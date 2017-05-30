Why AMD's Vega Matters

Just as Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) graphics card refresh last year with Polaris lifted revenue, so too will the Vega release. In the next few months, Vega's launch will give AMD a solid offering that will compete with Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) high-end graphics card solutions. Though investors should brace for the limited revenue potential in the near term, there are four highlights from AMD's Vega launch.

1/ GPU Architecture

Source: AMD

AMD said the Radeon Vega will address the immersive and instinct computing markets. The architecture uses a high-bandwidth cache controller and an advanced pixel engine, which high-end computing systems demand. Since the software support is limited for Vega, expected limited adoption for the offering at first. AMD is marketing Vega's release as the "frontier edition," a label that will set customer expectations. AMD will focus primarily on large customers in the enterprise and in the cloud.

Strong sales of Vega following AMD's late-June release would give the company a good footing with the enthusiast gamers. Ultimately, Vega's sustained sales will depend on software companies making updates that make full use of the 16GB of memory and the advanced technologies in the chip. AMD will follow up the release by targeting customers who develop for machine learning and then to those who develop on the professional graphics platform.

2/ Vega Launch coincides with EPYC

AMD's launch of Vega coincides with that of the EPYC CPU launch. This release schedule could accelerate adoption of the two new technologies. Industries that have a high demand for computationally intensive solutions, like data centers, already tested AMD's offering. These customers may make big orders the moment the product is available in the summer. EPYC has a number of architectural advantages over Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) server solutions. On the GPU, Vega implements high-bandwidth memory that software designers may take advantage of. EPYC is on four dies on a multi-chip module with infinity fabric. AMD expects better yields on this manufacturing processes, which should keep the chip competitively priced.

3/ Radeon Instinct

Sometime in the second half of the year, AMD will launch the Radeon Instinct brand. Before that happens, the company needs a proof of concept from its ODM (original design manufacturers) building computing systems powered by Vega and EPYC together.

4/ GPU Roadmap Established Through 2020

Just as AMD has a product roadmap for its Ryzen processors, it also has an architecture plan for its Vega GPU. "Navi" will succeed Vega, manufactured on the 7nm process. By 2020, the next generation GPU will have better performance, higher performance-per-watt, and higher manufacturing yields.

Source: AMD

The GPU sector depends on software taking advantage of the Radeon framework. AMD is encouraging game and software developers to fully use the technology offered with Radeon. By embracing GPUOpen, developers have access to advanced AMD solutions at no cost. In return, AMD gets dozens of games supporting Radeon on the day of launch. Time will tell if development on GPUOpen grows over time. Its success needs developers to pick the platform over Nvidia's proprietary GameWorks.

Year-to-date, AMD is underperforming compared to Nvidia:

AMD data by YCharts

Valuation

Investors are nervous about AMD's earnings and revenue prospects but under CEO Lisa Su's leadership, chances are good that the company's Vega release will find the same success as the Polaris launch. Using a 5-year DCF Growth Exit model, assume AMD grow revenue by between 12 - 25% annually.

Source: finbox.io

This would imply a fair value of around $14 for shares of AMD, giving shareholders over 25% in upside:

Source: finbox.io

Takeaway on AMD Stock

Vega is another critically important release for AMD. The Frontier Edition must win over the developer community. If it does, the high-end GPU will give customers an alternative to Nvidia's closed-end system. Please click the "Follow" button so I may grow my connections here. The button is on my name next to my avatar at the top of the article.