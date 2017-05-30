Lithium Miner News For The Month Of May 2017

Welcome to the "monster" sized May 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month has seen lithium prices rise, and an enormous volume of good news.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During May, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices rose 2.92% for the month. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices fell 1.67% for the month.

Lithium price chart April 2017

Source: Galaxy Resources May 2017 presentation

The graph above shows April 2017 lithium carbonate contract prices at US$14-15,500/t, and lithium hydroxide at US$16,300/t.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

Gecko Research have some great lithium interviews including with Chris Berry which you can access here. Also an excellent interview with Swiss lithium fund manager Tobias Tretter who sees lithium demand reaching more than 1 million tonnes pa by 2025 (a 5 fold increase from 2016). Great to hear as that matches my model forecast quite well at 1.1mt LCE demand by 2025.

On May 19, The Financial Times reported, "UBS takes apart Chevy Bolt, says electric vehicles will disrupt commodity markets." In the article they quoted UBS as saying:"Electric vehicles are going to result in a boom for battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and rare earths", and "a world where EVs reach 100 per cent of the market, which is decades away, demand for lithium will increase by 2,898 per cent, cobalt by 1,928 per cent and rare earths by 655 per cent."

Orocobre updated lithium demand vs. supply chart to 2020

Orocobre sees the "Lithium market to remain in deficit", as highlighted in its March 2017 presentation.

Source: Orocobre March presentation - page 10

The chart above, and the table below show the lithium miners that will most likely be the next to come into production.

Lithium development pipeline - By Galaxy Resources

Source: Galaxy Resources presentation page 6

Lithium development pipeline - By Pilbara Minerals

Source

Lithium demand will also be boosted by China and India moving strongly towards EVs. China is planning for new energy vehicles to reach 2 million by 2020 (~6.5% market share), and account for more than 20% of total vehicle production and sales by 2025. India is aiming for 100% of all new car sales to be EVs by 2030.

Stanford University economist Tony Seba, in his May 2017 research report "Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030", has stated that all new cars will be electric by 2025, and hence petrol cars will (start to) vanish in 8 years. Seba states, "what the cost curve says is that by 2025 all new vehicles will be electric, all new buses, all new cars, all new tractors, all new vans, anything that moves on wheels will be electric, globally." Seba also forecasts that "by 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles (AVs), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets, not individuals, in a new business model we call "transport-as-a-service" (TaaS)."

Lithium battery news

On May 4, Electrek reported, "Tesla battery researcher (Jeff Dahn) unveils new chemistry to increase lifecycle at high voltage....to produce superb NMC Li-ion cells that can operate at high potential. In March, Dahn presented his new research to improve the chemistry of NMC Li-ion in order to limit the gases generated by the cells when operating at high voltage. The improved cells that they created from their research have performed exceptionally well after over 1,200 cycles. If made into a car battery pack, 1,200 cycles would translate to roughly 300,000 miles (480,000 km) - meaning that a battery pack could still retain about 95% of its original energy capacity after ~300,000 miles - or 25 years at the average 12,000 miles per year." Currently Tesla uses NCA cells in their cars, so if they move to NMC, that would typically result in an increase in the amount of cobalt used. It will be interesting to see what chemistry the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 will use.

Global Li-ion battery manufacturing capacity - 2.7 fold increase by 2020

New BNEF research forecasts "Global battery-making capacity is set to more than double by 2021, reaching 278 gigawatt-hours, up from about 103 gigawatt-hours now."

Source

Battery prices dropping, EV market share forecasts rising

Electric Vehicle (NYSE:EV) market share is now heading towards 1.5% in 2017, and in my view, likely to reach 5-6% by end 2020, and 20% by 2025. The new BNP forecasts shown in the graph below are almost the same as mine at ~6% by 2020, and ~20% by 2025. It also matches the Chinese Government's forecasts mentioned above.

Source: The Economist, BNP Paribas, UBS

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On May 3 Albemarle reported Q1 results including, "10% growth in first quarter 2017 net sales."

First quarter 2017 highlights were:

"First quarter earnings were $51.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $211.4 million, an increase of 10% over the prior year; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.05, an increase of 11% over the prior year.

Repaid approximately $750 million in long-term debt.

Initiated $250 million accelerated share repurchase program, retiring approximately 1.9 million shares in the first quarter."

Note - Q1 2017 earnings were lower than Q1 2016 "primarily related to a loss on the early extinguishment of debt of $0.34 per diluted share in 2017, as well as a gain on the sales of businesses of $1.02 per diluted share, income from discontinued operations of $0.15 per diluted share and a lower tax rate in 2016." The company did dramatically reduce their debt, which will help going forward.

CEO Luke Kissam said, "Our first quarter results clearly demonstrate the increased growth profile of Albemarle following the changes to our business portfolio over the last few years. Excluding currency exchange impacts and divested businesses, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew by double digits, 15% and 14%, respectively, compared to first quarter 2016. Our industry-leading Lithium business lead that growth, with an adjusted EBITDA increase of 56%." 2017 EPS guidance was raised to "US$4.20-4.40" per diluted share. This results in 2017 estimated PE around 26. Current analyst consensus target is US118.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On May 17, SQM reported Q1 2017 results. Highlights included:

"SQM reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 of US$103.2million.

First quarter 2017 revenues were US$531.9million, higher than revenues reported during the first quarter of 2016.

EBITDA margin for the first three months of 2017 reached 40.7%.

Earnings per ADR totaled US$0.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2017."

SQM's CEO stated:

"So far in 2017, we have seen stronger lithium demand growth than we previously expected, and now estimate that demand growth should reach approximately 14% this year. Under this new scenario, we believe that for the rest of the year the market could remain tight. To meet this growing demand, and to take advantage of strong prices in the lithium market, we have decided to expand of our lithium carbonate capacity in Chile from 48,000 to 63,000 MT/year. We estimate that this expansion will be completed during the second half of 2018, and will require approximately US$50million of capital expenditure."

No real surprise there. We all knew lithium demand was strong and the majors have been trying to play it down.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC reported the following Q1 2017 results:

" Consolidated revenue of $596 million, down 2 percent versus Q1 '16.

Consolidated revenue of $596 million, down 2 percent versus Q1 '16. Consolidated GAAP net loss of $0.92 per diluted share.

Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.43, up 19 percent versus Q1 '16.

Agricultural Solutions segment earnings of $83 million, up 1 percent versus Q1 '16.

Lithium segment earnings of $21 million, up over 90 percent versus Q4 '15.

Health and Nutrition results moved to discontinued operations.

Revised guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $2.20 to $2.60."

Investors should also be aware that FMC have long discussed the idea of selling of their lithium business, perhaps to do a spin off or an IPO.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On April 21, Reuters reported, "Tianqi Lithium's Q1 profit up, plans to unload holding in Sociedad Quimica y Minera." And, "says it aims to raise up to 1.65 billion yuan via share placement to fund project in Australia." No further details were given.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF), [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

No news for the month from Gangfeng Lithium.

Meanwhile Chris Reed's Neometals are always full of surprises. On May 8 they announced the following:

"Neometals to invest in pilot plant at its facilities in Montreal, Canada and conduct continuous test work to recover cobalt, using its proprietary process, from lithium-ion batteries typically used in electric/hybrid vehicles.



Scoping study estimated operating cost of US$4.45/lb contained cobalt vs LME Spot/3 month/15 month prices of ~US$24.50/lb.



Commenced discussions with potential partners around various commercialisation models."

Sounds like a good idea to me upon first look. They also have titanium plans in WA.

On April 26, Neometals had announced their intentions to sell down their remaining 13.8% stake in Mt Marion.

You can read my recent article on International Lithium here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

No significant news for the month of May. You can read the Orocobre May 2017 investors presentation here. You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.

Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

During May, Galaxy Resources completed their 5:1 reverse split, with no share price damage. The stock will temporarily trade under the ticker GXYDA to reflect the adjustment.

On May 9, Galaxy Resources filed a notice of initial substantial shareholder of Galaxy Resources shares by the BlackRock Group, having reached over 110m shares purchased in 2017.

On May 25, Galaxy Resources gave a Mt Cattlin sales update including:

"All subsequent shipments now on 2017 contract pricing terms.

Next shipment vessel booked for first week of June 2017.

Galaxy completes first tantalum sale."

By my calculations Galaxy have now shipped 40,973 (10,000+14,000+16,973) tonnes of spodumene in the first 4 months up to May 1, 2017. Based on this rate they will hit 122,919 tonnes in 2017. Of course the plant is now at 100% capacity (and they had some Q1 weather induced supply disruptions) so production should exceed that figure, but hard to say just yet if they will hit their forecast 160,000 tpa target. We will know more after the early June shipment, and again by mid-year.

You can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here, a recent InvestorIntel article here, and the May 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - An upgrade to the Mt Cattlin mineral resource.

H1 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

Mid 2017 - Earnings announcements from Mt Cattlin.

H1 2017 - Further drilling and work on DFS for James Bay, Canada.

Note: Galaxy has AUD 214 million in unused tax losses, so it is unlikely to pay any income tax for a few years.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (("AMAL")) [SP:AMS] / Tawana (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

"AMAL" are an Australian company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. They own the mining rights in the Bald Hill tantalum mine in Western Australia. The mine also has high grade lithium spodumene.

Tawana are an Australian lithium explorer with a spodumene mine in The Republic of Namibia, Africa, as well as owning Lithco. Lithco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tawana, and has a 50% earn-in share of the lithium only at the Bald Hill mine.

You can read the Tawana May presentation here. Tawana/Alliance plan to start shipping their spodumene in Q1, 2018.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On May 8, Altura announced, "Altura awards major contracts for process plant construction, logistics and power."

On May 15, Altura announced, "site development and equipment procurement update Pilgangoora lithium project." It includes the company's view "project remains on track for Q1 2018 production timeline."

An interesting quote from Beer & Co is "Beer & Co understands that AJM expects to have executed a debt solution within the next 3 months. This will ensure that the operations are constructed by the end of this calendar, for first shipment in early 2018." They mention Altura has "has received term sheets from a number of potential lenders." Beer & Co have a valuation of AUD 0.335 for Altura Mining.

Great insight, and it appears very soon we will hear some great news from Altura Mining.

You can read my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read Beer and Co May research report here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2017 - Announcements regarding the balance of funding, with ~$AU50m already raised (total mine CapEx is AU$140m).

Mid 2017 - Construction of the mine planned to start and expected to take just 11 months.

Q1-mid 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On May 2, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Pilbara signs binding long term off-take and financing support agreement with Gangfeng Lithium." Details of the deal include:

"Long-term off-take agreement executed with leading integrated Chinese lithium producer, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd and its subsidiary ("Ganfeng Lithium") for Stage 1 (2Mtpa operation) of Pilbara's flagship Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA.



The Stage 1 off-take agreement comprises 160,000tpa of chemical grade spodumene concentrate (SC6.0 basis) over an initial 10-year term, with two five year options to extend for up to a further 10 years.



Upon a decision to develop Stage 2 (4Mtpa), Pilbara will supply Ganfeng Lithium with an additional 25% of the Pilgangoora Project's expanded Stage 2 production of chemical grade spodumene concentrate.



Up to 50% of Stage 2 production (maximum 150,000tpa of Stage 2 expanded production in total) to be provided in off-take contingent on Ganfeng Lithium providing Stage 2 funding commitments commensurate with its final off-take position.



Complementary funding commitments from Ganfeng Lithium include:Firm participation of not less than US$20 million as an investor in Pilbara's remaining financing to complete Stage 1 of the Pilgangoora Project;and provision of debt funding or off-take pre-payment to support the development of the Stage 2 expansion (4Mtpa) for the Pilgangoora Project, with the funding amount to be commensurate with its final off-take position under Stage 2."

It certainly is a great effort by Pilbara to secure such a great partner, just no exact details yet on pricing for the off-take.

Pilbara Minerals also stated:

"Pilbara's Stage 1 chemical grade spodumene concentrate (SC6.0 basis) is now fully sold to both General Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium, paving the way for the Company to complete the balance of funding required for Stage 1 of the Pilgangoora Project.



Both off-take agreements include downside price protections to provide Pilbara with confidence that it can operate profitably above its expected operating cost base, as well as an attractive off-take pricing formula based on market reference data for battery grade lithium carbonate pricing comprising both Chinese domestic and import price outcomes. This is designed to ensure that Pilbara benefits from both the current and expected future demand for lithium carbonate in China."

On May 10, Pilbara Minerals announced "it has received its environmental approval for its 100%-owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia, marking the last of the major approval milestones for the project and clearing the way for construction to proceed."

On May 17, Pilbara Minerals announced, "that it has launched a senior secured bond issue in international capital markets to raise between USD 80 and 100 million."

It has been a game changing month for Pilbara Minerals. Well done.

You can read more on my very recent article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their May 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2017 - Mine construction to begin.

2017 - Final project financing announcements. Noting Pilbara have already raised about AUD 150m of the estimated AUD 214m capex. The balance is expected to be raised by debt financing, especially now the full 300ktpa binding off-take is secured.

April 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

On May 29, Kidman Resources announced, "Kidman commences trial to defend lithium rights." And "the Company will vigorously defend contractual claims brought by Marindi Metals Ltd (ASX: MZN) in November 2016." We should get a result to this unfortunate event soon.

You can view the February 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

May 29, 2017 - Court case with Marindi Metals.

Q2, 2017 - Resource upgrade.

Mid 2017 - DFS release expected.

December 2017 or H1 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF)

No news for the month. You can read more on my latest article on Lithium Americas here, and their April company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada.

H1 2017 - Cauchari-Olaroz construction to begin.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On May 5, Nemaska announced, "Johnson Matthey battery materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2M milestone payment."

Nemaska Lithium are currently the host sponsor of the 9th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference starting May 30, in Montreal, Canada.

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month. You can read more on my latest article on Critical Elements here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% off-take, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

2019 - Stage 1 production is expected to begin.

2022 - Stage 2 production is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF),

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB:PEMIF) [TSXVE:PE]

On May 11, Lithium X announced, "Lithium X and Pure Energy partner to develop Nevada Lithium asset." Actually Lithium X has sold their Nevada asset to Pure Energy, and in return has received 19.99% of Pure Energy shares (this includes an additional 3.571 million units of Pure Energy additionally purchased at a price of C$0.56 for a total subscription cost of C$2 million).

You can read my latest article on Lithium X here, and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

Q3 2017 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15ktpa.

Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF)

On April 10, Bacanora Minerals announced, it has "entered into a strategic partnership (the "Agreement") with Hanwa Co., LTD. ("Hanwa"), a leading Japan-based global trading company and one of the larger traders of battery chemicals in the Asian region."

Details include:

"Hanwa to purchase 70-100% of lithium carbonate produced during Stage 1" (17,500tpa).



Tonnage based contract for battery grade lithium carbonate at market pricing, with final pricing to be finalised prior to commencement of production.



Option to increase the off-take tonnage by up to 100% at Stage 2 production.



Hanwa to acquire an initial 10% interest in Bacanora, raising approximately £10,175,000 (approximately C$16,896,000) in proceeds to the Company via the placement of 12,333,261 shares at a price of 82.5 pence (approximately C$1.37) per share (the "Placing")."

Chairman Mark Hohnen's comment says it all:

"This partnership with one of Japan's leading battery chemical traders is transformational for Bacanora: it significantly reduces the overall risk profile of the Project; validates our production process; and provides us with an excellent platform with which to fund the future development of Sonora, our advanced lithium project in Mexico."

Great news for Bacanora. Well done.

European Metals [ASX:EMH], [AIM:EMH], (OTCPK:MNTCF)

To update investors, European Metals 100% owns the Cinovec lithium-tin project in the Czech Republic. It is a massive low grade resource with very valuable by-products such as tin and tungsten. The resource is currently at 6.99mt of lithium carbonate equivalent with exploration upside. That places them in the top 5 global lithium resource projects based on LCE resource size.

EMH global lithium spodumene resource size and grade comparison

Source

On April 19, European Metals announced their PFS. Note that the tonnage used in the PFS represents only 5.2% of the total mineral resource and 9.9% of the indicated mineral resource.

Based on a 1.7m tpa operation and a USD LCE 10,000/t price, the key results included:

"Post-tax NPV 8% of US$540M (AU$700m) with excellent margins, with a post tax IRR of 21%.



Average annual production of approximately 20,800t battery grade lithium carbonate.



Lithium carbonate cost of production of US$3,483 net of by-product credits.



Forecast life-of-mine of 21 years.



Capital cost of US$393m (~AU$510m)."

Of note was the low operating cost forecast of just US$3,483, due to significant tin, tungsten and potash by-product credits. There are also rubidium, scandium, niobium and tantalum by-products.

The stock still appears to be very well valued, with a market cap around 4x lower than Pilbara Minerals despite having a larger resource, and similar NPV (by comparison Pilbara Minerals DFS stage 1 result was a NPV-10% of A$709m). The main reason for this is that European Metals is at an earlier stage with no DFS yet, no off-take or equity partner, and no project funding yet, and a larger capex.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On May 23, Neo Lithium announced, "Neo Lithium announces maiden resource estimate at the 3Q lithium project in Argentina."

Details included:

"Significant high grade Measured and Indicated and Inferred resource estimate.



Measured and Indicated Resource of 714,242 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 716 mg/L Lithium.



Inferred Resource of 1,339,546 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at an average grade of 713 mg/L Lithium.



Conservative cut-off grade of 520 mg/L Lithium one of the highest levels in the industry.



Average combined impurities for Magnesium/Lithium and Sulphate/Lithium continue to be the among the lowest in the industry. Measured and Indicated Magnesium/Lithium and Sulfate/Lithium of 1.99 and 0.52, respectively Inferred Magnesium/Lithium and Sulfate/Lithium of 2.07 and 0.54, respectively.



Significant potential for resource expansion at depth."

A solid start. I think it is quite likely in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) that the company will lower the lithium cut off grade and greatly expand the resource size above 4mt LCE. There is no doubt Neo Lithium have a great asset.

You can read the March 2017 company presentation here, and my latest article on Neo Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2017 - Further drill results.

H2 2017 or 2018 - PEA.

Promising lithium juniors

Other promising juniors include Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI], Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS], Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT], LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp [TSXV:ML], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$30.01

The LIT fund rose slightly for the month of May. The current PE is 23.29.

LIT chart - 2011 to May 2017

(Source: Nasdaq)

Investors may also like to read my latest article "Top 5 Lithium Miners To Buy."

Conclusion

Lithium prices rose slightly in May 2017, as demand remained strong, despite new supply.

My highlight for May was Pilbara Minerals incredible 20 year off-take equity partner deal with Gangfeng Lithium, and the final approval of their environmental/mining permits. A game-changing month for the company.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Trend Investing

My latest articles are now available to my subscribers on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. For as little as US$40pm (on a 1 year membership) serious investors can access my very best ideas, and join an elite chat group of trend investors. To find out more you can go here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALBERMARLE (ALB), OROCOBRE (ASX:ORE), GALAXY RESOURCES (ASX:GXY), PILBARA MINERALS (ASX:PLS), LITHIUM AMERICAS (TSX:LAC), LITHIUM X (TSXV:LIX), ALTURA MINING (ASX:AJM), CRITICAL ELEMENTS (TSXV:CRE), EUROPEAN METALS HOLDINGS (ASX:EMH), INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:ILC), SAYONA MINING (ASX:SYA), NEO LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:NLC).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.