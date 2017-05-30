Cisco: Buy The Dip

At this point, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) might best be compared to a lumbering freight train trying to climb a hill. Sure, Cisco is an integral part of nearly everything that you do on the internet, but revenue has flat-lined over the last four years and analysts do not expect meaningful sales growth over the next 12 months. Nevertheless, Cisco has a cash rich balance sheet, has a dividend yield of more than 3.5% and a free cash flow yield of approximately 8%.

Concerns about Cisco's projected Q4 revenue caused its shares to pull back earlier in the month. While few would consider Cisco a growth stock at this point in time, companies with high free cash flow yields and strong balance sheets tend to look attractive when analyzed using a discounted cash flow model. Below, I outline my analysis, which suggests that patient investors should take advantage of this dip in Cisco shares.

DCF Model

Note: I invite you to read my original article that outlines the DCF sensitivity analysis methodology. The basic idea is that since the results of a DCF analysis can be heavily skewed by making minor changes to the terminal growth rate or firm's cost of equity, I have used a range of long-term growth rates and discount (cost of equity) rates in my analysis below. By using one's own estimate of long-term growth and an appropriate discount rate, each individual investor can come up with their own target price for the security in question.

To get a sense of how effective Cisco is at turning sales into free cash flow, the past five full years of results are analyzed:

Cisco achieves fairly consistent margins and has been able to generate more than 25 cents in operating cash flow for each dollar in revenue over the last half decade. This efficiency, coupled with fairly thrifty spending on capital expenditures (2.5% of sales on average) has led to impressive free cash flow margins, which should continue moving forward.

However, one could argue that Cisco's relatively meager capex spending has helped contributed to recent revenue declines. Analysts expect that sales will decline 2.6% in 2017 before staging a very slight recovery in 2018. This model uses a long-term growth rate of 0% - sales growth is expected to decline in a linear fashion from just shy of 1% in 2018 to 0% in 2022. Based on these forecasted revenues and the above ratios, Cisco's future free cash flows can be estimated as follows:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using Cisco's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 0.95. Based on an 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, Cisco's discount rate is estimated to be 10.1% (rounded down to 10% for this analysis). If you feel like a lower or higher discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After adding the net cash on Cisco's balance sheet and dividing the total value by the 5 billion outstanding shares, the model reaches the following target price:

Even with no significant sales growth projected after 2018, Cisco shares appear undervalued by approximately 8%. While this may not seem like a huge amount of upside, when combined with a dividend yield approaching 4%, low double digit total returns can be expected over the next 12 months.

Sensitivity Analysis

My favorite part of the DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the Cisco model using a range of long-term growth estimates (-2% to +2%) and discount rates (9% to 12%). The target prices range from a low of $27.40 to a high of $43.42 (36% upside from the current share price).

The red cells in the below table illustrate scenarios in which Cisco shares are currently overvalued by 10% or more, while green cells are scenarios in which the shares are currently meaningfully undervalued. The company's balance sheet strength and above average margins help limit downside risk, even if revenue declines in future years and an elevated discount rate is used:

The sensitivity analysis confirms the stability of Cisco as an investment. While its potential upside might be less than that of many other technology companies, this is balanced by its fairly limited downside.

Conclusion

Not all investors will get excited about the prospect of becoming shareholders of Cisco. This lumbering giant is struggling to return to revenue growth and despite the recent pullback, shares have advanced approximately 20% since June of last year. Nevertheless, my discounted cash flow model and accompanying sensitivity analysis demonstrates that the recent dip in Cisco's share price has created an opportunity. In a stock market that is overvalued by many traditional metrics, dividend investors should seriously consider adding Cisco to their portfolios.