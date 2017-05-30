Starbucks: Breakout On Growing Ticket

Starbucks is limiting the risk and proving the upside by doing experimental launches. Mercato in Chicago and Princi at Reserve stores.

Comps growth isn't going to come from price increases, it's going to come from food. Last quarter food contributed 2 points to US comps.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a roaster and retailer of specialty coffee with expansion into tea and food. We believe this expansion into food will drive future ticket growth.

Starbucks provides same store sales comparisons (comps) for stores that have been open for at least 13 months. There are some interesting trends tied to recent initiatives that justify a positive case for the share price. Multiple new ventures into food could provide 1 to 2 points of comps growth. Our model suggests this incremental growth could be worth an additional $8-$16 per share.

A Word on Transaction Growth

Starbucks can grow transactions in a few ways. The most obvious is opening new stores in underserved locations (not included in same store comps growth). The second is by convincing new customers to choose Starbucks over other retailers for their coffee or food. And a third way is to increase the frequency of current customer visits.

This is frequently done through "Star Dash" campaigns, where Starbucks Reward members are offered potentially hundreds of bonus stars for consecutive day visits. The follow example, 2 visits earn 60% of the stars needed for a free drink/food and 5 visits earns a free drink/food plus gets you 60% of the way to another reward. We should mention that since these are personalized promotions lower frequency customer receive much more substantial rewards for reaching "Star Dash" goals, as in this example.

Source: Author

Ticket Growth

Starbucks can grow the average ticket in a few ways. Personalized promotions to Starbucks Reward members where bonus stars are awarded when more than one item is purchased in a single transaction. Last week I was offered 50 bonus stars to purchase a handcrafted espresso with a breakfast sandwich.

Source: Author

Another is through Mobile, Order & Pay (MOP) on the Starbucks mobile app. When you select your drink order a recommended selection of food is offered as well. In the case shown below, selecting a caramel macchiato, produced a recommendation for banana nut bread ($2.75), a butter croissant ($2.45), and a bagel ($1.95). Compared to the price of the venti caramel macchiato ($5.25), any of these items would increase the ticket by 35-50%. And compared to a grande drip coffee ($2.25), the ticket would increase by 85-125%. Of course, not every customer will add items every time, but by guiding customers to use mobile ordering, Starbucks has added another opportunity to upsell.

Source: Author

Food - Starbucks Mercato

Aside from upselling their current product offering to their reward members. Starbucks is venturing into new territory with the Mercato lunch menu. The average Mercato menu item is ~$6 but ranges from $5 to $9. Currently, Mercato is only offered in 100 stores in Chicago, but if this experiment proves successful, an Americas-wide launch to over 9000 stores would certainly give a significant boost to average ticket comps. In the 2Q17 earnings call, Starbucks indicated it is "extremely encouraged by customer response", and will be "accelerating plans to deploy Mercato to a second market over the next two quarters".

If this takes traffic from competitors, transaction growth might see a boost too.

Food - Princi

The addition of Princi foods at Reserve stores is another step.

"We envision in Princi food elevating every daypart - breakfast, lunch, and dinner - in Starbucks Roasteries and Reserve Stores" - Chairman, Howard Schultz

While the menu is not certain yet, we know Princi offers a full Italian menu. From the original press release, Starbucks intends to serve food from Princi during breakfast, lunch and dinner. While the initial rollout is limited to only Reserve stores, the long-term implications of a successful partnership could be substantial to expanding Starbucks outside its core beverage market. In 2016, 74% of revenue was from beverages, while only 19% was from food.

Price Increases

Ticket growth could also come from price increases. But we believe price increases will be minimal. A cup of coffee at Starbucks already sells at a significant premium to its competitors. While many Starbucks customers are loyal to the brand and choose Starbucks for its premium image, there is a limit to how much most people will pay for a coffee.

Therefore, it is our expectation that average ticket will increase from capturing more of their existing customer's stomachs, rather than price increases.

Food Can Drive Higher Comps

The 2012 acquisition of La Boulange Bakery may be considered a failure by some, due to the closing of the 23 La Boulange retail cafes in 2015. The data tells a slightly different story. In the Americas, same-store sales average ticket has increased at an increasing rate since 2013. While food has seen a slight increase in total revenue contribution from 17% to 19%. In 2Q17 food contributed 2 points to US comps. It is important to note that despite closing the 23 La Boulange cafes Starbucks continues to serve La Boulange food in its Starbucks retail stores.

Source: Author, Starbucks filings

Stock Impact

"Mercato … has the potential to drive increased traffic and attach, and ultimately help us achieve our long-term goal of 1 to 2 points of U.S. comp growth from food once deployed across a significant portion of the Starbucks platform." - CEO, Kevin Johnson 2Q17 earnings call

Our 10-year DCF model suggests a 1-2 point improvement in same-store sales in the US is worth an incremental $8-$16 per share. Given the impact we saw from La Boulange, a potential full Americas roll out of Mercato and Princi could provide this 1-2 point improvement.

There is a risk with this venture into food, but experimenting with a few stores is a good way to limit the downside risk and develop a proof of the upside potential.

If you like our insights, let us know by following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.