Solar Stocks May Be Volatile On Tuesday

First Solar demand could jump as conservative developers move to secure supply.

25th May 2017 could become the effective date for any future actions.

US ITC trade action related to Suniva and SolarWorld is inching forward.

Reuters is reporting that US has notified the WTO that it is considering emergency safeguard tariffs on imported solar cells.

This is the result of the Suniva Section 201 action that we have covered earlier. While the Reuters article mentions only solar cells, the action applies to any product that uses solar cells including solar modules.

The summary of the US note to WHO is available here.

A more detailed version of the note is available here.

US International Trade Commission defines safeguard investigation as follows:

"A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry. During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties. A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury."

Given the filing date or 25 May 2017, this date may be a key date in future proceedings. It is possible that, to avoid a rash of imports ahead of the final decision, tariffs may retroactively become effective on this date.

Given that the chances of an ITC action are significant (likely greater than 50%), we believe that there is a fair chance that there will be a run on solar cells and modules effective immediately in the US.

We expect that several conservative project developers will accelerate their projects or attempt to secure supply that is not impacted by potential tariffs.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) may see a significant uptick in short term bookings and billings.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), SunRun (NASDAQ:RUN), Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) prospects may be muddled in the short term as uncertainty sets in ahead of the decision. While Tesla could benefit from its Buffalo fab, it will be several months before that fab will be ready for production.

As discussed in our earlier note, the Chinese solar stocks should not have much of a long term impact but they too are likely to see volatility due to negative sentiment. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) could see some downward pressure.

Tuesday may bring volatility to these stocks

Before it is here, it is on the Renewable Energy Insights subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar, wind, and battery industry stocks and developing news, please consider subscribing to our Renewable Energy Insights platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR, JKS, JASO, CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.