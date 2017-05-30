What The Market Is Saying About Chevron's Current Valuation

The following discussion is a follow up to my report, "Do The Math, Chevron Is Undervalued" published on May 24th. In that report, I discussed Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) undervaluation according to my discounted models. Since then a few readers have asked me to run a lower oil price deck in my model to test Chevron's valuation sensitivity. If I can comply with the requests, I am happy to accommodate.

As a quick summary, in the Chevron valuation report, I used Brent oil prices as my benchmark, starting at U.S. $55/bbl and Henry Hub at U.S. $3.10/Mcf and escalated the prices at 10% over the life of each of Chevron's stated regions of production. Cash flows were discounted at 8.8%, essentially creating a conservative flat oil price case. Future prices going forward in present value terms are essentially valued at $55/bbl and $3.10/Mcf.

Whether you use the North Sea's Brent price or the U.S. WTI, as your benchmarks; the critical driver is Chevron's actual realized oil and gas price within each reserve region. The differential between the benchmark and a company's realized price can be either a premium or a discount depending on the quality of the crude being produced in the region. The price differential is applied to forecasted oil & gas prices for each year of projected oil and gas production and it is a critical value driver in the analysis.

Ok, so much for the brief intro recap. I decided to run price sensitivities in $5/bbl increments above and below my base case valuation of $128.30/share as reported in the May 24th report. I kept the price of natural gas constant at $3.10/Mcf to see a purely oil price effect upon the valuation. My discounted models ran oil prices at $40/bbl, $45/bbl, $50/bbl, $60/bbl, $65/bbl and $70/bbl, with the base case at $55/bbl.

For each oil price change, the models adjusted the downstream - Refining and Retail Marketing valuation and total company earnings and cash flow. It is important to remember that as oil prices change there is an effect upon refining and retail earnings and that impacts the overall company valuation. Simply put, oil prices are a feedstock cost to refining, when oil moves lower refining margins improve and company earnings and cash flow improve and the downstream valuation moves higher. The extent of margin improvement depends on the overall demand for refined products as gasoline and diesel and people's behavior with their disposal income. Likewise, when oil prices move higher refining feedstock costs increase, and company profits move lower. The lower or higher earnings from the downstream business impacts the overall company valuation lower or higher, respectively. The contrary move in earnings between the upstream and downstream is the benefit of vertical integration that allows for earnings diversification and counter-cyclicality in a company's earnings stream.

Valuation Sensitivities to Oil Price

The chart and table below captures Chevron's share valuations at different oil prices.

What is noticeable is that the positive delta in valuation for oil prices above $55/bbl appears to be greater than the negative delta below $55/bbl.

The next chart compares 2017 earnings per share - EPS and 2017 net operating cash flows (NCF: operating cash flow less working capital changes and capital spending) as we move in $5/bbl increments. Again, changes in EPS and NCF appear to move a greater amount as oil prices move higher.

In the next chart, we can see the delta from the base case at $55/bbl between changes in the appraised equity values caused by $5/bbl changes in oil prices more clearly.

The last chart presents a different view of changes in oil price and resultant changes in the equity valuation per share. But the message is clear at higher prices, the valuation moves disproportionately higher, and at lower oil prices the valuation moves disproportionately less.

At a delta of $48.77 the oil price is at $70/bbl.

Investors Oil Price Deck for Chevron

To calculate what oil price investors in the market are currently valuing Chevron, I back solved for what oil price would equate to Chevron's current stock market price as of Friday May 26th. At an oil price of $47.85/bbl the valuation per share equated to Friday's closing market price of $104.62/share. The results indicate that investors in the market believe a low oil price environment will continue for the long-haul. Investors may be correct, as they view the current unrelenting production from U.S. unconventional shale continuing at today's pace into the foreseeable future. But, there is a countering view that shale production may not continue at its current pace. I laid out this view in my report on March 31st titled "Are High Levels Of U.S. Shale Production Sustainable?"

Conclusion:

It appears that Chevron's valuation moves disproportionately higher when oil prices rise due to its greater portfolio weighting to oil prices and the company's greater weighting to upstream activity over the downstream. In short, Chevron is biased to its upstream and to crude oil production. Crude oil margins are wider in the upstream that allow a greater impact upon earnings and valuation when prices rise compared to when prices fall. The changes do not appear to be linear. Additionally, investors appear to be pessimistic on future oil prices. However, I continue to believe that oil prices will begin a slow climb to the upside by late 2017 and into 2018 as global supply and demand move into gradual balance.

