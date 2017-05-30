Were The Bears Wrong Again?

The Bull is now over eight years old. The bears have been crushed. Do they finally have it right.

The has been up every day since that "Worried Wednesday," however.

The bears came out of hibernation again, one week ago last Wednesday. They "cried wolf" once again, and once again they were wrong. The market has gone up every day since the 372 point drop on that "worried Wednesday."

Once again on that day, I sent out a special bulletin to my followers. I reminded them yet again that markets follow earnings, and the events of that day had no impact whatsoever on those 2017 and 2018 S&P 500 earnings projections.

I also pointed out a few stocks to keep their eye on during the brief pullback. More on that in a bit. I gave out a BUY SIGNAL on the market on March 27th, 2009. That BUY SIGNAL has remained in place ever since. I am not a perma-bull, however. I will eventually put out a SELL SIGNAL when this happens….

Geopolitical events can certainly rock markets. I always check the futures for the next day before I retire to bed each night. I noticed that the futures were down well over 100 points on Tuesday, March 16th. I knew that the next day was going to be a rough day in the market.

As I searched for the reason as to why the futures were down so much, I soon found the answer. The market was suddenly pricing in political turmoil at home, a long protracted "Watergate" like investigation, and an end of the Trump pro-growth agenda.

Many of the headlines across almost all of the usual media outlets were quite alarming. The discount brokers knew that their cash registers would be ringing loudly on Wednesday as those $6.95 dollar trade can really add up on extremely volatile days.

I proceeded to treat Wednesday just like any other day in the market. Between the four portfolios that I manage professionally, I hold about 100 individual positions. I have found during my 2 decades in the business that it is better to make a lot of "little" decisions as opposed to making one big decision about your holdings.

This makes the task much more manageable, and it tends to take the emotion out of the equation. Emotion can be an investor's worst enemy. Behavioral studies have shown that the emotion of fear is nearly twice as strong as the emotion of greed.

Greed can obviously get us into trouble, but fear can be even worse. Those that sold everything on that "worried Wednesday" have now witnessed a seven-day win streak in the market. Ouch, that has to hurt.

In fact, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are now breaking out to new all-time highs. I hate to rub salt into the wound if you sold, but a fact is a fact. The bears were wrong once again.

Studies have shown that if you miss those rare best days in the market, it can really take a big toll on your portfolio over time. The problem is that most of those "best days" are clustered around the "worst days" in the market.

Wednesday, May 17th was one of those "worst days" in the market. If you sold, you have now missed seven very good days in a row. To make matter even worse, you now have to determine when to get back in.

I know investors that have missed much of this 8 year plus bull- run, because they were influenced by fear fed by sensational headlines, instead of focusing in the MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR in the market. What is the most important factor as it relates to the overall market?

These three things: EARNINGS! EARNINGS! EARNINGS!

I can't even begin to count how many times during this eight-year plus bull market, that I have written articles about the favorable earnings picture for the S&P 500. This should be your number one indicator to fall back on during times of turmoil, or extra noise in the market.

Here are just a several of my recent articles on this all-important subject:

I basically write one article per week for various sites. My record is right there. Maybe I have sounded like a broken record, but it always comes back to EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS. More on that in a bit.

So if you have gone to cash many times since March of 2009, or went to all cash last Wednesday, what can you differently next time? These roundtrips could be getting really, really costly for you.

I don't have any magic formulas, but there are several rules that I applied last Wednesday that I apply every day in the market.

I always have a good handle on the direction of past S&P 500 earnings and the expectations for future earnings. I update them every week in my newsletter. This to me is the most important indicator for the overall market and for individual stocks. I always have a good handle on the current valuation of the overall market and the individual stocks that I own. To me, valuations are the second most important indicators as it relates to individual stocks and indexes. Without this knowledge, you are missing one very big piece of the equation. I look at one year charts of each and every one of my holding every day. I also look at hundreds and hundreds of other one year charts on a daily basis. My Best Stocks Now database and spreadsheet currently has 4,260 stocks, indexes, mutual funds, and etfs in it. They are ranked from 1-4,260 daily using my proprietary quant formulas. These rankings are based on valuation and momentum. Make your decisions one holding at a time. To buckle at the knees and sell everything is rarely the right thing to do. In fact, it has been exactly the wrong thing to do as this market has more than tripled since 2009.

So here is how my day went, and the analysis that I sent out after the market closed on that "Worried Wednesday."

I sold all of my shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) for a 44% gain on that day. The valuation no longer made any sense to me after a huge run up in the stock. The sell had nothing to do with the drop in the market that day.

I also sold three underperformers that were not delivering the alpha that I expected out of them after holding on to them for several month. These moves also had nothing to do with the big drop.

The most important decisions that I made however, was to "hold" the many, many other positions that I held. Many of those stocks are now up considerably since that day. I did not ring the cash register at Scottrade or any other discount broker on that day.

My final analysis of the day's sell-off was that on a scale of 1-10, it was about a "2" despite being the worst day of the year. I reported that evening to my followers "that very little damage had been done."

It seemed to me to be more about politics and very little about earnings. I also said that "the eight year plus bull market was still intact, but the recent momentum run may have come to a screeching halt." I was wrong about that one. The momentum picked up right where it left off.

I also mentioned the following potential buy candidates: AMAT, AVGO, CSX, TCEHY, CSX, AMT, CCI, along with a couple of hedges just in case. (SKF and QID.)

Now let's return once again to the most important indicator of all in the market. Earnings have been growing every year since 2009. The market has been going up every year since 2009. We are expecting record earnings this year and record earnings again next year. For all of 2017, earnings are expected to come in 10% higher than 2016.

In fact the first quarter of 2017 is now in the books. It was the best quarter since 2011. Earnings came in a whopping 13.9% higher than the same comparable quarter last year. I had two more big winners this past week after blowout earnings reports.

The first one was Best Buy (NYSE:BBY):

I own it in my Income & Growth Portfolio, as it sports a 2.3% dividend yield. I currently do not have any exposure to the bond market in this portfolio as I believe that interest rates are headed higher over the next 3-5 years.

My second earnings winner this past week was Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The company also blew out their EPS estimates.

If the market can continue to hold on to a multiple in the 17X-18X area, this market can continue to go higher. What will finally bring an end to this eight year plus bull?

EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS

Eventually S&P 500 earnings will peak along with the U.S. economy. We will find out how all of the index investors and passive investors do when that eventually happens. In the meantime, I remain an active and bullish investor, but stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT, AVGO, CCI, CSX, TCEHY, AMT, BBY, VEEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.