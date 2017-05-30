Will A Lifetime Of Responsibility Cost You Once You Retire? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Meir Statman argues that the same personality traits that help investors accumulate wealth become “mental mistakes” in the retirement phase of life, a claim of which your correspondent is skeptical.

Following my review last week of Meir Statman's new book, in which I argued for "practical finance for responsible people" as opposed to "behavioral finance for normal people," I encountered an article Statman authored last month in The Wall Street Journal which in a sense argues there is a danger in being overly responsible. The Santa Clara University finance professor writes that the same personality traits that help investors accumulate wealth become "mental mistakes" in the retirement phase of life.

I am skeptical of this claim, but let's hear what Statman has to say:

Think of a retired 65-year-old with a $1 million stock portfolio. He needs an annual $40,000 in addition to Social Security benefits to maintain his standard of living. Assume he earns $20,000 a year from a 2% dividend yield on his stocks, and $20,000 a year from a 2% increase in the value of his stocks. He can comfortably spend $40,000 a year during 30 years of life expectancy. But such spending requires crossing the boundary that separates income from capital mental accounts and dropping the rule against dipping into capital."

Statman goes on to say that many retirees can't make that leap, so they either spend less than they can afford to, so as not to deplete capital, or they dial up the risk, say, by buying high-yield bonds. He's the expert on this, so presumably he's got the empirical data to support such a claim.

But to me this is strange because it seems to be that both of these outcomes require more significant and painful behavior changes than reframing mental accounts in order to spend income. That is to say, why would someone accustomed to spending the equivalent of Social Security plus $40,000, and who can afford to do so, be willing to downshift to spending $20,000 less than that? And how could someone accustomed to avoiding the level of risk implied by junk bonds suddenly warm up to high-yield once in retirement?

Statman's argument is that there is a risk that the responsible frugality one employs to achieve financial independence can morph into miserliness post-retirement. My counter-argument would be that, to the contrary, the habits one has cultivated over a lifetime will last a lifetime. So, according to my view, only a young miser is a candidate for becoming an old miser, whereas a practical and responsible saver is apt to become a practical and responsible spender in his later years. A leopard does not wait for retirement to change its spots. Must we consult a behavioral finance specialist once we turn 65, or will common sense be sufficient reason to crack the retirement account and spend principle?

The article goes on to describe many more issues where people's "framing" of issues supposedly damages their enjoyment of life, be it via consumer purchases, longevity calculations, timing of spending decisions, bequests and more. Some of it is helpful, but I think academic research is best confined to the descriptive rather than the prescriptive. Here's an example of what I regard as the shortcomings of the latter approach. Statman writes:

For many people during their work years, some spending is motivated by social status-'keeping up with the Joneses.' When we're saving for retirement, such comparisons make sense, because it pushes us to strive to get ahead. But that kind of comparison hangs on way too long into our retirement years. It only makes us spend too much, and on things that don't give us true happiness. At this point, we shouldn't be striving to make more, to achieve status. We should be striving to get the most joy out of what we already have accumulated."

I would argue (prescriptively, though that's my role as a commentator) that keeping up with the Joneses never makes sense. Why wait till you're 65 to get the most joy out of life? People are happier when they are content with what they have, without external references, and are unlikely to depart from that approach if it was ingrained at early ages.

We certainly have what to learn from behavioral finance for normal people, and academic research can increase our understanding by adding to our body of empirical knowledge. But we remain a long way off from practical finance for responsible people, and behavioral finance, with its inherently limited understanding of human happiness, is unsuited to getting us there.

