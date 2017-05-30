The Problems Of E&P Corporations And OPEC Are Bullish For Oil

In one of our previous articles (linked below), we explained why we believe that oil prices, and the oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), would rise in the short/medium term but decline over the long term. Our thesis was due to our belief that OPEC countries are desperate to increase oil prices, and thus, due to their ~33% stake in the oil supply, these countries will be able in a way or another to lift the price of oil -- at least in the short term. Today, we are reaffirming our belief in our stated thesis due to the two reasons mentioned below.

A significant portion of production is from previously drilled wells

When oil prices bottomed at $26/bbl, and averaged at $42/bbl, investors were amazed about the resilience of the shale industry and expected oil production to stay high (or actually increase). Well, let's see how this resilience was obtained.

The number of monthly wells drilled looks like this:

That's more than 145% of April 2016 lows.

However, the number of completed wells is barely moving:

That's just up 50% since May 2016 lows.

But how did U.S. production manage to not decrease substantially?Besides shutting down wells that can't make money at low oil prices, shale producers managed to frack wells that have been left uncompleted in previous periods. These uncompleted wells have a lower cost of operation since they were drilled previously (between 30% and 50% of the wells' costs are related to drilling).

During the second half of 2016, nearly 192,000 barrels/day were produced from previously uncompleted wells (we calculated that using the 342 decline in uncompleted wells and a production of 564 barrels/day per each well last year). A production of 192,000 barrels/day is rather high considering that the current supply glut is 300,000 barrels/day. So, if it wasn't for the uncompleted wells being completed the supply glut would have narrowed considerably, lifting prices up.

Now, let's take a look at how shale producers managed their drilled uncompleted wells:

From April 2014 to June 2015, shale producers managed to leave a significant portion of their drilled wells uncompleted (for clarity, a 44% number in April 2015 means that of the wells drilled two months before April, 44% of them were left uncompleted; the opposite goes for a negative number). That is mainly due to the price of oil being hammered, and many companies were firing fracking workers to cut costs.

However, starting from May 2016, shale companies started to reactivate these previously uncompleted wells. This can be explained in two ways. Either E&P companies expect prices to go lower from current levels so they want to produce as much as they can, or they simply can't make money by drilling and completing new wells. Knowing that oil prices at that time were sub-$45 levels, we don't believe that the former is the case.

Shale companies are tapping their uncompleted wells because they lack the ability to drill and complete new wells at the $45/barrel price level. Completing uncompleted wells gives shale producers a temporary advantage due to the limited supply of uncompleted wells. For now, these producers are not bearing the costs of drilling the well. However, when these uncompleted wells decline and all are completed, shale producers will incur higher cash costs since they would be pushed to start drilling new wells to maintain production. The uncompleted wells at the time during the second half of 2016 that were activated would suffer from a decline in production in the second half of this year, taking the natural curve of shale well production into account.

So, if 180,000 barrels/day of current production are sourced from uncompleted wells that have been completed, and the number of completed wells is not rising as much as new drilled wells, then it's safe to assume that current U.S. production would be difficult to maintain over the short term (three to six months). However, this poses a long-term problem: Whenever oil prices increase, the inventory of 4,752 uncompleted oil wells would flood the markets, which takes us back to our long-term bearish thesis on oil.

It's worth noting that all numbers are sourced from the EIA DUC Excel sheet. However, we adjusted the numbers so that we excluded gas uncompleted wells and adjusted the numbers by a two- to three-month lag between drilling and completing a well.

OPEC countries have a great need for higher oil prices

Venezuela is a country that OPEC members and Russia are watching very closely. That's because most of OPEC members and Russia are oligarchic regimes where a small number of people benefit the most from the country's resources. Those regimes maintain stability by giving a small portion of the country's wealth to the people, a portion of which is sufficient to keep the people silent regarding the major amount of wealth their regimes are accumulating. When oil prices are high, things go well.

However, when prices go down, the people are the first to feel the burn. Those regimes put themselves at the top of the pyramid, getting the first and the biggest stakes of oil revenues, while giving the leftovers of these revenues to the public. That's why when oil prices fell significantly, Saudi Arabia cut gasoline subsidies for the public before even considering cutting the expenses of the lavish lifestyles of its 3,000-plus princes. This puts OPEC countries under the burden of revolt by the people, as we are currently seeing in Venezuela.

An interesting study led by the Harvard Business Review shows how much time OPEC countries and Russia have before depleting their stored oil and spending all the money of their wealth funds assuming a $50 price per barrel, near the current oil price level.

You can see how must of the countries listed get the vast majority of their revenues just from oil and gas. And given their oligarchic nature, these countries are desperate to increase oil and gas prices.

OPEC and Russia control more than 40% of oil production of the world. As such, what those players want will be eventually fulfilled, at least over the short term. They wanted to punish shale companies by lowering prices, and that's what happened. Oil prices fell from $100 to $26 per barrel in a 19 months. So, it's clear what these members can do -- especially when it comes to their own interests.

Conclusion

We believe that U.S. production will decline in the coming months. Nearly 180,000 barrels of daily production are in the markets due to the completion of previously uncompleted wells between five and 12 months ago. At current prices, shale companies have little ability to drill and complete wells. That's why they are tapping previously uncompleted wells, where 30% of the well costs were incurred years ago.

We believe that the U.S. Oil ETF will appreciate significantly in price from current levels. The commitment from OPEC countries to keep the market balanced shows how these countries, in addition to Russia, are desperate to support prices. Investors are clearly seeing the difference in tone between the current Saudi oil minister, Khalid al-Falih, and the preceding one, Ali Al-Naimi, who planned the previous Saudi strategy, which includes sacrificing prices in sake of gaining market share.

Last, but not least, if current long-term oil futures remain at the $50/bbl level, the ability of shale producers to hedge would be severely diminished. That's because the price level is low when compared to last year's average of long-term contracts at $55/barrel. This year, the biggest shale producers hedged 28% of this year's production. Will they risk hedging 2018 output at current prices of $50/barrel? We don't think so.

As a result, we recommend our readers buy the U.S. Oil ETF after last week's dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO, MUR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.