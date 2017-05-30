Regions Financial: One Of The Most Rate Sensitive Banks Offering Large Capital Return

Company overview

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is a regional bank active in the Midwest, Southeast, as well as Texas with approximately 1,500 branches across 15 states, offering the full spectrum of banking services: deposit, lending, wealth management, insurance, and investment banking. Net interest income accounts for a bit more than 60% of total revenues, and the remaining 40% comes from fees. Fees are distributed as follows: 33% comes from Service charges on deposit account, 20% from Credit and ATM fees, 11% from investment management, 8% from mortgage servicing and origination fees, 7% earned from insurance income, 6% from capital markets, and 15% from other smaller activities. The bank has $125B in assets, $98B in deposits and is very well capitalized.

Valuation

RF screens cheap on different metrics. RF has always traded with a discount (measured on P/B relative to the KBW Bank Index) even though the discount has narrowed from a peak at 70% during the financial crisis to 15% nowadays.

A lower ROE than peers explains partially the discount. However, several banks are less profitable than RF but trade at higher multiples such as KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) and People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT).

The lower ROE is also the result of the capital structure (leverage) as RF is better capitalized than peers. ROA allows removing the effect of leverage and demonstrates that the profitability gap between RF and its peers is less than initially expected. Indeed, in terms of ROE, RF ranks near the bottom (14th) whereas, in terms of ROA, RF is in the middle of the group (9th).

Therefore, if RF was able to reduce its equity (via distribution to shareholders), its ROE would mechanically increase. The following table shows what would be its ROE if its capital structure (measured by common equity/total assets) was more in line with peers.

RF's ROE would increase from 7.25% to 8.52%, which is close to the peers' median. The good news is that RF is running its business with too much equity and that the management made it clear that it wants to reduce the capital surplus through organic growth and shareholders distribution. Given the unjustified valuation discount, the company deserves to be analyzed more carefully because it could provide a real investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Net interest income:

The company guides for an increase in net interest income of 3-5%, mainly driven by rates and to a lesser extent volumes.

Loan growth:

RF is confident that volumes will pick up in the coming months as highlighted by the following statements from the latest conference call:

"As it relates to loan growth, we are encouraged by conversations with our customers. Moreover, consumer and small business sentiment continues to improve. In addition, customers particularly in the middle market segment are beginning to plan for future capital expenditures. However, this optimism is yet to translate into the confidence needed to take on additional debt today. For now, customers appear to be in more of a wait and see mode." "We are optimistic that loan growth will improve as the year progresses" "So we clearly have the funding to the extent that the economy picks up in the second half of the year, which we hope and expect" "We're seeing a lot of optimism on the part of our business customers. It's encouraging, but it is not yet resulted in the kind of demand for bank credit that we'd like to see"

However, RF's focus on risk adjusted returns has two negative implications for growth. Firstly, it prevents the company to capture current opportunities if it thinks that the pricing is not adequate. Then, the disposal of some credit portfolios reduces the existing asset base.

"So, as I look at our lost business or the opportunities that we had to grow, in 2016, we looked at over $44 billion in credit. We won about $14 billion or roughly a third that means that of the $28 billion that we did win, over half of that was because we were not satisfied with the pricing or some other structural element." "That same momentum or same sort of paradigm has continued into 2017. We looked at over $10 billion in credit through the first quarter. We won a little over a third and of the business we didn't win, again, about 55% of that was a result of pricing or returns, or some other structural element. The point being, we can change our risk appetite and grow loans, but we're very committed to creating a culture that is focused on risk adjusted returns and that will create more predictability, more consistency. I think that's going to pay off in the long run."

All in all, we think that volume growth will remain muted over the coming quarters as new demand will be offset by prudential risk management actions.

NIM and Rate sensitivity:

RF is considered as one of the banks most sensitive to interest rates (together with BofA, KeyCorp, Comerica (NYSE:CMA), and Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG)). Indeed, the company guides for an NII uplift of $152M for a 100 bps increase in interest rates over all the maturities.

One interesting point is the deposit beta used by RF in its model. The deposit beta measures the change in deposit pricing relative to market rate changes. Indeed, RF uses a deposit beta which ramps up from 40% to 60% through the cycle. In the last rising cycle occurring between 2004 and 2017, RF deposit beta was 54%, and the current deposit beta has been less than 10% so far. If the company is able to maintain its deposit beta at current level (or at least below the 40%-60% range), there is upside to the $152M guidance because a deposit beta lowered by 5% increases the guidance by $31M. We are not sure if the company will be able to do that, but the following section concerning its deposit base gives us confidence that this result might be achievable.

Deposits:

RF has a strong and sticky deposit base. Indeed, the deposits are heavily weighted towards retail clients (65% of total deposits) who are less price sensitive than corporate and institutional investors. Moreover, roughly 50% of deposits are with customers with less than $250,000, making them even less price sensitive than larger clients and reduces the concentration risk for RF. Moreover, loyal clients, defined as clients at RF for more than 10 years, account for more than 40% of the low-cost deposits.

As a consequence, deposit costs and total funding costs are extremely low (14 bps and 32 bps in Q1 2017, respectively), and deposit beta is lower than peers, which is nice to have in a rising rate environment. Finally, the loan to deposit ratio is at 81%, one of the lowest in the industry, giving room for funding loan growth and maintaining competitive pricing.

RF has estimated a deposit beta of 40% in its model evaluating its rate sensitivity whereas its deposit beta is currently less than 10%. Furthermore, the management is very confident about keeping the deposit beta at a low level:

"And we think we'll keep our deposit beta down partly because of loan deposit ratio, partly because of our deposit makeup and the less sensitivity of our deposit franchise to price increases, which is why we think we can have expanding margin continuing."

NIM evolution

RF has done a great job in the past several years in terms of managing its net interest margin. Indeed, the company has been able to increase its NIM despite the challenging macro backdrop and the challenging interest rate environment whereas peers have seen their margin decreasing over the same period. These numbers confirm the strategy of the management about focusing on risk-adjusted returns and the statements about the quality of the franchise in terms of deposits. We have the proof that the company prices very well its business and its funding base; the only remaining question concerns the risk taken by the company in order to get this pricing (another section will be dedicated to this topic).

Non-interest income

The company thinks that the level of activity has reached a bottom and should recover over the coming months.

"We expect capital markets revenue to improve throughout the remainder of the year and expect the first quarter's adjusted non-interest income to represent the low point for the year." "In this particular quarter, our capital markets showed a little bit of volatility to the downside and in particular in our M&A advisory service, which now we believe will grow from here. It just takes time, the pipeline to get emptied out. It takes time to rebuild those. So we feel comfortable with that. I would say in the fixed income space, March was a much better month than January and February was. There was more activity there. And so, we expect that to continue to grow."

The company guides for 1-3% growth of non-interest income in 2017. The company has taken several initiatives in the last quarters in order to grow organically and externally via bolt-on acquisitions in order to boost its fee income. These investments have been mainly done in wealth management, capital markets, insurance, and mortgage business. The management has still plenty of ideas to develop the fee business:

Expenses:

RF has a higher cost/income ratio than peers, offering incremental upside if the company is able to deliver on cost initiatives and with the support of higher rates (hopefully!).

RF, like many other banks, is constantly undergoing a process to improve its efficiency. Indeed, RF has been among the most active to close and optimize its retail network by decreasing its number of branches from 2,381 in 2007 to 1,527 at the end of 2016, representing a reduction of 36%. The company keeps rationalizing its retail network as demonstrated by the consolidation of 103 branches in 2016 and the already announced plan to consolidate 27 more in 2017. RF is also managing its real estate (leases) and its workforce in order to improve the efficiency. As a consequence, costs should remain contained. The company guides for an increase in costs between 0% and 1% in 2017. Operating leverage will increase because revenue will increase more than costs.

Looking at RF adjusted cost/income ratio over time, it is not certain that the company will be able to deliver on cost reductions even though the trend seems to be reversing recently (since the end of 2015).

Credit quality:

The company focuses on optimizing the risk-adjusted returns and the de-risking of its portfolios. This strategy explains the weak loan growth as the management is not ready to grow the business at all costs (the company was deeply burnt in the past, with huge losses in 2008-10 and the need to recapitalize). Here are the different statements from the management highlighting the strong emphasis on risk.

"We are optimistic that loan growth will improve as the year progresses, but remain committed to prudently growing loans without compromising our risk or return requirements." "So, in terms of our expectations for the remainder of 2017, with respect to loan growth, several risk management decisions impacted our first quarter average balances, including declines in energy, multi-family and third-party indirect vehicle portfolios, as well as a strategic affordable housing mortgage loan sale in the fourth quarter of last year." "Our objective is to create a more predictable, more sustainable, more consistent revenue base and performance and we've been very focused on de-risking on risk adjusted returns." "The point being, we can change our risk appetite and grow loans, but we're very committed to creating a culture that is focused on risk adjusted returns and that will create more predictability, more consistency. I think that's going to pay off in the long run." "Well, they are, Marty. But again, we know it's harder today in a competitive environment to grow the kinds of loans that we want to grow. But this is when it requires discipline, and we're going to stay disciplined with regards to capital allocation to organic growth"

We think that focusing on risk is a good objective in general but a very good practice for RF due to its historical performance in terms of credit quality.

Indeed, RF has been severely hit during the financial crisis, and the recovery has been very difficult. The net charge-offs have increased significantly from 2008 to 2010 and remained at a high level until 2013. No need to say, its credit losses were significantly higher than peers during this period. As a consequence of large losses, RF had to increase capital twice, in 2009 ($1.84B) and 2012 ($902M). Since 2014, it is more or less in line with peers. However, RF needs to rebuild investor confidence, and for that, the company has to deliver in terms of good credit quality.

In the first quarter of 2017, net charge-offs have increased to $100M, representing 51 bps of average loans whereas the annual guidance is 35-50 bps. The management is not worried and remains confident in its net charge-offs guidance. According to the company, net charge-offs are not related to a deterioration in credit quality but to three specific events accounting for $39M. Therefore, net charge-offs are expected to be lower in the coming quarters.

"With respect to asset quality, we continue to characterize overall credit quality as stable. Our energy portfolio is performing as expected and there are no emerging concerns."

The focus on risk and the rebalancing of the portfolio towards a more diversified client base (smaller exposure to commercial real estate and home equity and larger exposure to C&I) should put them on a stronger footing and help withstand the next financial crisis.

Balance sheet

All the fundamental points mentioned above are related to the numerator in the ROE formula. The company has also the potential to improve its ROE by reducing its equity (denominator). As demonstrated previously, the management could reduce its equity without being more leveraged than peers. The management has reiterated its commitment to reduce its common equity tier 1 ratio around 9.5% from 11.2% (fully phased-in).

In order to accomplish that effort, the management might return cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends or grow its business (organic growth or acquisitions). RF's capital priorities are organic growth, share repurchases, strategic investments, and dividends. As highlighted several times by the company, the right opportunities are difficult to find. Therefore, a significant part of the capital surplus will be returned to shareholders.

RF has returned $927M and $1,157M in 2015 and 2016, respectively. During the first quarter of 2017, RF has already returned $150M through buyback and $78M via dividends, totaling $228M. We estimate the current capital surplus at $1.7B, but it does not incorporate future capital generation (future retained earnings adjusted of future RWA growth).

A quick exercise shows that RF could generate $1.7B additional capital in less than two years. The purpose of the table is not to forecast with precision the capital generation of RF but more to give a global picture of potential capital generation.

Net income projections are based on the quarterly average net income between Q1/2015 and Q1/2017. Over the same period, RWA change on average by $191M, which is less than the $350M used in the simulation. As you can see, our assumptions are cautious because we use the average of net income, which does not incorporate growth opportunities and NIM improvement. And, we increase RWA reflecting the expected growth in assets (more assets or riskier assets).

The company could double its capital surplus by year-end 2018, and that cash will be available for shareholders through dividends (payout ratio between 30% and 40%) and share repurchases.

Tax reform

RF is a domestic bank. Therefore, it will fully benefit from a tax cut. Of course, everything depends on Mr. Trump and his government, but if it happens, RF will be a nice stock to own.

Conclusion

RF is one of the most asset sensitive banks which should do well in a rising rate environment. Its growth is mainly driven by rates and to a lesser extent by volume; therefore, you should believe in rate hikes before investing. Indeed, the company focuses on "profitable growth", which prevents the company to grow volume at the same pace than peers. This strategy will bear (eventually) fruits in the next credit crisis (if it has been correctly implemented). For the moment, RF faces the negative effects of this strategy on volume, but over the long term, this strategy should pay off. Furthermore, RF has the potential to increase its fee income, mainly through organic growth and potentially with bolt-on acquisitions. The company has also the possibility to manage its cost base, which seems inadequate compared to peers. Finally, RF will return a large amount of capital to shareholders in order to reduce its equity base and mechanically improve its ROE, which could induce a rerating of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.