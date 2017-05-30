Navient: Cash Flow Machine Keeps Rewarding Shareholders

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) does not get much interest from individual investors: less than 4% of the float is not held by institutional investors or insiders. Given the attractive dividend yield (4.5% as of the time of this writing) and solid coverage, I actually find that rather surprising. In general, I suspect that the relative lack of interest stems from limited and off-point coverage (sparse research on Seeking Alpha as an example) which does little to help investors understand the business model at work here, along with fundamental drivers for the company's future.

In many ways, the company reminds me of Ocwen (NYSE:OCN): A core loan business in wind-down (Federal Financial Education Loan Program, or "FFELP"), a swirling political firestorm in its core business (student loans), and concerns around liquidity. While there are many valid concerns here, in my opinion, these are all largely baked into the price at current levels, and there is an excellent case to be made for being long at current share prices, especially in relation to where the rest of the financials industry now trades.

Business Overview

Broadly, Navient describes itself as a loan management, servicing, and asset recovery company. For a little historical context, Navient began its life as a publicly-traded company in 2014, after Sallie Mae (NYSE:SLM) announced plans to split into two companies: an education loan management business (what would become Navient) and a legacy consumer banking business, which would retain the Sallie Mae name. While Navient has taken baby steps into diversifying its business lines (acquiring healthcare payments firm Xtend Healthcare and BPO outsourcing firm Gila LLC in 2015), the company has remained true to its education loan roots.

Within its portfolio, Navient holds both FFELP and private education loans, with the difference being that private loans bear the full credit risk of the customer and are not insured or guaranteed by the government, unlike those originated within the FFELP program. At this point, the vast majority (79%, or $87B in outstanding UPB as of the end of Q1 2017) of the portfolio is made up of FFELP loans, but this mix is shifting by necessity.

In 2010, as part of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act, Congress eliminated the FFELP program, and as of July of that year, all federal loans were originated by the Department of Education instead. Compounding the situation, as part of its separation from Sallie Mae, Navient agreed not to originate new private education loans until January 2019. Thus, any new loans in its portfolio (to replace run-off from defaults/prepayments) has had to come in the secondary market via asset purchases.

Unlike Ocwen and its niche within servicing delinquent home loans, there is no shortage of assets to acquire and/or service. Last month, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agreed to sell its $6.9B portfolio of student loans to Navient; just another one of many large deals by banks ($8.5B by Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in 2014 as another example) to offload these loans from their balance sheets. For banks, these are low margin, higher risk holdings that tend to drag down stress testing results, which has made many firms willing sellers, particularly during the 2010-2014 period.

Asset sales have slowed since then, and this deal hopefully marks a turnaround in acquiring larger pools of assets for Navient, as banks that still have these holdings have been unwilling to sell at prices amicable to the company (above its cost of funding) in recent years. For background, loans acquired by Navient are generally securitized into asset-backed securities ("ABS"), and ratings agency pressure on rating these loans has driven demanded yields within ABS higher.

First, Navient generally holds the rights to any excess spread remaining after bondholders are paid on its ABS, so higher yields put pressure on any residuals they might recover in this way. But more importantly when it comes to retaining leverage via scale, most banks have "seasoned" student loan debt on their balance sheets (originated before 2010).

These have lost value since origination, despite the solid underlying credit quality of these. Banks have to take a write-down on assets as a result - something many banks have generally been unwilling to do, but a necessity if they wish to unload these (Chase booked a write-down of $160M as part of the recent sale to Navient).

Financials

Obviously, the FFELP portfolio will continue to decline. The company controls more than a third of all outstanding FFELP loans, and large portfolio acquisitions like the recent Chase deal are going to be hard to come by. Navient owns nearly one quarter of private education loans, but this should be a stable and/or growing market for Navient, particularly when the moratorium on the company's ability to originate loans itself expires at the end of next year. While this will increase risk, the company does earn a much higher net interest margin on private loans to compensate.

There are some risks to margin, however. Navient uses floor contracts and other derivative products to convert some of the company's liabilities from three-month LIBOR ("3ML") with a quarterly reset to other indices that track the asset base, such as one-month LIBOR ("1ML"). The differences in spread can create pressures on net interest margin as a result, and it is not economically feasible for Navient to hedge all the risk here when it comes to basis and repricing risk.

The company has $25B worth of FFELP loans indexed to 1ML that have funding indexed to 3ML, and $14B of private education loans indexed to the prime rate that have funding tied to LIBOR. The spread has historically been quite tight (11bps on average between 2010 and 2015), including a three-year period from 2013 to 2015 with historically low spreads. The shift to a rising interest rate environment has created some volatility in these spreads, which has impacted margin.

The recent missing in earnings per share in Q4 2016 and Q1 2017 can be pinned pretty firmly on these shifts. While the spread has come down significantly from its highs (Q1 saw measurable improvements in ABS spread), it is an area to watch for shareholders. Management matches my own opinion that spreads will remain above recent historical norms, so that needs to be taken into account.

On the plus side, investors should expect lower loan provisions and improvements in credit quality to continue. Despite what you might hear in the press, delinquency and default rates, both on a percentage and nominal level, continue to decline:

* Navient, SFIG 2017 Conference Presentation, February 2017

For new graduates, unemployment rates are less than half what they were in 2010 for the class of 2016. It shouldn't be a surprise then to see declining delinquency rates. Further, borrowers who have lower amounts of student loan debt actually have much higher rates of default by a large extent. This helps overall portfolio structure in most cases (large increases in default rates may not impact a particular ABS to the extent that might be expected).

Reasons for this are varied: Most students with smaller student loan debt (<$5K) may not have completed school at all; payback rates are much stronger among graduates versus drop-outs. Additionally, students with higher debt loads may have higher levels of education (graduate level law/medical school, etc.) and have stronger job prospects upon graduation that allow them to tackle higher nominal debt levels.

The Potential Negatives: One To Ignore, One To Watch

There are two real negatives that I can see here: cost of funding and potential political regulatory issues. Navient held $14.1B in unsecured debt at the end of Q1 2017 that it has used to fund corporate operations and purchase loan portfolios. This debt load was covered by tangible net assets ($17.4B at the end of Q1), in-line with management's targeted ratio of 1.2-1.3x coverage.

Liquidity/refinancing risk is something to watch. Even after recent refinancing activity, there is still $4.6B in debt that will need to be refinanced over the next two and a half years, including $4.1B in 2018/2019. Credit markets remain open, as Navient rolled over $1.9B in debt during Q1 at favorable rates. Still, Navient is incredibly reliant on liquidity to maintain its operations. All three credit ratings agencies rate the company below investment grade, which naturally is less liquid and carries higher cost of funds.

Liquidity availability has shrunk measurably under the company's secured credit facilities ($11.2B in 2015 to $2.6B in 2016) primarily due to a $7.1B reduction in availability with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines ("FHLB") facility. The reduction was taken by FHLB in relation to the January 2016 publication of new rules by the company's regulator (FHFA) for certain companies, and was not a direct measure taken against Navient solely.

Bond markets have quite a favorable opinion of the company's unsecured debt. Navient's 5.875% coupon senior unsecured notes (due 2024) now trade basically at par, after trading as low 75 cents on the dollar back at the beginning of 2016.

Liquidity needs aren't heavy (the company isn't originating loans anymore), and any asset buys (which are generally quickly securitized) have not had any issues. Given the company's recent buy of JPMorgan's $6.8B portfolio, I think it is quite clear the company has no problem getting its hands on capital to fund its normal operations at a profit (JPMorgan deal is immediately accretive to earnings per management).

Political and regulatory issues, however, cannot be discounted so easily. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), in its seemingly ongoing push to prove its relevancy, announced a lawsuit against Navient in January 2017 . The regulatory body claims that Navient created obstacles for borrowers for years by providing bad information, processing payments incorrectly, and failing to properly respond to borrower complaints.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that that the company cheated struggling borrowers out of their rights to lower repayments, causing them to pay more than necessary to clear their loans. This lawsuit follows a series of settlements and investigations by the Department of Justice and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation into the company's treatment of borrowers.

Elected officials have also been wary of Navient's operations. Senator Elizabeth Warren in the middle of last year, during which she pressured the Department of Education to cut ties with Navient. This aggressive posturing from Warren came soon after the department's decision to extend Navient's contract for five years.

Like with Ocwen, analysis of the underlying ABS show that Navient has had a better track record when it comes to minimizing delinquency rates within its portfolio, so shareholders once again find themselves in the middle of what essentially is an act of political gamesmanship. Facts aside, that does not mean that legal expenses and settlement costs will not mount for Navient over the next several years.

Valuation, Takeaway

I see $1.90/share in earnings for fiscal 2017, with declines in underlying core earnings compared to prior year due to run-off (excluding the $0.09/share impact from the JPM deal). The company's capital return program (set to retire $2B in shares over fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017) has been a large driver of returns (22% of shares retired in past two years). $2.05/share in earnings for fiscal 2018 seems likely, at which point the company will finally be able to re-enter the private loan origination market.

Navient's "peer group" of consumer-targeted financing (Regional Management (NYSE:RM), Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC), Enova (NYSE:ENVA), etc.) trade at a forward P/E ratio of 10x on average; based on that ratio, Navient should trade towards $20/share, or roughly 50% upside. While there are risks here, you would be hard-pressed to find a consumer finance company without a little bit of hair.

The obvious risk here is the pending litigation from the CFPB. Any harsh impact could significantly dent underlying valuation (management believes fair value of shares to be in the mid $20s/share) and divert cash flow away from capital returns and towards regulator pockets.

Nonetheless, at current prices, I think the risk/reward is favorable for a small position, and I've gotten behind this company on a forward basis. Within financials, I continue to find that the best opportunities remain in companies like this; ones with a little bit more "hair" so to speak. Risk-taking will likely be rewarded over the next several years, but position sizing needs to be made appropriately.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.