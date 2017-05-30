Ensco Plc. To Acquire Atwood Oceanics In An All-Stock Transaction.

I consider this merger as a net positive for both ESV and ATW. The new company created will be stronger long-term and will be able to compete even better.

Atwood shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Ensco for each share of Atwood common stock for a total value of ~$10.4 per Atwood share.

Ensco plc., and Atwood Oceanics, Inc., jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Drillship Atwood Advantage.

News today:

Ensco Plc. announced today the following:

Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) and Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ensco will acquire Atwood in an all-stock transaction. The definitive merger agreement was unanimously approved by each company's board of directors... ...Under the terms of the merger agreement, Atwood shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Ensco for each share of Atwood common stock for a total value of $10.72 per Atwood share based on Ensco's closing share price of $6.70 on 26 May 2017. This represents a premium of approximately 33% to Atwood's closing price on the same date. Upon close of the transaction, Ensco and Atwood shareholders will own approximately 69% and 31%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of Ensco plc. There are no financing conditions for this transaction. Ensco expects to realize annual pre-tax expense synergies of approximately $65 million for full year 2019 and beyond. The combination is expected to be accretive on a discounted cash flow basis.

Ensco Chief Executive Officer Carl Trowell said:

The combination of Ensco and Atwood will strengthen our position as the leader in offshore drilling across a wide range of water depths around the world - creating a broad platform that we can build upon in the future. This acquisition significantly enhances our high-specification floater and jackup fleets, adding technologically advanced drillships and semisubmersibles, and refreshing our premium jackup fleet to best position ourselves for the market recovery. We believe that the purchase price for these assets represents a compelling value to our shareholders, which is augmented further by expected synergies from the transaction.

Commentary:

This merger marks undeniably the beginning of a new era. The offshore drilling industry is facing a very difficult market environment and will have to merge to cut operating expenses by cost synergies.

Ensco Plc., combined with Atwood Oceanics will have a strong and modern fleet.

1 - Ensco's fleet status and rigs contracted as of May 1, 2017:

ESV 05/01/2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Ensco DS-6 8,5 2 0 0 0 0 Ensco DS-8 8,5 12 12 11 0 0 Ensco DS-10/new 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drillship 17 14 12 11 0 0 Ensco 8503 5 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 6001 8 6 0 0 0 0 Ensco 6002 8 12 12 0 0 0 Ensco 5004 8 7 0 0 0 0 Ensco 5006 8 12 8 0 0 0 Semisubmersible 32 37 20 0 0 0 Ensco 52 4 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 54 8 12 12 12 12 9 Ensco 67 8 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 68 3,1 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 71 8 8 0 0 0 0 Ensco 72 4 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 76 8 12 0 0 0 0 Ensco 80 7 12 0 0 0 0 Ensco 84 8 12 12 12 8 0 Ensco 87 3 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 88 8 12 11 0 0 0 Ensco 92 8 12 12 12 12 12 Ensco 96 8 12 2 0 0 0 Ensco 97 8 12 2 0 0 0 Ensco 100 7,2 11 0 0 0 0 Ensco 101 4,5 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 104 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 106 5 12 12 12 12 12 Ensco 107 3 0 0 0 0 0 Ensco 109 8 1 0 0 0 0 Ensco 120 6 12 12 12 0 0 Ensco 121 6 2 0 0 0 0 Ensco 122 4 0 0 0 0 0 Jackup 137,8 142 75 60 44 33 Thunder horse 8 12 12 24 0 0 Mad Dog 8 12 12 24 0 0

Ensco Plc. Quick presentation.

Important links:

Press release about the 1Q'17 results. Click here.

1Q17 conference call. Click here.

Liquidity and Long-term debt.

$2.1 billion of cash and short-term investments

$2.25 billion available revolving credit facility

$4.9 billion of long-term debt

World's second largest offshore fleet (from website).

8 drillships including 1 under construction

9 dynamically-positioned semisubmersibles including - 3 with mooring capabilities

3 moored semisubmersibles

32 premium jackups including 1 under construction

2 deepwater managed units

1 semisubmersible and 5 jackups held for sale/to be retired

New ultra-deepwater fleet

Average age: 5 years

1 drillship under construction

Industry-leading jackup fleet

$2 billion+ invested in jackup fleet since 2005

1 ultra-premium harsh environment under construction

6 rigs outfitted with Ensco's patented Canti-Leverage Advantage

Geographic reach

Operations span six continents

Drilling experience in virtually every major offshore basin

Headquarters in London and corporate office in Houston

Major offices in Angola, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Singapore, UAE and USA

2 - Atwood's fleet status and rigs contracted as of May 1, 2017:

ATW 05/09/2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 day rate Atwood Achiever 8 0 0 0 500 Atwood Archer (under construction) 0 0 0 0 - Atwood Admiral (under construction) 0 0 0 0 - Atwood Advantage 4,1 0 0 0 500 Total Drillship 12,1 0 0 0 Atwood Condor 0 12 6,3 0 289 Atwood Osprey 5 4 0 0 187 Total SemiSub 5 16 6,3 0 Atwood Aurora 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Beacon 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Mako 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Manta 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Orca 6,5 4 0 0 90 Total Jackups 6,5 4 0 0

Atwood Oceanics' second-quarter results and fleet. Click status.

At the end of the last quarter, long-term debt was $1.298 billion with no debt maturity until May 2019.

Remaining liquidity was $700 million at the end of 2016 (including the remaining revolver with the balance at $449 million) after the company paid $55 million as a milestone for the two UDW Drillships under construction, $68 million in debt service and $55 million in maintenance. The last equity financing added approximately $175+ million net, which increased liquidity to approximately $875 million.

Balance sheet table for ATW

Balance sheet items ATW Total Revenues in $ million 167.71 Operating Expenses in $ million 64.28 Net loss in $ million (28.86) EPS in $/ share (0.37) Cash and Cash Eq. in $ million 435.21 LT debt in $ billion 1.30 Total Debt in $ billion 1.30 Shares Outstanding in million 80.47 Capex this quarter in $ million 154.45 EV/EBITDA (YTD) ratio 3.64

Conclusion:

I consider this merger as a net positive for both ESV and ATW. The new company created will be stronger long-term and will be able to compete even better. I believe it is a good news for Atwood Oceanics overall because the company was getting financially weaker and risk of restructuring was possible.

The problem is that Ensco is inheriting two under-construction drillships without a long-term contract. However, Atwood announced that one of the drillship may eventually get a contract in Brazil.

ATW data by YCharts

Looking at the first reaction by the street, it seems that investors are considering this deal as fair for both companies. We will have to wait a few months to see how this merger will create costs synergies.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade ESV and ATW as well but I own a long-term holding with ESV. I have a HOLD rating as a long-term until the market shows a recovery.