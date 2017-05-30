It's A 1% Economy

This week we review new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, the Flash Composite PMI and the second estimate for first-quarter GDP.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

New Home Sales

The housing market is showing some signs of weakness. New homes sales fell 11.4% in April to a 569,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate. This was from an upwardly revised 642,000 rate in March. Every region of the country realized a sales decline for the month, and sales are now up just 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. The median price of a new home declined 3.8% over the past year to $309,000, as inventories rose to 5.7 months of supply, based on the current sales pace.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales fell 2.3% in April to 5.57 million on seasonally adjusted annual basis, which puts sales up just 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. This is not too alarming, considering that we hit a new expansion high for existing home sales last month; but the pace of sales growth for both new and existing homes is clearly slowing. Inventories rose to 4.2 months of supply from just 3.8 in March. The housing market is not contributing to the overall rate of economic growth coming out of the gates in the second quarter.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders for durable goods declined a very disappointing 0.7% in April, and even when we exclude the volatile transportation sector, orders fell 0.4%. Orders are now up just 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. On a positive note, March orders were revised upward to a gain of 2.3%, but this was already factored into the revision of first-quarter GDP. April's report reflects a deceleration from what was an already weak first quarter.

Business investment is abysmal, as orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital expenditures, were flat in April. March's gain was revised to an unchanged reading. The shipment of these goods, which is used to calculate GDP, declined 0.1%. The weakness in new orders means that shipments are not likely to be strong in June or July.

Flash Composite PMI

Early indications from Markit's survey of the manufacturing and services sectors for May show modest improvement from April. The US Composite Output Index rose from 53.2 in April to 53.9 in May. The overall improvement was driven by the service sector, which outweighed a modest deterioration in the manufacturing sector.

The improvement in service sector business activity led to the first increase in backlogs in four months. Hiring picked up from what was a seven-year low in April. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector reported the weakest business conditions in eight months, as output, new orders and employment growth slowed. This Flash Composite PMI report is consistent with an annualized rate of economic growth of 1.5%.

First-Quarter GDP Revision

The first quarter was not as bad as first reported, as the rate of economic growth was revised upward from 0.7% to a still uninspiring 1.2%. The improvement was primarily a function of an increase in consumer spending, which picked up from 0.3% to 0.6%. Yet, this is still one of the weakest quarters of consumption growth since 2009, and I don't see an improvement on the horizon for what has been stagnant to declining real income since the beginning of the year.

The main reason I continue to expect a further deterioration in the rate of economic growth, which is a contrarian view, is that real income has been declining on a year-over-year basis. Income is what fuels personal consumption, which is what accounts for approximately two-thirds of our economic activity.

Unless we see some form of meaningful fiscal stimulus in 2017, I expect that the rate of economic growth will be closer to 1% than the 2% or more than the consensus now expects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.