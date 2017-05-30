What's Going On In Consumer Finance? Can The Fed Continue To Underwrite The Consumer?

Whether the consumer can continue to carry the US economy into more economic growth is the question and looms larger as home owners refinance their homes at pre-crisis levels.

Now, some analysts are getting concerned that some imbalances have been created that raise some dark clouds over the retail markets, especially in car loans and brick-and-mortar retail stores.

For eight years, the Federal Reserve has attempted to stimulate consumer spending to spur along economic growth and has been successful in accomplishing this goal.

The whole US recovery from the end of the Great Recession has been built upon the backs of the consumers.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was the leader in this effort, drawing upon his research in the academic world. His objective at the Federal Reserve was to use monetary policy to pump up the stock market, thereby creating a wealth effect that would generate more and more consumer spending, igniting the growth of the US economy.

In this effort, Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve have been remarkably successful. The stock market has almost continuously hit new record highs over the past eight years and consumer spending has led the economy to the third longest economic recovery since the end of the Second World War.

The one element missing from the recovery that Mr. Bernanke and the Fed expected was business investment spending, which has been, at best, lack luster throughout the recovery. As a consequence of this absent element of the recovery, the recovery itself has been only modest over the almost eight years of its expansion. As is well known, the compound rate of economic growth over the past eight years or so has only come in slightly over 2.0 percent making it one of the slowest recoveries on record.

After all of this time, however, some dark clouds seem to be forming in the area of consumer spending.

For one, banks are backing off from the car loan market as consumer debt is piling up.

Ben McLannahan writes on the front page of the Financial Times that "data last week from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation showed the first sequential drop in car loans outstanding at commercial banks in at least six years."

The reason, according to Mr. McLannahan, is that the big banks are "fearing consumers have taken on more debt than they can handle."

"Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, the two biggest banks in the sector, saw double-digit drops on first-quarter originations from a year earlier. Even relatively aggressive car loan specialists such as CapitalOne…are toning down their outlook." "Analysts expect the car loan market to keep growing, fanned by specialist non-bank lenders which focus on borrowers with lower credit scores. But the caution of the big banks-which claim more than 30 percent of the market-shows many now worry about the consequences of looser underwriting."

Mr. McLannahan follows up this front page piece with a more-in-depth, full page review of the US car market titled "Gearing Up for Trouble." Mr. McLannahan writes "delinquencies of US car loans are rising amid allegations of mis-selling and concerns over the bundling of debt."

Then there is the consumer retail sector itself. Again, attention is being drawn to the transitions taking place in this area as buyers move from "brick and mortar" business to on-line business.

The Wall Street Journal presents a graphic review about "Kicking the Tires of the Rundown Retail Sector." The results presented are stunning. As stated in the subtitle to the article, "Retail clothing sales are falling, forcing a deepening retrenchment at major retailers that is hammering their results and their shares."

The culprit? "E-commerce firms are winning a larger share of the market, adding to the department stores' malaise."

Employment in this sector is down dramatically.

A concern for the banking industry is directly related to the performance of the retailers. Lillian Rizzo and Rachel Louise Ensign write in the Wall Street Journal:

"Changing shopper habits…have led retail bankruptcies to hit their fastest pace since the financial crisis-21 this year through Tuesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence."

The good news, for the banking industry is that many of the bank loans that had been supporting these loans were "asset-based loans" using stores' inventories or accounts receivables as collateral.

The not-so-good news: "the troubled industry has the potential to cause other headaches, particularly for smaller banks that do a lot of commercial real estate lending."

The article quotes Christopher E. McGratty, an anlysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.:

"This issue clearly isn't going away." Mr. McGratty "expects smaller banks, some with 20 percent of their commercial real estate exposure focused on retailers, will start to give more disclosure soon on different types of borrowers they serve, from strip malls to big-box stores." "Overall, Keefe Bruyette estimates that banks have $270 billion of retail-related commercial real estate loans."

A side-light to the consumer loan debt issue is the fact that Americans have begun to increase refinancing their homes. As reported by Christina Rexrode in the Wall Street Journal:

"Americans refinancing their mortgages are taking cash out in the process at levels not seen since the financial crisis." "Nearly half of borrowers who refinanced their homes in the first quarter chose the cash-out option, according to data released last week by Freddie Mac. That is the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2008."

Many analysts have not become concerned over this run-up stating that "the fact that more homeowners are tapping their homes for cash represents a healthy confidence in the economy. It comes against a backdrop of continued gains in employment."

However, others are not so positive arguing that "in the run-up to the financial crisis, borrowers used their homes like ATMs."

Well, we'll see won't we.

The Federal Reserve got the consumer back into the game after the Great Recession ended and helped to build the economic recovery on this fact. Consumer spending, therefore, has carried the recovery through eight years - as of June 30, 2017.

Questions are now being raised in some circles about any imbalances that might have resulted from this eight years of aggressive stimulus. It is at least worth our while to keep an eye open related to these concerns.

The stock market continues to bet on the Fed underwriting a continued expansion of the economy…and the stock market. Will the Fed's largesse continue to underwrite consumer confidence and consumer spending in the future?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.