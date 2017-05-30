Can Apple End Its WWDC Losing Streak?

With shares of technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) trading close to their all-time highs, I continue to get questions about when investors should buy the stock. Everyone wants to know when the next pullback will come, as they are afraid of buying the stock right before a decline. Well, one of Apple's worst trading weeks is coming up, which is rather strange since it usually is a time that showcases the best Apple has to offer.

Next week, Apple will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, known as WWDC, from June 5th to 9th. This is the company's biggest annual event, where management shows off a range of items. Apple uses the conference to unveil new operating systems, like iOS that will power this year's new iPhones, as well as the systems that power other devices such as macOS and watchOS. Some years, Apple launches new products during the conference, but they generally aren't major releases like a new iPhone.

We always get tons of rumors about potential launches prior to WWDC, and this year there are three prominent ones. Perhaps the one item consumers are most looking forward to is the rumored Siri smart speaker, Apple's effort to take on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home. One analyst put a greater than 50% chance at Apple debuting this device at WWDC, although that doesn't necessarily mean it will be available right away. For an extended look at what this device could feature, read MacRumors' full breakdown here.

The other two potential device launches are centered around current Apple product lines. KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in the rumor link above that there's a greater than 70% chance Apple finally launches its 10.5 inch iPad at WWDC. This tablet would be similar in size to the 9.7 inch version, but smaller bezels would allow a nearly edge-to-edge display, resulting in the larger screen. Improved hardware specs and perhaps a second generation Pencil could also help to turn around sales of the struggling iPad line. Additionally, Bloomberg is reporting that Apple will use WWDC to upgrade some of its older Mac line, in particular MacBook Pro laptops.

While sales of products drive most of Apple's revenue, it is the software behind these devices that is the star of WWDC. While we likely won't see major changes this year to macOS, the company is expected to continue to improve watchOS and tvOS in an effort to further integrate those devices with iOS and keep users in the Apple ecosystem. With this year's iPhone launch expected to be the biggest ever, Apple also needs to show off significant improvement to iOS if it wants the super cycle to materialize. A wishlist of iOS 11 improvements can be seen here, with consumers most wanting an upgrade to the Photos App as well as multi-tasking that appears on the iPad. With the rumored Siri smart speaker coming to market soon, there is a big expectation that Apple will make a big upgrade to Siri for this year's version of iOS.

I mentioned in my opening that WWDC week is one of Apple's worst weeks for shareholders. While there's no one specific reason why, my guess is that it's along the lines of "buy the rumor, sell the news." There are always so many rumors that come out before WWDC that don't materialize, making some consumers and investors unhappy. This year, for example, investors may be disappointed if Apple holds off the launch of the Siri smart speaker until this fall. I put together the chart below showing how Apple shares do during WWDC week, and the results may be surprising.

When I discuss WWDC, I like to say that Apple declines every single time, and that's because I like to give an asterisk to 2014. Right after WWDC that year, Apple shares split 7 for 1, so the rise in shares before that happened wasn't really a surprise. In the 15 weeks above that shares declined, the average loss was 3.84%. If you go back to the price chart above, a decline of that this year would basically put Apple shares near a key technical support level, the 50-day moving average.

Next week, all eyes will be on Apple as the company holds its annual developers conference. The technology giant will show off the next versions of its operating systems, with many looking to the iOS reveal for clues regarding the major iPhone launch this fall. There is the potential for some new product launches, including the highly anticipated Siri smart speaker, but none of these devices are critical to the near-term story. Strangely enough, WWDC week is perhaps Apple's worst week as a stock, meaning the annual pullback could provide an opportunity for long-term investors looking to get a better entry price on the stock.