Follower Favorites Led By McGrath With 31.8% And Orchid With 24.5% May Gains

$5,000 invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield "Safer" FFaves showed 73.09% more net gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten.

Payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, further quantified 'safer' financial resources. Four FFave stocks were disqualified by negative 1-year returns and four more reported as funds or closed-end companies.

The dozen dividend yields ranged from 1.64% to 16.63%. Their free cash yields ranged from 3.17% to 28.16%. The top yielding ten were PFE, CGY.TO, TGT, T, BAK, CIM, PSEC, NRZ, CPTA, and ORC.

12 of 30 equities were deemed "safer" dividend dogs because those dozen showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 5/25/17.

Here are tangible results for the follower favorites as of May 2017.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 1.4% To 31.8% Net Gains For Ten "Safer" FFave Dogs By May 2018

Nine of ten top dividend-yielding "Safer" Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of twelve gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They were tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" FFave dogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 90% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

McGrath RentCorp. (MGRC) was projected to net $318.20, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was projected to net $245.35, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) netted $140.63 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

EPR Properties (EPR) was projected to net $134.76, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was projected to net $119.34, based on dividends, and median target price from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) was projected to net $117.99, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-one brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corporation (TGT) was projected to net $101.32, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

Chimera Investment (CIM) was projected to net $86.34, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was projected to net $61.48, based on a median target price estimate from thirty-two analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

McDonalds (MCD) was projected to net $14.03, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts. plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One FFave 'Safer' Dividend Dog As Seeing A 22.82% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

National Research Corp (NRCIB) projected a loss of $228.23 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

What Sectors Show Up As Represented By "Safer" Dividend May Follower Favorites?

Of eleven sectors, seven were represented by the 12 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. These included: real estate; healthcare; communication services; consumer cyclical; consumer defensive; technology; industrials. Not represented were basic materials, financial services, energy, and utilities.

The count of one dozen safe follower favorite safe dogs by sector showed: real estate (3); healthcare (1); communication services (1); consumer cyclical (2); consumer defensive (1); technology (3); financial services (3); industrials (1. All seven listed sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 30 follower favorites from which these thirteen were sorted. You see above the tinted green listees that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 13 follower favorite dogs report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Four of the 30 were disqualified due to their negative returns in the past year and another four were funds, or closed-end investing companies, with different reporting methods.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a recalcitrant board of directors directing company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $18 to $.14 in June, 2015.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column was used here to eliminate four stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (12) A 5.78% Median Target Price Upside and (13) 94% Net Gain From 12 "Safer" FFaves Upside Dogs Come April 2018

"Safer" FFave top dozen stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 25, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the top ten stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.8% lower dividend from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.2% in the coming year. Notice, price higher than dividend forecasts an overbought condition for the "Safer' Dividend Follower Favorite top yield dogs. They can join the Dow and The S&P500 top ten in their over-bought/over-priced distinction.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Lower Price Bargains In 5 Follower Favorite "Safe" Dividend Stocks To May, 2018

Ten "Safe" dividend top follower favorite firms showing the biggest yields May 25 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FFave dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FFave "Safer" Dogs Would Deliver (14) 18.17% VS. (15) 10.5% Net Gains for All Ten by May 25, 2018

$5,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" May kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 73.09% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of all ten.

The fourth lowest priced "follower favorite" dog, McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.82%.

Ten FFave "Safer" Dividend Dogs Showed 73.09% more Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced

Lowest priced five "follower favorite" safe dogs as of May 25 were: Orchid Island Capital, Inc.(ORC); Chimera Investment (CIM); Cisco Systems (CSCO); McGrath RentCorp (MGRC); AT&T, Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $10.10 to $38.12.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for May 25 were: National Research (NRCIB); Target Corporation (TGT), Cedar Fair (FUN); EPR Properties (EPR); McDonald's (MCD); whose prices ranged from $44.71 to $149.86.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Reader Suggestions

