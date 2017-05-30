The Baltic Dry Index Roller-Coaster Ride Has Turned Downhill Once Again

I'll present the facts, it's up to you to decide whether to buy, hold or fold your preferred positions.

I believe Angeliki Frangou will take advantage of it to further reduce the amount of outstanding preferred shares.

Beginning in mid-April, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) headed south once again. Hopefully, this is a seasonal correction, but there is little evidence of this.

As far as I'm concerned, the BDI is the primary measurement of the health of the entire dry-bulk sector of shipping. Yet, there have been a number of green shoots during the past year that promise a sector recovery.

Safe Bulkers (SB) CEO Polys Hajioannou on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript stated the following:

Asset values, as shown in Slide 4, have recovered and have not yet been influenced by the present correction of the rates. A five-year old Cape is sold at about $33 million compared to the low of $21 million in March 2016, and a five-year old Panamax is sold at about $19.9 million compared to $11.1 million lows last year. Asset values still remain lower than the 12-year historical averages, which include also the high values of the peak years of the previous cycle, as well as the recent historical lows.

In addition, he stated a number of facts about the condition of dry-bulk market in general. The excessive order book of the past years has been exhausted. Minimal request for new orders encouraged by the improved charter market of the first quarter were frozen due to the charter market correction and the scarcity of credit facilities. Demand has also risen over the past year as China's iron ore imports grew in proportion to its increased production of domestic steel. In March 2017, Chinese iron ore imports reached a record level, 11% higher than it was during the same month in 2016.

Chinese coal imports via shipping grew strongly during the first quarter of 2017 as a result of increased demand and reduced coal imports from N. Korea, a result of China's mild rebuke because of N. Korea's recent aggressive behavior. Note that China relies heavily on coal, as it remains their strategic fuel for electricity production.

China's soybean imports also set a record high for April, continuing several months in a row of record imports, primarily from Brazil.

Stabilization and the potential decrease of dry-bulk fleet capacity can also be attributed to general financing constraints and the resultant scarcity of financing required for the ordering of dry bulk shipping newbuilds. In addition, the prospects for global growth, which have been enhanced recently, are leading to improved market conditions and improving asset values.

Other dry-bulk shippers representative of this sector are: Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Specifically, Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), the primary concern of this article, has had an interesting few months, making many complicated moves through its subsidiary companies in an effort to shore up its balance sheet while taking advantage of bargain basement prices that would allow it to expand its fleet of ships. Much of this is touched in the following linked article:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

However, it is not my intention or the level of my financial expertise to determine the strength or weakness of this company. That's for you to determine, hopefully with the aid of the discussion and debate in the following comment section. My acknowledged expertise concerns NM's preferreds and how best to profit by their ownership and trades. For this particular article, I have attempted to anticipate how NM's CEO, Angeliki Frangou, will best utilize the current market conditions to her company's advantage. Furthermore, I have limited the discussion of her anticipated decisions only as they relate to the preferred shareholders.

From its recent past history, we know that a major portion of NM's recent debt reduction was accomplished through exchange offers that allowed NM to buy back a large number of its preferred shares at bargain-basement prices, paid for by a combination of cash and common stock in exchange for the preferred shares repurchased. Initially, Angeliki Frangou attempted to accomplish this by acquiring a sufficient number of each of the G and H series of preferred shares to force the elimination of all the protections of the remaining preferred shareholders. This is chronicled in the following linked article:

Anatomy Of Preferred Shareholder Resistance And The Action Taken To Fight A Coercive Corporate Tender Offer

Following that failed duplicitous attempt, Angeliki Frangou presented another exchange offer sans the screw-the-preferred-investors provisions whereby she was able to remove another large block of preferreds from the books in addition to the mounting dollars owed as a result of the missed cumulative payments, five thus far. Consequently, in the near future, especially if the BDI numbers continue to spiral downward, I anticipate that Angeliki Frangou will present another exchange offer to further reduce the number of outstanding perferreds held.

Furthermore, in the event of a sixth missed payment, NM will be hit with a 1/4 point penalty that will effectively increase the coupon rate of both preferred classes by that 1/4 point. Therefore, if at all feasible, I believe that Angeliki Frangou will at least make the next preferred payment to forestall this event. If this is to happen, the restoration of the preferred dividends, Angeliki Frangou realizes that further attempts to recover these preferreds cheaply will be gone. Consequently, as far as she is concerned, it's now or never, her final chance to remove as many preferreds from the market as she possibly can.

As I mentioned, it is not my intention to prognosticate or pontificate about the potential long- or short-term viability of NM. This is something for you to determine, and hopefully with the help of a number of my knowledgeable followers, who usually add value to the discussion, in the following comment section.

My goal is to help you make the best preferred investment decision possible by presenting the true current value of each of its preferreds. Although the G series is currently priced at $17.50 and the H at $17.00, their true values are far higher. They are cumulative preferreds, meaning that all missed payments are owed to the eventual owner of these shares if and when NM has the resources and desire to bring these five missed payments current.

Consequently, the true value for the G series:

Par value $25.00 + (5 X 2.1875 = 10.9375 ) = $35.9375

Consequently, the true value for the H series:

Par value $25.00 + (5 X 2.15625 = 10.78125 ) = $35.78125

If and when NM restores the preferred dividends and knowledgeable preferred investors determine that NM is out of the viability woods, these shares will skyrocket above their $25.00 par value. It's up to you to determine whether the risk is worth the reward. At the time of my initial NM article, I urged consideration of a low dollar-wise risk vs. the potential for an enormous reward. Then, NM-H was priced at $3.05/share. How did that work out?

