Student Loans: A £700 Billion Bubble?

The UK student loan system is unlike any other, as repayments are based on future income after monetizing the degree, and therefore, the majority of the loan is repaid in the second half of its life. Since the reforms in 2012, it now costs students £9,000 per year in tuition fees to attend university, with additional loans needed to fund accommodation and living costs. As a result, the average level of debt for a graduate after a 3-year degree is £44,000.

The possible investment thesis is somewhat compelling. There is a high probability that these loans will be sold to private companies as the government tries to recoup cash to balance the books, but student loans will not be like a normal bond, and I will explain why in this article.

Repayment

Students who graduate will move into the world of work, and as they earn, they pay back the loan, simple right?

For the financial year 2016/17, the threshold was set at £21,000 in annual income, with 9% of earnings after that taken as repayment. Interest on the loans ranges from the RPI rate of inflation to RPI plus 3%, with the latter much more popular as the majority of loans are from a single source - the Student Loans Company.

The write-off period is 30 years after the month of graduation, with the remainder of the loan seemingly paid by the UK tax payer.

This seems simple, but what happens if many loans go unpaid?

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, 70% of students who left university last year are expected never to finish repaying their loans, with the remainder of the debt written off.

The Potential Bubble

Student loans are treated differently to other items when it comes to national accounts. Classed as 'financial transactions', annual loan issuance and any repayments are excluded from the expenditure and receipts that determine the current measure of the deficit. They do however affect the main issuance of debt, so they are therefore not 'off balance sheet'.

The Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) are responsible for student loans, and those loans appear as assets in their departmental accounts. The loans held by BIS are not worth as much as the money used to create them, and therefore their value is impaired. As a result, the Treasury allocates specific, ring-fenced resource to cover the loss on any student loans issued in that year.

The above graph shows official projections of student loan debt to the date of the first potential write-offs 30 years after the first graduations under the new £9,000 per year system. The top line accounts for new loans issued, interest on previous loans, inflation and discounts any repayments. Worryingly, the line never stops rising, despite the fact that some loans should have been completely repaid during their 30-year cycle. Accounting for inflation over the next 30 years, outstanding student debt will be over £1 trillion, which is over £250 billion more than the total public spending for 2016!

Government spending has been in deficit for every single one of the years in which the new system has been in place, meaning that the money leant to students has been borrowed by the government from another source. In theory, this isn't an issue; the interest rate on the student loan is greater than that of the bonds in which the government sold to raise the money, and therefore, there should be a healthy profit made over the 30-year cycle.

However, if these loans default, the government will still owe the bond holder their capital and interest, meaning there is a potential £700 billion (yes billion, with a 'b') deficit if the IFS are correct in their 70% non-repayment prediction.

Okay, so the chances of a £700 billion shortfall are very slim, average earnings in the UK dictate that most people will repay at least some of their loan. However, it is absolutely guaranteed that at least some of the money will never be seen again; some will remain unemployed, some will earn under the threshold, some will move abroad to countries that make it extremely difficult and expensive to track the individuals, and others will exploit every conceivable loophole (of which there are many) to avoid repaying their debt.

It is extremely difficult to calculate exactly how much will be owed, there are too many variables; average earnings, movement of the threshold, interest rates and the level of unemployment to name but a few. However, based on the percentage forecasts from the IFS, the level of outstanding debt will likely end in hundred billion pounds.

A key issue for investors is that every loan has the same value on paper, whether it be a degree in English Literature from Oxford or Cambridge or a degree in Football Studies from a university that no one has heard of. Now obviously, the Oxbridge graduate will likely go to earn good money and repay their loan well within the time frame, but it will be very difficult for the latter to earn enough money to live comfortably and repay their £44,000 of debt in 30 years.

For this reason, investors should be very careful when investing in student loans. The loans should be graded like a mortgage bond, with the less risky 'A' class bonds being those degrees that are more likely to lead to a well-paying job.

Conclusion

There is no simple answer to the debt problem. Free university would attract too many students who attend for the wrong reasons; the ones who are more interested in the lifestyle than the degree. Free university would encourage more to do this, as they would have nothing to lose. Payment in advance wouldn't work either, because candidates whose parents can't afford to send them to university would miss out.

I think the best thing to do is to educate young people about money from day one. Most 18-year-olds learn the chemical composition of hydrogen peroxide or how to explain foreshadowing in John Steinbeck's 'Of Mice And Men', but they have no idea how powerful interest rates are, they don't understand how dangerous credit card debt can be and they don't know what £44,000 worth of student debt actually means.

The purpose of this article is not to deter students from attending university, but to make them aware that a debt is a debt, whether it's a credit card, a car loan, a mortgage or a student loan. The government has taken steps to allow student loans to be sold to private companies; some pre-2000 loans have already been sold. Failure to repay student debt if owned by a private company will have a drastic negative effect on the student's credit rating, which will make buying a house, a car or even applying for a credit card extremely difficult.

Students are being sold loans that they know nothing about, and seem to be under the impression that everything will be okay if they never pay it back. The reality is that someone will have to pay the price, and although it will be the tax payer in one way or another, those that fail to repay will not just simply walk away unscathed.