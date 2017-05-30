IMI Plc Working On Self-Improvement Through Still-Challenging Markets

IMI's areas of focus don't line up particularly well with this stage of the recovery, but self-improvement efforts are bearing fruit and have more to give.

IMI has seen serious pressure in end-markets like oil/gas, power, and commercial vehicles, with these pressures exacerbated by prior years of under-investment in capex and R&D.

Seemingly every company is looking to streamline its supply chain, improve manufacturing efficiency, and reduce its operating overhead, but the self-improvements at IMI Plc (OTCPK:IMIAY) (IMI.L) are a little more urgent. While declines in the oil/gas, power, petrochemical, industrial automation, and commercial vehicle markets have certainly hurt, IMI also saw some self-inflicted damage from under-investment in capex and R&D, too many non-strategic assets/businesses, and a lack of integration and operational efficiency. Credit, then, to CEO Mark Selway who has been tackling these issues in recent years while also dealing with serious market headwinds.

The opportunities for self-improvement and market recoveries haven't gone unnoticed, as IMI's shares are up about 25% over the past year - less than the likes of Weir Group (OTCPK:WEGRY) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), but on par with Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXY) and SMC (OTCPK:SMCAY). My expectations for recoveries in downstream oil/gas and power may be too conservative, but I'm looking for mid-single-digit growth in revenue and FCF from IMI. That supports a mid-to-high single-digit return at today's level, which is not bad on a relative basis but arguably not enough for a company that still has some work to do on the self-improvement front.

Readers should note that IMI's ADRs are not very attractive from a liquidity standpoint, but the London-listed shares offer ample liquidity and most quality brokerages now offer such market access.

Focused Fluid Motion And Control

The bulk of IMI's business is concentrated in fluid motion/control products like valves and actuators, and particularly those meant to operate in heavy-duty situations and/or operate with high levels of precision, reliability, and speed. All told, IMI appears to have high single-digit to low double-digit share across the broad precision and critical fluid control markets, and a large portion of IMI's sales are generated through opex budgets as opposed to capex budgets.

The Precision segment generates more than 40% of revenue and close to half of the company's earnings. This business includes valves, actuators, and pressure-sensing systems with a focus on precision, speed, and reliability. Management has sized its addressable market at around $18 billion, and IMI focuses on industrial automation, commercial vehicles, oil/gas, and life sciences. Industrial automation is close to two-thirds of the addressable market, and IMI has around 5% share in this area, but hasn't been faring as well in recent years. Commercial vehicles represent around 10% of the addressable opportunity, where IMI enjoys close to 10% share but is facing multiple contract expirations. Oil/gas and life sciences are similar in size to commercial vehicles, and IMI has building on its single-digit market share positions.

The Precision business needs work. Integration across the units/brands has been poor, as has capacity utilization. Management has been building up its sales force to improve its standing, but competitors like SMC, Parker-Hannifin, Festo, and Bosch Rexroth will not surrender share easily. Reinvestment in R&D should help, and the much higher margins of SMC suggest that IMI can do much better than its recent trend, but this will be a multi-year process.

IMI's Critical business generates close to 40% of total revenue and about a third of profits. This business sells highly-engineered bespoke valves and flow control products, and though the business has historically been poorly integrated, the company's products are well-respected in their core markets. Those core markets (severe duty and "semi-severe" duty) are worth about $9 billion in potential revenue, with power, oil/gas, and petrochem/metals making up the bulk of the opportunity. IMI is a leading player in both the fossil fuel and nuclear power markets, where it competes with the likes of Weir and Emerson, but power has become challenging in recent years and particularly on the nuclear side. IMI is also a strong player in petrochem/metals with mid-teens share, where it competes with companies like Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), and a credible player in oil/gas (competing with Emerson, Weir, and GE (NYSE:GE) among others), with a particular focus on downstream markets and midstream LNG.

The third business at IMI is Hydronics, which produces valves and related products largely for commercial water-based heating systems and generates around 20% of overall revenue and earnings. This business addresses a smaller market (around $3 billion overall), but IMI enjoys good share in balancing valves, thermostatic control, pressurization, and water quality control.

Self-Improvement Versus Market Challenges

When Mark Selway became CEO of IMI in 2014, he took over a business that needed work. IMI's businesses were poorly integrated and many customers didn't even realize that various IMI brands were part of the same company (which impacted cross-selling). The company had also started to see the cost of under-investment in capex and R&D, not to mention operating in non-core/non-strategic businesses and running with weak capacity utilization.

IMI has since sold off non-core businesses (like ammunition and captive bolt stunners), improved R&D and capex spending, and set in motion a LEAN process that is targeting significant improvements in in-sourcing (to take advantage of under-used capacity), scrap costs, warranty costs, and other cost/margin contributors.

It is going to take time for these steps to show real results, and soft end-markets aren't helping. The self-improvement in Critical has made good strides, but Precision will need more time. What's more, it will take time for R&D to translate into new products and for a reinvigorated sales effort to translate those into market share/revenue gains - new products introduced in Hydronics a little while ago couldn't stave off weak revenue performance in 2016.

IMI also faces some challenging end markets. The oil/gas markets are turning around, and companies like Emerson are talking about improved maintenance and repair spending, but IMI is more leveraged to downstream markets that have yet to see the same recovery trends as upstream markets. What's more, a great many LNG projects don't make much sense at recent commodity prices and it will take time for this segment to recover. Power, too, is a challenging market. While utilities are still operating coal plants, they're hesitant to spend a lot on them and installations of new gas-fired capacity aren't enough to offset challenges in coal and nuclear power for IMI. Commercial vehicles, too, are mixed - while the commercial vehicle market seems to be improving in both Europe and North America, IMI is facing some contract expirations/losses that will create a headwind in 2017.

The Opportunity

IMI has been a fairly active acquirer in the past, but management has curtailed meaningful M&A activity since 2014. Given the end-market pressures and the need for internal self-improvement, I think this was a wise decision, but I would expect IMI to get back in the game relatively soon - looking for businesses with decent end-market characteristics (mid-single-digit growth, good aftermarket opportunities, and barriers to entry) that complement/expand its existing opportunities. Industrial automation in particular could be an area of interest if management wishes to improve its long-term competitive standing.

I do believe that IMI is going to benefit from end-market recoveries, but likely at a slower pace than some of the other industrial companies that have been seeing stronger end-market improvements in the last few months. Downstream oil/gas will likely lag upstream by a couple of years and I think LNG will come back into favor down the line. Commercial vehicles and industrial automation also offer growth for IMI, but there are near-term challenges the company has to surmount.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4%, with the recovery more skewed toward 2019-2020. I also expect management's self-improvement efforts to pay off, supporting low-to-mid-teens FCF margins down the road and long-term growth in the neighborhood of 6%. Those modeling results don't support an attractive fair value today with my normal required rate of return, but the implied return in the mid-to-high single digits isn't so bad on a relative basis within the industrial sector. I would also note not only the potential of stronger market recoveries to lift results above my expectations but also that IMI could itself be an M&A target - while under-investment in R&D has been an issue, IMI's products are still well-respected and I believe the integration and cost issues that have hamstrung margins in recent years could in some ways look like an asset to a potential acquirer (more potential cost/synergy benefits).

The Bottom Line

I like to stick to my guns when it comes to my required return hurdles for new investment ideas, and the market hasn't exactly been blind to the potential for improving end-markets and self-improvement. So in absolute valuation terms, I struggle to call IMI a buy. On the other hand, the relative valuation isn't bad and there's still room for further self-improvement that could surprise the Street. It's a borderline call, then, but I believe IMI's position within fluid motion and control at least merits a spot on an industrial watch list.

